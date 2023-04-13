Fast Retailing : Year to August 2023 (September 1, 2022 ～ August 31, 2023) Second Quarter
04/13/2023 | 02:25am EDT
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅 銷 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock Code:6288)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023
AND
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
The board of directors (the "Board") of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Parent" or "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 28 February 2023.
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated)
1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
The consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2022 to 28 February 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit for
income taxes
the period
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Six months ended 28 February 2023
1,467,350
20.4
220,263
16.4
230,499
8.4
164,631
6.6
Six months ended 28 February 2022
1,218,977
1.3
189,278
12.7
212,566
24.0
154,382
41.3
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
income for the
per share for the
per share for the
owners of the Parent
period
period
period
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
Yen
of yen
of yen
Six months ended 28 February 2023
153,392
4.5
133,950
(33.6)
500.29
499.56
Six months ended 28 February 2022
146,844
38.7
201,856
52.3
479.14
478.40
(Note) Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. Basic earnings per share for the period and diluted earnings per share for the period have been calculated assuming this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity
Ratio of equity
Equity per
attributable to
share
attributable
Total assets
Total equity
owners
attributable
to owners
of the Parent
to owners
of the Parent
to total assets
of the Parent
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
As at 28 February 2023
3,015,617
1,657,969
1,602,173
53.1
5,224.90
As at 31 August 2022
3,183,762
1,615,402
1,561,652
49.1
5,093.97
(Note) Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. Equity per share attributable to owners of the Parent has been calculated assuming this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
2. DIVIDENDS
Dividend per share
(Declaration date)
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year end
Total
period end
period end
period end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended 31 August 2022
-
280.00
-
340.00
620.00
Year ending 31 August 2023
-
125.00
Year ending 31 August 2023
-
125.00
250.00
(forecast)
(Note) 1. Revisions during this quarter of dividends forecast for fiscal year: Yes
The annual dividend per share for the previous fiscal year would have been 206.67 yen if the below stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the same fiscal year.
Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023.
The amounts listed for dividends at the end of Q2 of the fiscal period ending August 2023, as well as year-end dividends, take into consideration this stock split. Note that, due to the vesting date being 28 February 2023, dividends at the end of Q2 will be paid at a rate of 375 yen per share, based on the number of shares prior to the stock split.
3. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS PROJECTION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2023 (1 SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 31 AUGUST 2023)
(% shows rate of increase/decrease from previous period)
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of the
income taxes
Parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ending 31 August 2023
2,680,000
16.5
360,000
21.1
370,200
(10.5)
240,000
(12.2)
Basic earnings
per share
attributable
to owners
of the Parent
Yen
Year ending 31 August 2023
782.76
(Note) 1. Revisions during this quarter of previously disclosed consolidated business results projection for the year ending 31 August 2023: Yes
2. Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. Basic earnings per share in the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal period ending August 2023 have taken into consideration the impact of this stock split.
* Notes
(1) Changes of principal subsidiaries in the period:
None
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:
(i)
Changes in accounting policies to conform with IFRS:
None
(ii)
Other changes in accounting policies:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(3) Total number of issued shares (Common stock)
(i)
Number of issued shares
As at 28 February
318,220,968
As at 31 August 2022
318,220,968
(including treasury stock)
2023
shares
Shares
(ii)
Number of treasury stock
As at 28 February
11,578,965
As at 31 August 2022
11,651,919
2023
shares
Shares
Average number of issued
For the six months
306,605,049
For the six months
306,476,386
(iii)
ended 28 February
ended 28 February
shares
shares
shares
2023
2022
Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. The number of issued shares at the end of the period, the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, and the average number of issued shares during the period have been calculated assuming this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
This interim results announcement is not subject to quarterly review procedures pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
Explanation and other notes concerning proper use of the consolidated business results projection:
Statements made in these materials, such as those pertaining to future matters, including business projections, are based on information presently available to the Company and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable. Actual business results may vary materially depending on a variety of factors. For the background, assumptions and other matters regarding the business results projection, please refer to P.8 "(3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results Projection".
