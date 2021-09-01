Fast Retailing : Year-end Report 2021/22 (2021.9.1-2022.8.31)

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")
57th Year
58th Year
59th Year
60th Year
61st Year
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Accounting Period
31 August
31 August
31 August
31 August
31 August
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Revenue (Millions of yen)
2,130,060
2,290,548
2,008,846
2,132,992
2,301,122
Operating profit (Millions of yen)
236,212
257,636
149,347
249,011
297,325
Profit before income taxes (Millions of
242,678
252,447
152,868
265,872
413,584
yen)
Profit attributable to owners of the
154,811
162,578
90,357
169,847
273,335
Parent (Millions of yen)
Comprehensive income attributable to
165,378
140,900
110,134
215,309
554,833
owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of the
862,936
938,621
956,562
1,116,484
1,561,652
Parent (Millions of yen)
Total assets (Millions of yen)
1,953,466
2,010,558
2,411,990
2,509,976
3,183,762
Equity per share attributable to owners
8,458.52
9,196.61
9,368.83
10,930.42
15,281.90
of the Parent (Yen)
Basic earnings per share for the year
1,517.71
1,593.20
885.15
1,663.12
2,675.30
(Yen)
Diluted earnings per share for the year
1,515.23
1,590.55
883.62
1,660.44
2,671.29
(Yen)
Ratio of equity attributable to owners
44.2
46.7
39.7
44.5
49.1
of the Parent to total assets (%)
Ratio of profit to equity attributable to
19.4
18.0
9.5
16.4
20.4
owners of the Parent (%)
Price earnings ratio (times)
34.1
39.1
71.5
43.6
30.6
Net cash generated by operating
176,403
300,505
264,868
428,968
430,817
activities (Millions of yen)
Net cash (used in) / generated by
(57,180)
(78,756)
(75,981)
(82,597)
(212,226)
investing activities (Millions of yen)
Net cash (used in) / generated by
198,217
(102,429)
(183,268)
(302,985)
(213,050)
financing activities (Millions of yen)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
999,697
1,086,519
1,093,531
1,177,736
1,358,292
year (Millions of yen)
Number of employees:
52,839
56,523
57,727
55,589
57,576
(Separate, average number of
(71,840)
(80,758)
(70,765)
(63,136)
(56,113)
temporary employees)
(Notes) FAST RETAILING CO., LTD and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") prepare the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.
B. Non-Consolidated Financial Summary
Term
57th Year
58th Year
59th Year
60th Year
61st Year
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Accounting period
31 August
31 August
31 August
31 August
31 August
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Operating revenue (Millions of yen)
193,044
184,910
156,356
278,605
283,165
Ordinary profit (Millions of yen)
139,660
106,000
78,211
208,221
295,957
Net profit (Millions of yen)
122,158
106,113
62,422
175,286
258,203
Capital stock (Millions of yen)
10,273
10,273
10,273
10,273
10,273
Total number of shares issued (shares)
106,073,656
106,073,656
106,073,656
106,073,656
106,073,656
Total net assets (Millions of yen)
463,229
521,706
538,954
667,569
877,273
Total assets (Millions of yen)
993,413
1,054,758
1,063,356
1,100,398
1,362,278
Equity per share (Yen)
4,489.50
5,053.07
5,207.74
6,463.08
8,508.57
Dividends per share
440.00
480.00
480.00
480.00
620.00
(Figures in parentheses indicate
(200.00)
(240.00)
(240.00)
(240.00)
(280.00)
interim dividends) (Yen)
Basic net profit per share (Yen)
1,197.59
1,039.87
611.50
1,716.37
2,527.19
Diluted net profit per share (Yen)
1,195.63
1,038.14
610.44
1,713.61
2,523.41
Equity ratio (%)
46.1
48.9
50.0
60.0
63.8
Earnings on equity (%)
29.4
21.8
11.9
29.4
33.8
Price earnings ratio (Times)
43.3
59.5
103.5
42.3
32.4
Dividend ratio (%)
36.7
46.2
78.5
28.0
24.5
Number of employees:
1,345
1,389
1,589
1,617
1,698
(Separate, average number of
(267)
(11)
(8)
(10)
(12)
temporary employees) (Persons)
Total shareholder return (%)
166.0
200.7
205.5
236.4
268.4
(Compared with TOPIX Total
(109.6)
(97.8)
(107.3)
(132.8)
(136.2)
Return Index) (%)
Highest share price (Yen)
54,510
70,230
70,180
110,500
88,230
Lowest share price (Yen)
30,000
47,040
39,910
62,860
54,310
(Notes) 1. Up until the 57th year, contract employees and fixed-term employees were included in the average number of temporary employees, but from the 58th year, they are included in the number of employees.
The highest and lowest share prices were recorded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market) on and after April 4, 2022, and prior to that, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section).
The Company has applied standards such as the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the current fiscal year, and has applied relevant major management indices and other indicators for the current fiscal year after the aforementioned standards have been applied.
