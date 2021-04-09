Fast Retailing : Interim Report 2020/21 04/09/2021 | 12:06am EDT Send by mail :

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 迅 銷 有 限 公 司 Interim Report 2020/21 2020.9.1-2021.2.28 Stock Code: 6288 Contents 1. Corporate Profile 1 2. Financial Highlights 2 3. Management Discussion and Analysis 4 4. Information about the Reporting Entity 9 5. Financial Section 12 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of 13 Financial Position (2) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Interim Condensed Consolidated 15 Statement of Comprehensive Income Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 15 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of 17 Comprehensive Income (3) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of 19 Changes in Equity (4) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 21 2. Others 34 Independent Accountant's Review Report 35 1. Corporate Profile Board of Directors Principal Place of Business in Japan Representative Director Midtown Tower 9-7-1 Tadashi Yanai (Chairman, President and CEO) Akasaka, Minato-ku Tokyo 107-6231 Japan Directors Takeshi Okazaki Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong Kazumi Yanai 702-706, 7th Floor, Mira Place Tower A Koji Yanai No. 132 Nathan Road Tsim Sha Tsui External Directors Kowloon Toru Hambayashi Hong Kong Nobumichi Hattori Masaaki Shintaku HDR Registrar and HDR Transfer Office Takashi Nawa Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Naotake Ohno Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre Board of Statutory Auditors 183 Queen's Road East Akira Tanaka Wanchai Masaaki Shinjo Hong Kong Masumi Mizusawa Keiko Kaneko (External) Stock Code Takao Kashitani (External) Hong Kong: 6288 Masakatsu Mori (External) Japan: 9983 Company Secretary Website Address Shea Yee Man https://www.fastretailing.com Independent Accountants Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC Principal Banks Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Registered Office and Headquarters 10717-1 Sayama Yamaguchi City Yamaguchi 754-0894 Japan

No new business-related risks have arisen during the six months ended 28 February 2021.

There have been no significant changes concerning business-related risks as stated in the annual report for the preceding fiscal year. Financial Analysis Financial Position and Results of Operations (ⅰ) Results of Operations The Fast Retailing Group reported a decline in revenue but a large jump in profits in the first half of fiscal 2021, or the six months from 1 September 2020 to 28 February 2021 with consolidated revenue totaling 1.2028 trillion yen (−0.5% year-on-year), and operating profit rising strongly to 167.9 billion yen (+22.9% year-on-year). The rise in profit can be attributed primarily to large increases in profit from UNIQLO operations in Japan and Greater China (Mainland China market, Hong Kong market, and Taiwan market). On the other hand, due to the especially severe impact of COVID-19, The UNIQLO South Asia, Southeast Asia Oceania (Southeast Asia, Australia, and India), UNIQLO North America, UNIQLO Europe regions and our Global Brands segment reported considerable declines in both revenue and profit. The first-half consolidated gross profit margin improved by 2.2 points year-on-year to 49.9% and the first-half selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 1.3 points year- on-year to 35.0%. We reported an impairment loss primarily on UNIQLO International operations and other losses of 11.7 billion yen under other income/expenses. In addition, we recorded a 4.7 billion yen foreign-exchange gain on foreign-currency denominated assets and other items, resulting in a finance income of 3.4 billion yen on a net basis. As a result, first-half profit before income taxes rose to 171.4 billion yen (+13.7% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 105.8 billion yen (+5.4% year-on-year).

