FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Fast Retailing : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2021

04/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Last Updated: 2021.04.08

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice regarding 'Dividend on Retained Earnings ' of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today. Please note that holders of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts (the 'HDRs') are not recorded as shareholders in the Shareholder Registry of the Company and therefore will depend on the depositary to receive any dividends payable to shareholders subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. Holders of HDRs should refer to the announcement of the Company entitled 'Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended February 28, 2021' issued on April 8, 2021 for details of the payment of interim dividend to the holders of HDRs.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, 8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director is Tadashi Yanai, the Non-executive Directors are Takeshi Okazaki,Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai, the Independent Non-executive Directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ohno.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
