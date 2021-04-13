Log in
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/12
87310 JPY   -0.66%
Fast Retailing : Atsuto Uchida Named Captain of JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids

04/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Last Updated: 2021.04.13

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
Japan Football Association (JFA) and UNIQLO Co., Ltd. today announce that former professional soccer player Atsuto Uchida has been appointed captain of JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids, a program sponsored by JFA with special support from UNIQLO. Going forward, JFA and UNIQLO, together with Atsuto Uchida, will work to cultivate dreams and self-reliance in children through sports, helping to create better communities.

Atsuto Uchida said: 'It is a tremendous honor to be named captain of JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids. As a child, through soccer I learned about having consideration for my teammates and striving to reach a goal. As captain of JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids, I will do my best to popularize the event, instill a love of soccer in children throughout Japan, and share the fun of team play. I look forward to meeting children around the country.'

Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing commented: 'I am pleased to welcome Atsuto Uchida as captain of JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids. Through this project, which UNIQLO has sponsored for many years, we will further deepen our connections with Uchida and local communities, as well as provide a space for more children to enjoy sports. UNIQLO will continue to work with JFA to create a rich sports culture and to inspire the dreams of the children who are our future.'

Kohzo Tashima, President, Japan Football Association said: 'JFA has run the JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids program, with support from UNIQLO, since 2003. Kids are feeling cooped up because of the coronavirus, and we want them to be able to run around freely on the green turf and experience the joy and fun of sport. Having played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments, Atsuto Uchida will express the thrill of soccer as captain of JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids. He is also a father of two himself, and I'm sure he is looking forward to seeing the happy, smiling faces of children.'

About JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids
JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids is a mini soccer festival for preschool children aged six and under. It has been held throughout Japan since 2003 by Japan Football Association (JFA) as part of the JFA Kids Program with support from UNIQLO. Around 280,000 children have participated in the free program to date. The small team-style mini soccer tournament gives children the opportunity to enjoy sports while learning self-reliance and teamwork.
JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids official website

JFA UNIQLO Soccer Kids - Fiscal 2021Schedule

Prefecture Venue Date
Niigata Denka Big Swan Stadium June 27, 2021 (Sun.)
Fukuoka Fukuoka PayPay Dome July 4, 2021 (Sun.)
Hokkaido Sapporo Soccer Amusement Park - Artificial Turf Sept. 5, 2021 (Sun.)
Tokyo Tokyo Dome Sept. 12, 2021 (Sun.)
Miyagi Q&A Stadium Miyagi Sept. 20, 2021 (Mon.)
Ibaraki Kashima Soccer Stadium Sept. 26, 2021 (Sun.)
Aichi Nagoya Minato Stadium Oct. 23, 2021 (Sat.)
Fukui Fukui Prefectural Athletic Stadium (9.98 Stadium) Nov. 7, 2021 (Sun.)
Okayama City Light Stadium Nov. 21, 2021 (Sun.)
Kyoto Takebishi Stadium Kyoto Nov. 28, 2021 (Sun.)
Yamaguchi Yamaguchi Kirara Genki Dome Dec. 5, 2021 (Sun.)
Oita TBD Dec. 12, 2021 (Sun.)
Saitama MetLife Dome Dec. 25, 2021 (Sat.)
Kanagawa Yokohama Stadium Feb. 6, 2022 (Sun.)
Osaka TBD TBD

* Schedule shown may change due to the COVID-19 situation.
* Information on pending venues, event details, and registration will be announced on the JFA official website.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