The Group's medium-term vision is to become the world's number one apparel retailer. In pursuit of this aim, we focus our efforts on expanding the UNIQLO International, as well as our GU brand and our global e-commerce operation. We continue to open multiple new UNIQLO stores in all markets and areas in which we operate and strive to instill deeper and more widespread empathy for UNIQLO's LifeWear concept of ultimate everyday wear. Within the UNIQLO International segment, the Greater China and Southeast Asia regions are continuing to serve as the key pillars of our Group's business and growth. In terms of our GU segment, in addition to expanding the GU store network primarily in Japan, we are working to establish GU's position as a brand that offers fun fashion at amazingly low prices. E-commerce sales continue to expand thanks to stronger initiatives to fuse online and physical stores and the offering of a wider range of services. UNIQLO Japan UNIQLO Japan reported a rise in revenue and a significant increase in profit in the first half of fiscal 2021, with revenue expanding to 492.5 billion yen (+6.2% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 97.8 billion yen (+36.6% year-on-year). First- half same-store sales increased by 5.6% year-on-year thanks to strong sales of products such as loungewear and HEATTECH blankets that fulfilled customer demand for stay-at-home items, as well as buoyant sales of core Fall Winter items along with ultra stretch active jogger pants and other items in our sport utility wear range. Our e-commerce operation expanded significantly, with online sales rising to 73.8 billion yen (+40.5% year-on-year) in the first half. UNIQLO Japan's first-half gross profit margin improved by 2.9 points to 50.7% on the back of strong sales, improved discounting rates resulting from more restricted discount sales, and a lower cost of sales generated by improved production efficiency. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 1.4 points to 31.0% thanks to greater efficiencies primarily in distribution costs and advertising and promotion expenses. UNIQLO International UNIQLO International reported a decline in revenue but a significant increase in operating profit in the first half of fiscal 2021, with revenue falling to 521.8 billion yen (−3.6% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 67.0 billion yen (+25.9% year-on- year). UNIQLO Europe and North America saw sales struggle in the face of especially severe COVID-19 conditions, but performance in East Asia was broadly strong. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales remained strong with online sales rising in each market. The Greater China region reported large rises in both revenue and profit in the first half as the Mainland China market along with the Taiwan market and the Hong Kong market witnessed further improvements in profits. UNIQLO Greater China's gross profit margin improved by 4.7 points year-on-year thanks to controlled discount sales, and the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 2.5 points as the operation maintained appropriate inventory levels and enjoyed greater efficiencies primarily in store personnel and distribution costs following concerted efforts to boost the efficiency of store operations. The - 4 - operational environment for UNIQLO South Korea continued to be tough resulting in a large decline in first-half revenue. However, improvements in the gross profit margin and selling, general and administrative expense ratio enabled the South Korean operation to post a slight operating profit compared to an operating loss in the previous year. UNIQLO S/SE Asia & Oceania reported sharp declines in both revenue and profit as the operation was adversely impacted by temporary store closures and restrictions on movement caused by COVID-19. However, Vietnam reported ongoing strong sales and a large rise in profits in the first half as the impact of COVID-19 remained low and the popularity of the UNIQLO brand increased. UNIQLO USA reported a large decline in revenue and a larger operating loss after some stores were temporarily closed or forced to limit customer numbers and people's movement outside the home was restricted. UNIQLO Europe also reported large declines in both revenue and profit in the first half as temporary store closures hit the operation hard. However, Russia achieved double-digit growth in first-halfsame-store sales and a large rise in operating profit as stores were not required to close temporarily in that market and sales of Winter items proved strong. GU The GU business segment achieved a steady year-on-year performance in the first half of fiscal 2021, with revenue totaling 132.6 billion yen (+0.3% year-on-year) and operating profit standing at 15.8 billion yen (+0.4% year-on-year). While customer visits declined primarily in urban areas due to COVID-19,first-halfsame-store sales held steady year-on-year thanks to strong sales of the sweat-style knitwear that featured in our TV commercials, double-faced sweatshirts that successfully captured mass fashion trends, and loungewear and other items that satisfied customer demand for stay-at-home clothing. GU's gross profit margin held steady at the previous year's level, while the segment's selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 0.4 point thanks to stronger cost controls. Global Brands Global Brands reported a large decline in revenue and an operating loss in the first half of fiscal 2021. Revenue declined to 54.5 billion yen (−22.2% year-on-year) and the segment generated an operating loss of 8.1 billion yen (compared to a 0.7 billion yen profit recorded in the first half of fiscal 2020). Our Theory fashion label reported large declines in both revenue and profit as performance worsened in the United States and Japan in the face of COVID-19. Our Japan-based PLST brand reported a large decline in revenue and a slight operating loss following a reduction in customer visits primarily in urban areas. Finally, our France-based Comptoir des Cotonniers brand reported a large decline in revenue and a wider operating loss on the back of temporary store closures. Sustainability In keeping with our key sustainability message, "Unlocking the power of clothing," the Group pursues sustainability activities through our core clothing business focused on six clear material areas: Creating new value through products and services; Respecting human rights in our supply chain; Respecting the environment; Strengthening communities; Supporting employee fulfillment; Implementing good corporate governance. Our main activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from December 2020 to February 2021 involved: Consideration for the environment: We respect the goal of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and are committed to establishing long-term reduction targets in our stores, offices and supply chain. We have started to gradually introduce renewable energy in our stores and offices. In addition, water is valuable resources for the production of clothing. Therefore, in the procurement of raw materials as well as the production, sale and use of our products, we are striving to prevent water pollution and reduce water usage, and are taking measures to address floods and other water risks. In view of these efforts, the CDP (an international non-profit organization that provides a platform for the disclosure of environmental information), included the Group in its Water Security A-List in December 2020, the highest rating for water resource measures. We have thus been recognized as a leading company in terms of active efforts and transparency in water resource management.

