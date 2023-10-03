FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Year to August 2024(September 1, 2023 - August 31, 2024)

Sales Comments

September 2023

Store Information:

Openings: 9 UNIQLO stores

Closures: 8 UNIQLO stores

Sales Information:

September 2023 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.6% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 3.1%. Same-store sales declined year on year in September. While strong sales of Summer ranges boosted same-store sales in the first half of the month, sales of Fall Winter products struggled in the second half of the month in the face of persistently warm weather, resulting in a decline in same-store sales for the month as a whole.

Other Information: