Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (January 2021)

02/02/2021 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last Updated: 2021.02.02
to Japanese page

(Stores)

1H Open Close Total Stores 2H Open Close Total Stores
(1H Total) 6 11 762(47) (2H Total) 0 0 0
(Full Year Total) 6 11 762(47)
September 3 4 766(48) March
October 2 1 767(48) April
November 0 0 767(48) May
December 1 0 768(48) June
January 0 6 762(47) July
February August
Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.
The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.
The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.

Please click here for information on sales trends at UNIQLO Japan.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
01:12aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (January 2021)
PU
01:12aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (January ..
PU
01:12aFAST RETAILING : Publishes Sustainability Report 2021
PU
01/28FAST RETAILING : Louvre ties up with Japan's Uniqlo for Mona Lisa T-shirt sales
AQ
01/27Japan's COVID crisis reawakens deflation fears as cash hoarding returns
RE
01/21FAST RETAILING : Joins "The Valuable 500" Global Initiative for Disability Inclu..
PU
01/19Japan's Nikkei ends higher as investors pick beaten down shares after retreat
RE
01/18Japan shares advance as investors look for bargains after retreat
RE
01/18FAST RETAILING : (261kb)
PU
01/15Nomura Adjusts Fast Retailing's Price Target to 87,000 Yen From 85,000 Yen, K..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 276 B 21 681 M 21 681 M
Net income 2021 178 B 1 699 M 1 699 M
Net cash 2021 539 B 5 136 M 5 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 9 345 B 89 062 M 89 029 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87 676,47 JPY
Last Close Price 91 520,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.03%89 062
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-5.49%92 601
KERING SA-8.65%82 108
ROSS STORES, INC.-9.38%39 671
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.07%35 524
ZALANDO SE5.36%28 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