    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
79890.00 JPY   -0.84%
03:44aFast Retailing : Year-end Report 2021/22 (2021.9.1-2022.8.31)
PU
11/18Fast Retailing Says Investment Unit Decrease Depends on Market Conditions
MT
11/16Fast Retailing : "LifeWear=Sustainablity" Second Annual Sustainability Briefing (3.5MB)
PU
Fast Retailing : Year-end Report 2021/22 (2021.9.1-2022.8.31)

11/25/2022 | 03:44am EST
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅 銷 有 限 公 司

Year-end Report 2021/22

2021.9.1-2022.8.31 Stock Code: 6288

Contents

1.

Corporate Information

1

2.

Financial Highlights

2

3.

Corporate Profile

4

4.

Management Discussion and Analysis

12

5.

Capital Expenditures

31

6.

Stock Information and Dividend Policy

34

7.

Corporate Governance Report

52

8.

Board of Directors

61

9.

Financial Information

81

Consolidated Financial Statements

82

(1)

Consolidated statement of financial position

82

(2)

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

84

(3)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

85

(4)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

86

(5)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

88

(6)

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

90

Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

161

(1)

Balance sheet

161

(2)

Statement of income

163

(3)

Statement of changes in net assets

164

(4)

Notes

166

(5)

Supplementary schedule

171

(6)

Main details of assets and liabilities

172

(7)

Others

172

Independent Auditor's Report (Group)

173

Independent Auditor's Report (Company)

178

Internal Control Report

181

Confirmation Note

182

1. Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Representative Executive Director

Tadashi Yanai (Chairman, President and CEO)

Executive Directors

Takeshi Okazaki

Kazumi Yanai

Koji Yanai

Independent Non-executive Directors Nobumichi Hattori

Masaaki Shintaku

Takashi Nawa (retired on 24 November 2022) Naotake Ono

Kathy Mitsuko Koll (aka Kathy Matsui)

Joji Kurumado (appointed on 24 November 2022) Yutaka Kyoya (appointed on 24 November 2022)

Board of Statutory Auditors

Masaaki Shinjo

Masumi Mizusawa

Keiko Kaneko (External)

Takao Kashitani (External)

Masakatsu Mori (External)

Company Secretary

Shea Yee Man

Independent Auditor

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

Principal Banks

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Registered Office and Headquarters

10717-1 Sayama

Yamaguchi City

Yamaguchi 754-0894

Japan

1

Principal Place of Business in Japan

Midtown Tower 9-7-1

Akasaka, Minato-ku

Tokyo 107-6231

Japan

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong 702-706, 7th Floor, Mira Place Tower A No. 132 Nathan Road

Tsim Sha Tsui Kowloon Hong Kong

HDR Registrar and HDR Transfer Office

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Stock Code

Hong Kong: 6288

Japan: 9983

Website Address

http://www.fastretailing.com

2. Financial Highlights

A. Consolidated Financial Summary

Term

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

57th Year

58th Year

59th Year

60th Year

61st Year

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Accounting Period

31 August

31 August

31 August

31 August

31 August

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Revenue (Millions of yen)

2,130,060

2,290,548

2,008,846

2,132,992

2,301,122

Operating profit (Millions of yen)

236,212

257,636

149,347

249,011

297,325

Profit before income taxes (Millions of

242,678

252,447

152,868

265,872

413,584

yen)

Profit attributable to owners of the

154,811

162,578

90,357

169,847

273,335

Parent (Millions of yen)

Comprehensive income attributable to

165,378

140,900

110,134

215,309

554,833

owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the

862,936

938,621

956,562

1,116,484

1,561,652

Parent (Millions of yen)

Total assets (Millions of yen)

1,953,466

2,010,558

2,411,990

2,509,976

3,183,762

Equity per share attributable to owners

8,458.52

9,196.61

9,368.83

10,930.42

15,281.90

of the Parent (Yen)

