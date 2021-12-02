Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (November 2021)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 260 B 19 986 M 19 986 M Net income 2022 190 B 1 678 M 1 678 M Net cash 2022 634 B 5 612 M 5 612 M P/E ratio 2022 36,2x Yield 2022 0,79% Capitalization 6 852 B 60 668 M 60 609 M EV / Sales 2022 2,75x EV / Sales 2023 2,42x Nbr of Employees 55 589 Free-Float 51,4% Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 67 080,00 JPY Average target price 82 176,71 JPY Spread / Average Target 22,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -27.46% 60 668 INDITEX 11.79% 97 815 KERING 14.64% 95 289 ROSS STORES, INC. -11.17% 38 767 HENNES & MAURITZ AB -6.98% 29 172 ZALANDO SE -12.63% 22 708