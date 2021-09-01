Fast Retailing : Year-end Report 2021/22 (2021.9.1-2022.8.31)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 264 B 16 351 M 16 351 M Net income 2022 248 B 1 790 M 1 790 M Net cash 2022 690 B 4 982 M 4 982 M P/E ratio 2022 33,3x Yield 2022 0,73% Capitalization 8 233 B 59 460 M 59 460 M EV / Sales 2022 3,33x EV / Sales 2023 2,79x Nbr of Employees 55 589 Free-Float 51,9% Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 80 570,00 JPY Average target price 88 863,08 JPY Spread / Average Target 10,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tadashi Yanai Director Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 23.37% 59 460 INDITEX -12.16% 81 136 KERING -22.52% 69 825 ROSS STORES, INC. 1.53% 40 270 HENNES & MAURITZ AB -33.58% 18 515 BURLINGTON STORES, INC. -32.87% 12 667