1. Business Results
Results of Operations
The Fast Retailing Group reported a significant increase in revenue and profits in the first half of fiscal 2023, or the six months from 1 September 2022 to 28 February 2023, with consolidated revenue totaling 1.4673 trillion yen (+20.4% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 220.2 billion yen (+16.4% year-on-year). This record performance is proof that the policies we started putting in place last year are steadily bearing fruit, including our determination to diversify global earnings pillars, strengthen our branding, conduct business that focuses on meeting customer needs and conveying product value, and actively accelerate new store openings. UNIQLO operations in Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe regions along with our GU operation reported particularly strong rises in revenue and profit in the first half. Fast Retailing's consolidated gross profit margin declined by 1.1 points year-on-year to 50.5% while the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 0.3 point year-on-year to 35.7%. In addition, we recorded 10.2 billion yen under finance income net of costs due to higher interest income generated from the larger number of bonds under management. As a result, first-half profit before income taxes rose to 230.4 billion yen (+8.4% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 153.3 billion yen (+4.5% year-on-year).
The Fast Retailing Group is determined to strengthen initiatives designed to expand our business operations and promote sustainability in an integrated and united manner in order to become a global No.1 brand by focusing on: (1) creating customer- oriented products, (2) accelerating global store openings, (3) building purchasing experiences that fuse physical stores and e- commerce, and (4) helping to solve various environmental and social issues. We are working especially hard at UNIQLO International, as the pillar operation of the Fast Retailing Group, to accelerate new store openings in all markets and to strengthen our e-commerce operations. We aim to continue to expand our operations in the Greater China region (Mainland China market, Hong Kong market, and Taiwan market) and the Southeast Asia, India & Australia, where we hope to further strengthen our already established brand position. In North America and Europe, we are aiming to further expand the scale of our business by strengthening our marketing, promoting deeper understanding and loyalty towards our LifeWear ultimate everyday clothing, and accelerating new store openings. We also intend to create clothes that prize LifeWear concepts in order to build a sustainable society. We will continue to pursue our ultimate goals of creating high-quality,long-lasting clothes, clothes with a low environmental impact that are produced in healthy and safe working environments, and clothes that can be further circulated, even after purchase, through recycling and reuse.
UNIQLO Japan
UNIQLO Japan reported a considerable increase in revenue in the first half of fiscal 2023. However, profits declined as the depreciation in the Japanese yen resulted in higher cost of sales. As a result, first-half revenue totaled 495.1 billion yen (+11.9% year-on-year) and first-half operating profit totaled 67.3 billion yen (−1.6% year-on-year).First-halfsame-store sales increased by 10.0% year-on-year. The strong revenue performance was due to firm sales of Fall Winter items and thermal Winter products such as HEATTECH innerwear. Strong sales of Spring items, such as our Wide-fit pleated pants, as well as products that satisfied new everyday needs, such as AirSense jacket, AirSense pants and shirts also boosted the first-half results. However, on the profit front, the gross profit margin declined by 2.2 points year-on-year as procurement costs on additional product orders rose considerably on the back of the sharp depreciation in the Japanese yen during the six-month period. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.5 point year-on-year as cost ratios primarily in the areas of store rents, personnel, and distribution improved on the back the extremely strong sales performance during the second quarter from December 2022 to February 2023.
UNIQLO International
UNIQLO International reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit in the first half of fiscal 2023, with revenue rising to 755.2 billion yen (+27.3% year-on-year) and operating profit expanding to 122.6 billion yen (+22.2% year-on-year). We saw large increases in both revenue and profit at UNIQLO operations in the Southeast Asia, India & Australia, North America, and Europe (ex. Russia), as these regions start to enter a genuine growth phase. The strong overall performance by UNIQLO International can be attributed to the fact that rapid changes in clothing demand over the past few years in the face of the COVID- 19 pandemic and rising inflation have fueled consumer appetite for LifeWear, our high-quality and long-lasting basic everyday clothing. Our aggressive efforts to consistently expand business by strengthening our branding and pursuing community-based commercial operations also supported the segment's strong first-half results.
