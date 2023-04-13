Fast Retailing : Year to August 2023 (September 1, 2022 ～ August 31, 2023) Second Quarter

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 迅 銷 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Japan with limited liability) (Stock Code:6288) INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023 AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING The board of directors (the "Board") of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Parent" or "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 28 February 2023. At the request of the Company, trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 13 April 2023, pending the release of this announcement. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the Hong Kong depositary receipts with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 14 April 2023. (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated) 1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS The consolidated financial results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). (1) Consolidated Operating Results (1 September 2022 to 28 February 2023) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating profit Profit before Profit for income taxes the period Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % of yen of yen of yen of yen Six months ended 28 February 2023 1,467,350 20.4 220,263 16.4 230,499 8.4 164,631 6.6 Six months ended 28 February 2022 1,218,977 1.3 189,278 12.7 212,566 24.0 154,382 41.3 Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings income for the per share for the per share for the owners of the Parent period period period Millions % Millions % Yen Yen of yen of yen Six months ended 28 February 2023 153,392 4.5 133,950 (33.6) 500.29 499.56 Six months ended 28 February 2022 146,844 38.7 201,856 52.3 479.14 478.40 (Note) Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. Basic earnings per share for the period and diluted earnings per share for the period have been calculated assuming this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. － 1 －

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity Ratio of equity Equity per attributable to share attributable Total assets Total equity owners attributable to owners of the Parent to owners of the Parent to total assets of the Parent Millions of Millions of Millions of % Yen yen yen yen As at 28 February 2023 3,015,617 1,657,969 1,602,173 53.1 5,224.90 As at 31 August 2022 3,183,762 1,615,402 1,561,652 49.1 5,093.97 (Note) Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. Equity per share attributable to owners of the Parent has been calculated assuming this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. 2. DIVIDENDS Dividend per share (Declaration date) First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year end Total period end period end period end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended 31 August 2022 - 280.00 - 340.00 620.00 Year ending 31 August 2023 - 125.00 Year ending 31 August 2023 - 125.00 250.00 (forecast) (Note) 1. Revisions during this quarter of dividends forecast for fiscal year: Yes The annual dividend per share for the previous fiscal year would have been 206.67 yen if the below stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the same fiscal year. Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023.

The amounts listed for dividends at the end of Q2 of the fiscal period ending August 2023, as well as year-end dividends, take into consideration this stock split. Note that, due to the vesting date being 28 February 2023, dividends at the end of Q2 will be paid at a rate of 375 yen per share, based on the number of shares prior to the stock split. 3. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS PROJECTION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2023 (1 SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 31 AUGUST 2023) (% shows rate of increase/decrease from previous period) Profit before Profit attributable to Revenue Operating profit owners of the income taxes Parent Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % of yen of yen of yen of yen Year ending 31 August 2023 2,680,000 16.5 360,000 21.1 370,200 (10.5) 240,000 (12.2) Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Parent Yen Year ending 31 August 2023 782.76 (Note) 1. Revisions during this quarter of previously disclosed consolidated business results projection for the year ending 31 August 2023: Yes 2. Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. Basic earnings per share in the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal period ending August 2023 have taken into consideration the impact of this stock split. 2 －

* Notes (1) Changes of principal subsidiaries in the period: None (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates: (i) Changes in accounting policies to conform with IFRS: None (ii) Other changes in accounting policies: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (3) Total number of issued shares (Common stock) (i) Number of issued shares As at 28 February 318,220,968 As at 31 August 2022 318,220,968 (including treasury stock) 2023 shares Shares (ii) Number of treasury stock As at 28 February 11,578,965 As at 31 August 2022 11,651,919 2023 shares Shares Average number of issued For the six months 306,605,049 For the six months 306,476,386 (iii) ended 28 February ended 28 February shares shares shares 2023 2022 Our common stock has been split on a 3-to-1 basis, effective 1 March 2023. The number of issued shares at the end of the period, the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, and the average number of issued shares during the period have been calculated assuming this stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. This interim results announcement is not subject to quarterly review procedures pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

Explanation and other notes concerning proper use of the consolidated business results projection:

Statements made in these materials, such as those pertaining to future matters, including business projections, are based on information presently available to the Company and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable. Actual business results may vary materially depending on a variety of factors. For the background, assumptions and other matters regarding the business results projection, please refer to P.8 "(3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results Projection". － 3 －

