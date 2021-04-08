Fast Retailing : Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2021

Last Updated: 2021.04.08

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice regarding 'Dividend on Retained Earnings ' of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today. Please note that holders of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts (the 'HDRs') are not recorded as shareholders in the Shareholder Registry of the Company and therefore will depend on the depositary to receive any dividends payable to shareholders subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. Holders of HDRs should refer to the announcement of the Company entitled 'Announcement of Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended February 28, 2021' issued on April 8, 2021 for details of the payment of interim dividend to the holders of HDRs.