Community support: In support of efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been donating masks and isolation gowns to medical institutions and nursing care facilities around the world since last year. Also, in order to provide support for refugees, among whom the impact of COVID-19 has been spreading, we have intensified our collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). We plan to donate about a million UNIQLO AIRism masks to refugees and displaced persons in the five countries of Argentina, Iraq, Egypt, Chile and Bolivia, among others.

Good management (governance): As our business expands globally, we are focusing on ensuring compliance, strengthening risk management systems, managing sensitive information and ensuring the thoroughness of internal audits to firmly establishing internal control systems in each country and region. The efforts of each committee are also being intensified. Our Human Rights Committee conducts human rights investigations for employees focused on harassment and discrimination, discusses improvement measures and supports their promotion. In addition, in the event that significant compliance violation is suspected based on report to the employee hotline, the Code of Conduct Committee discusses whether a violation has been committed and how to prevent its recurrence. The Risk Management Committee has been strengthening risk management in business activities, and is continually discussing and planning our response to issues such as COVID-19, the risk of major disasters such as an earthquake in Tokyo and information security risks.

based on report to the employee hotline, the Code of Conduct Committee discusses whether a violation has been committed and how to prevent its recurrence. The Risk Management Committee has been strengthening risk management in business activities, and is continually discussing and planning our response to issues such as COVID-19, the risk of major disasters such as an earthquake in Tokyo and information security risks. (ⅱ) Financial Position Total assets as at 28 February 2021 were 2.5019 trillion yen, which was an increase of 89.9 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 127.3 billion yen in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of 1.6 billion yen in trade and other receivables, an increase of 5.2 billion yen in other current financial assets, a decrease of 62.8 billion yen in inventories, an increase of 6.7 billion yen in other current assets, an increase of 15.7 billion yen in property, plant and equipment, a decrease of 3.6 billion yen in right-of-use assets, and an increase of 4.1 billion yen in investments in associates accounted for using the equity method. Total liabilities as at 28 February 2021 were 1.4031 trillion yen, which was a decrease of 12.8 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were a decrease of 7.3 billion yen in trade and other payables, a decrease of 44.6 billion yen in other current financial liabilities, an increase of 1.7 billion yen in derivative financial liabilities, an increase of 3.3 billion yen in lease liabilities, an increase of 24.5 billion yen in current tax liabilities, an increase of 4.3 billion yen in other current liabilities, an increase of 3.9 billion yen in provisions, and an increase of 1.3 billion yen in deferred tax liabilities. Total net assets as at 28 February 2021 were 1.0988 trillion yen, which was an increase of 102.7 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 81.9 billion yen in retained earnings, and an increase of 15.7 billion yen in other components of equity. - 6 - (2) Cash Flows Information Cash and cash equivalents as at 28 February 2021 had increased by 127.3 billion yen from the end of the preceding fiscal year, to 1.2208 trillion yen. (Operating Cash Flows) Net cash generated by operating activities for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 352.1 billion yen, which was an increase of 115.4 billion yen (+48.8% year-on-year) from the six months ended 29 February 2020. The principal factors were billion yen in profit before income taxes (an increase of 20.6 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), billion yen in impairment losses (an increase of 6.2 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 4.7 billion yen in foreign exchange gains (an increase of 7.4 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), a decrease of 70.1 billion yen in inventories (an increase of 6.0 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), a decrease of 12.4 billion yen in trade and other payables (an increase of 20.5 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), an increase of 0.7 billion yen in other assets (a decrease of 11.4 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), and an increase of 60.1 billion yen in other liabilities (an increase of 61.3 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020). (Investing Cash Flows) Net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 41.0 billion yen, which was a decrease of billion yen (−30.2% year-on-year) from the six months ended 29 February 2020. The principal factors were a net increase of billion yen in bank deposits with original maturities of three months or longer (a decrease of 19.7 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 28.3 billion yen in payments for property, plant and equipment (an increase of 4.5 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 8.0 billion yen in payments for intangible assets (a decrease of 2.8 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 4.2 billion yen in payments for acquisition of investments in associates (an increase of 4.2 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), and 0.6 billion yen in proceeds from other investing activities (a decrease of 3.1 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020). (Financing Cash Flows) Net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 201.3 billion yen, which was an increase of 102.1 billion yen (+103.0% year-on-year) from the six months ended 29 February 2020. The principal factors were a net decrease of 4.8 billion yen in loans payable (an increase of 0.6 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 100.0 billion yen in repayment of redemption of bonds (an increase of 100.0 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 1.3 billion yen in dividends paid to non-controlling interests (a decrease of 0.9 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), and 70.7 billion yen in repayments of lease liabilities (an increase of 2.5 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020). Estimates and Assumptions Used for Those Estimates in the Accounting