1. Business Results Results of Operations

The Fast Retailing Group reported a significant increase in revenue and profits in the first half of fiscal 2023, or the six months from 1 September 2022 to 28 February 2023, with consolidated revenue totaling 1.4673 trillion yen (+20.4% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 220.2 billion yen (+16.4% year-on-year). This record performance is proof that the policies we started putting in place last year are steadily bearing fruit, including our determination to diversify global earnings pillars, strengthen our branding, conduct business that focuses on meeting customer needs and conveying product value, and actively accelerate new store openings. UNIQLO operations in Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe regions along with our GU operation reported particularly strong rises in revenue and profit in the first half. Fast Retailing's consolidated gross profit margin declined by 1.1 points year-on-year to 50.5% while the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 0.3 point year-on-year to 35.7%. In addition, we recorded 10.2 billion yen under finance income net of costs due to higher interest income generated from the larger number of bonds under management. As a result, first-half profit before income taxes rose to 230.4 billion yen (+8.4% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 153.3 billion yen (+4.5% year-on-year).

The Fast Retailing Group is determined to strengthen initiatives designed to expand our business operations and promote sustainability in an integrated and united manner in order to become a global No.1 brand by focusing on: (1) creating customer- oriented products, (2) accelerating global store openings, (3) building purchasing experiences that fuse physical stores and e- commerce, and (4) helping to solve various environmental and social issues. We are working especially hard at UNIQLO International, as the pillar operation of the Fast Retailing Group, to accelerate new store openings in all markets and to strengthen our e-commerce operations. We aim to continue to expand our operations in the Greater China region (Mainland China market, Hong Kong market, and Taiwan market) and the Southeast Asia, India & Australia, where we hope to further strengthen our already established brand position. In North America and Europe, we are aiming to further expand the scale of our business by strengthening our marketing, promoting deeper understanding and loyalty towards our LifeWear ultimate everyday clothing, and accelerating new store openings. We also intend to create clothes that prize LifeWear concepts in order to build a sustainable society. We will continue to pursue our ultimate goals of creating high-quality,long-lasting clothes, clothes with a low environmental impact that are produced in healthy and safe working environments, and clothes that can be further circulated, even after purchase, through recycling and reuse.

UNIQLO Japan

UNIQLO Japan reported a considerable increase in revenue in the first half of fiscal 2023. However, profits declined as the depreciation in the Japanese yen resulted in higher cost of sales. As a result, first-half revenue totaled 495.1 billion yen (+11.9% year-on-year) and first-half operating profit totaled 67.3 billion yen (−1.6% year-on-year).First-halfsame-store sales increased by 10.0% year-on-year. The strong revenue performance was due to firm sales of Fall Winter items and thermal Winter products such as HEATTECH innerwear. Strong sales of Spring items, such as our Wide-fit pleated pants, as well as products that satisfied new everyday needs, such as AirSense jacket, AirSense pants and shirts also boosted the first-half results. However, on the profit front, the gross profit margin declined by 2.2 points year-on-year as procurement costs on additional product orders rose considerably on the back of the sharp depreciation in the Japanese yen during the six-month period. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.5 point year-on-year as cost ratios primarily in the areas of store rents, personnel, and distribution improved on the back the extremely strong sales performance during the second quarter from December 2022 to February 2023.

UNIQLO International

UNIQLO International reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit in the first half of fiscal 2023, with revenue rising to 755.2 billion yen (+27.3% year-on-year) and operating profit expanding to 122.6 billion yen (+22.2% year-on-year). We saw large increases in both revenue and profit at UNIQLO operations in the Southeast Asia, India & Australia, North America, and Europe (ex. Russia), as these regions start to enter a genuine growth phase. The strong overall performance by UNIQLO International can be attributed to the fact that rapid changes in clothing demand over the past few years in the face of the COVID- 19 pandemic and rising inflation have fueled consumer appetite for LifeWear, our high-quality and long-lasting basic everyday clothing. Our aggressive efforts to consistently expand business by strengthening our branding and pursuing community-based commercial operations also supported the segment's strong first-half results.

Breaking down the UNIQLO International performance into individual regions and markets (in local-currency terms), the Greater China region reported a dip in revenue and a sharp fall in profits in the first half of fiscal 2023. This was due to a large decline in revenue and profit in the Mainland China market caused by the heavy impact of COVID-19 in the first quarter. However, sales did start to recover in January, resulting in a slight decline in second-quarter revenue and a sharp increase in second-quarter profit, so overall performance is now on a recovery track. UNIQLO South Korea reported higher revenue and profit in the first half of 4 －