FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/13
68780 JPY   -0.54%
02:39aFAST RETAILING : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts strong recovery from pandemic hit
RE
02:38aFAST RETAILING : net profit falls 44% in year to Aug. amid pandemic
AQ
02:20aFAST RETAILING :
PU
Fast Retailing : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing forecasts strong recovery from pandemic hit

10/15/2020 | 02:39am EDT
Woman walks out of a Uniqlo store in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of casual fashion brand Uniqlo, forecast a stronger-than-expected 64% surge in operating profit in the year through next August, recovering from a slump in the previous year due to the global pandemic.

For the year just ended, it reported a 149 billion yen ($1.42 billion) operating profit, down 42% from a year earlier but beating the market's consensus forecast of 137 billion yen according to Refinitiv data.

The company's forecast for a 245 billion yen operating profit in the year ahead also beat the market's view for 235 billion yen.

Fast Retailing, along with other global apparel makers, has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, which wreaked havoc on supply chains, kept shoppers home and dented spending.

However, the company has fared better than many rivals thanks to its ample cash and an emphasis on practical, casual wear.

Fast Retailing shares closed on Thursday at 70,420 yen, up 1% from Wednesday and up 70% from its lows hit in March.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Richard Pullin)


Financials
Sales 2020 1 990 B 18 891 M 18 891 M
Net income 2020 94 202 M 894 M 894 M
Net cash 2020 397 B 3 767 M 3 767 M
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 7 111 B 67 370 M 67 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 56 523
Free-Float 51,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64 893,75 JPY
Last Close Price 69 650,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,37%
Spread / Average Target -6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.82%67 370
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.56%87 932
KERING SA-0.89%85 144
ROSS STORES, INC.-17.29%34 280
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-17.42%29 767
ZALANDO SE88.09%25 104
