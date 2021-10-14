Fast Retailing : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts 8.4% rise in operating profit next year

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing,
owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Thursday it expects
operating profit to climb 8.4% to 270 billion yen ($2.38
billion) next year.
For the year ended in August, it reported 249 billion in
operating profit. That compared with the 245.7 billion yen
forecast in a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts, and earnings of
149.3 billion yen a year ago.
The company's shares have fallen 22% year-to-date, compared
with a 4.1% advance in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.
($1 = 113.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)