Basic earnings per share for the year

1,517.71

1,593.20

885.15

1,663.12

2,675.30

(Yen)

Diluted earnings per share for the year

1,515.23

1,590.55

883.62

1,660.44

2,671.29

(Yen)

Ratio of equity attributable to owners

44.2

46.7

39.7

44.5

49.1

of the Parent to total assets (%)

Ratio of profit to equity attributable to

19.4

18.0

9.5

16.4

20.4

owners of the Parent (%)

Price earnings ratio (times)

34.1

39.1

71.5

43.6

30.6

Net cash generated by operating

176,403

300,505

264,868

428,968

430,817

activities (Millions of yen)

Net cash (used in) / generated by

(57,180)

(78,756)

(75,981)

(82,597)

(212,226)

investing activities (Millions of yen)

Net cash (used in) / generated by

198,217

(102,429)

(183,268)

(302,985)

(213,050)

financing activities (Millions of yen)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

999,697

1,086,519

1,093,531

1,177,736

1,358,292

year (Millions of yen)

Number of employees:

52,839

56,523

57,727

55,589

57,576

(Separate, average number of

(71,840)

(80,758)

(70,765)

(63,136)

(56,113)

temporary employees)

(Notes) FAST RETAILING CO., LTD and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") prepare the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

2

B. Non-Consolidated Financial Summary

Term

57th Year

58th Year

59th Year

60th Year

61st Year

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Accounting period

31 August

31 August

31 August

31 August

31 August

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Operating revenue (Millions of yen)

193,044

184,910

156,356

278,605

283,165

Ordinary profit (Millions of yen)

139,660

106,000

78,211

208,221

295,957

Net profit (Millions of yen)

122,158

106,113

62,422

175,286

258,203

Capital stock (Millions of yen)

10,273

10,273

10,273

10,273

10,273

Total number of shares issued (shares)

106,073,656

106,073,656

106,073,656

106,073,656

106,073,656

Total net assets (Millions of yen)

463,229

521,706

538,954

667,569

877,273

Total assets (Millions of yen)

993,413

1,054,758

1,063,356

1,100,398

1,362,278

Equity per share (Yen)

4,489.50

5,053.07

5,207.74

6,463.08

8,508.57

Dividends per share

440.00

480.00

480.00

480.00

620.00

(Figures in parentheses indicate

(200.00)

(240.00)

(240.00)

(240.00)

(280.00)

interim dividends) (Yen)

Basic net profit per share (Yen)

1,197.59

1,039.87

611.50

1,716.37

2,527.19

Diluted net profit per share (Yen)

1,195.63

1,038.14

610.44

1,713.61

2,523.41

Equity ratio (%)

46.1

48.9

50.0

60.0

63.8

Earnings on equity (%)

29.4

21.8

11.9

29.4

33.8

Price earnings ratio (Times)

43.3

59.5

103.5

42.3

32.4

Dividend ratio (%)

36.7

46.2

78.5

28.0

24.5

Number of employees:

1,345

1,389

1,589

1,617

1,698

(Separate, average number of

(267)

(11)

(8)

(10)

(12)

temporary employees) (Persons)

Total shareholder return (%)

166.0

200.7

205.5

236.4

268.4

(Compared with TOPIX Total

(109.6)

(97.8)

(107.3)

(132.8)

(136.2)

Return Index) (%)

Highest share price (Yen)

54,510

70,230

70,180

110,500

88,230

Lowest share price (Yen)

30,000

47,040

39,910

62,860

54,310

(Notes) 1. Up until the 57th year, contract employees and fixed-term employees were included in the average number of temporary employees, but from the 58th year, they are included in the number of employees.

  1. The highest and lowest share prices were recorded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market) on and after April 4, 2022, and prior to that, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section).
  2. The Company has applied standards such as the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the current fiscal year, and has applied relevant major management indices and other indicators for the current fiscal year after the aforementioned standards have been applied.

3

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
