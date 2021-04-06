Fast Retailing : Expanded Ariake Office to Accelerate Transition to Digital Consumer Retail Company - Renovated 4F includes one of Japan's largest in-house production studios, a new Customer Center, and mock versions of standard and large-sized UNIQLO stores

Last Updated: 2021.04.06

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has renovated the fourth floor of its Ariake Office, the global headquarters for UNIQLO, GU, and PLST brands, converting it from warehouse to office space. The renovation, which includes one of Japan's largest in-house production studios, a new Customer Center, and mock versions of standard and large-sized UNIQLO stores, enhances the capabilities necessary to utilize information globally to create new products and devise activities that meet customer needs.'

From earlier this month, Fast Retailing began full-fledged operation of a photographic studio available for use by UNIQLO, GU and other Fast Retailing Group brands. It is one of the biggest in-house studios in Japan (approx. 6,000 m2), suitable for both still photography and video shooting as well as natural light photography. The fourth floor also includes working space dedicated to website production, providing a structure that allows the latest product and outfit information to be digitized and conveyed to customers at any time.

In addition, the Customer Center currently operating from the company's Yamaguchi Head Office has been relocated to the fourth floor, allowing the feedback and requests compiled from customers around the world to be conveyed directly to management and head office employees, strengthening the company's system for real-time product and service development.

Furthermore, mock versions of standard and large-sized UNIQLO stores have been set up to conduct on-site inspections of completed products and advertisements, to more thoroughly study the creation of sales spaces that are more accommodating to customers.

New studio spaces where multiple shoots can be carried out simultaneously, including those with models.

Fast Retailing is striving to create an environment in which anyone, anytime or anywhere, can purchase just the items they want when they like, shifting to a structure able to respond instantly to the continuous stream of customer feedback, and actively pursuing reform of the entire supply chain, including automated warehouses, distribution, and shipping. Going forward, Fast Retailing will aim for further business expansion and, as a brand providing LifeWear, will offer more convenient and valuable products and services while responding sincerely to customer wants and needs.

The renovation provides an important foundation for Fast Retailing to implement reforms that further its goal of becoming a true digital consumer retail company.

Layout of the Ariake Office after renovation

6F UNIQLO CITY TOKYO (UNIQLO Headquarters) 5F GU and PLST Headquarters 4F Photographic studio (approx. 6,000 m2)

Web production working space (approx. 1,000 m2)

Mock stores (Standard store approx. 1,160 m2 / (Large-scale store approx. 1,980 m2)

Customer Center (approx. 990 m2)

Office space, hall, gym, etc. 3F Warehouse 2F Warehouse 1F Warehouse / Receiving dock

Each floor is around 16,530 m2. Only the fourth floor has been renovated at this time.

The new Customer Center