Breaking down the UNIQLO International performance into individual regions and markets (in local-currency terms), the Greater China region reported a dip in revenue and a sharp fall in profits in the first half of fiscal 2023. This was due to a large decline in revenue and profit in the Mainland China market caused by the heavy impact of COVID-19 in the first quarter. However, sales did start to recover in January, resulting in a slight decline in second-quarter revenue and a sharp increase in second-quarter profit, so overall performance is now on a recovery track. UNIQLO South Korea reported higher revenue and profit in the first half of
4－
fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, revenue and profit both rose considerably in Southeast Asia, India & Australia as we successfully and consistently conveyed information primarily about our core products and expanded our customer base. UNIQLO North America reported significantly higher revenue and profit in the first half. Strong marketing of core Winter items and the timely conveyance of information to coincide with seasonal sales helped fuel significant increases in same-store sales throughout the six-month period. Europe (ex. Russia) reported much higher revenue and profit in the first half as our consistent efforts to appeal the superior functionality and value of our products proved to be successful and helped expand our customer base.
GU
The GU business segment reported large increases in both revenue and profit in the first half of fiscal 2023, with revenue rising to
145.5 billion yen (+18.5% year-on-year) and operating profit totaling 13.0 billion yen (+39.2% year-on-year). GU same-store sales rose significantly in the first half as we pursued some bold strategies that involved successfully narrowing down the number of product numbers on offer and ensuring a sufficient supply of mass-trend products. Sales of heat padded outerwear, super wide cargo pants, and baggy slacks proved especially strong. While the GU gross profit margin did decline 1.8 points year-on-year, this was due primarily to the rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen over the first half, which resulted in sharply higher procurement costs on additional product orders and an increase in cost of sales. Meanwhile, the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 1.5 points year-on-year on the back of strong overall sales and appropriate control of business costs.
Global Brands
The Global Brands segment reported a large rise in revenue but a decline in profit in the first half of fiscal 2023, with revenue rising to 70.2 billion (+19.1% year-on-year) and an operating profit contracting to 0.1 billion yen (−85.3% year-on-year). While our Theory brand generated much higher revenue, it also reported a decline in first-half profit. This was due primarily to a decline in the gross profit margin at Theory's United States operation after we prioritized selling inventory at a reduced price as well as a fall in profits from Theory's Asian operation, which is concentrated primarily in Greater China, due to COVID-19. Theory Japan, however, reported a large rise in both revenue and profit as department-store customer visits recovered and our decision to strategically build up stocks of strong-selling items proved successful. Meanwhile, our PLST brand generated slightly higher revenue and a marginally smaller loss, and our France-based Comptoir des Cotonniers brand reported a decline in revenue and a slightly higher operating loss over the six-month period.
Sustainability
Fast Retailing is advancing its LifeWear concept-the ultimate in everyday clothing, designed to make everyone's life better-to create apparel that not only emphasizes quality, design, and price but also meets the definition of good clothing from the standpoint of the environment, people and society. Our sustainability activities focus on six priority material areas: Creating new value through products and services; Respecting human rights and labor environment in our supply chain; Respecting the environment; Strengthening communities; Supporting employee fulfillment; and Implementing good corporate governance. The main company activities during the second-quarter consolidated accounting period are as follows.
■ Creating new value through products and services: UNIQLO is promoting the PEACE FOR ALL initiative, in which graphic T- shirts designed by celebrities who agree with our desire to take action for world peace are sold worldwide at UNIQLO stores and online, with all profits (equivalent to 20% of the sale price per shirt) donated to the three organizations with which we have formed a partnership. Donations are used to support activities that help those affected by poverty, discrimination, violence, conflict and war. By the end of February 2023, proceeds from PEACE FOR ALL activities totaled JPY 322 million. We will continue to sell this series of graphic T-shirts designed by international celebrities who have given their support for changing our future through the power of clothing.
Respecting human rights and labor environment in our supply chain: We are also continually improving our efforts to address human rights and labor issues throughout our entire supply chain. At garment factories and fabric mills, we are performing clear checks on the labor environment and other conditions by ourselves or through third-party organizations. In addition, from spring 2023, we have concluded a Code of Conduct with upstream textile mills in our supply chain to ensure regular labor environment audits are conducted and confirm traceability information.
Respecting the environment: As a result of our proactive initiatives and transparency on climate change and water security, we have been recognized as a 2022 "A-List" company by CDP, an international non-profit organization that provides a platform for environmental disclosure. CDP's disclosure and evaluation process is widely recognized as the gold standard in corporate