Our assumptions concerning the impact of COVID-19 have changed since the previous consolidated fiscal year. Further details about this can be found in "4. Use of Estimates and Judgments" in "Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements" of "5. Financial Section."

For the second-quarter consolidated accounting period, there are no significant changes to the estimates or the assumptions used for those estimates. Operational and Financial Challenges to Address as Priority

There have been no significant challenges during the six months ended 28 February 2021 that resulted in issues that must be addressed by the Group. Research and Development Not applicable. - 7 - Significant Facilities

The following are the significant facilities that were newly completed during the six months ended 28 February 2021.

Not applicable. Company name Type of facility Name of business Location Completion date UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED UNIQLO UNIQLO Hamburg Hamburg, Germany October 2020 International Store Alter Wall UNIQLO CANADA INC. UNIQLO UNIQLO Montreal Montreal, Canada October 2020 International Store Eaton Centre The following are the significant facilities that were newly planned during the six months ended 28 February 2021. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. 3. Significant Contracts in Business Operation None. - 8 - 4. Information about the Reporting Entity 1. Stock Information Number of Shares (i) Total number of shares Type Total number of authorized shares Common stock 300,000,000 Total 300,000,000 (ii) Shares Issued Name of financial Number of shares issued Number of shares issued instrument exchange Type as at submission date of listing, or authorized Remarks as at 28 February 2021 (As at 9 April 2021) financial instruments firms association First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and 100 shares Common stock 106,073,656 106,073,656 the Main Board of as one unit the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Note) Total 106,073,656 106,073,656 - - (Note) Hong Kong Depositary Receipts are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Share Subscription Rights Details of the Stock Option Program Not applicable. Other Share Subscription Rights Not applicable. Exercise of convertible bonds with conditional permission for adjustment of exercise price Not applicable. Change in total number of Shares Issued, Capital Stock, Etc. Increase/ Balance of total Increase/ Balance of Increase/ Balance of (decrease) of (decrease) of (decrease) of Date number of capital stock capital reserve total number of capital stock capital reserve shares issued (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) shares issued (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) 1 December 2020 to - 106,073,656 - 10,273 - 4,578 28 February 2021 (Note) There was no change in the total number of shares issued, capital stock or capital reserve during the three months ended 28 February 2021. - 9 - (5) Major Shareholders As at 28 February 2021 Number of As a percentage over total shares held Name or trade name Location number of (in thousands shares (excluding of shares) treasury stock) Tadashi Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 22,037 21.58 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 2-11-3Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 21,014 20.58 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 1-8-12 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 14,073 13.78 TTY Management B.V. De Entree 99, 1101HE Amsterdam, 5,310 5.20 The Netherlands Kazumi Yanai New York, U.S.A. 4,781 4.68 Koji Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 4,781 4.68 Fight & Step Co., Ltd. 1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 4,750 4.65 MASTERMIND, LLC 1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 3,610 3.54 JP Morgan Chase Bank 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, England 5JP E14 2,464 2.41 (Standing proxy Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) (2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) Teruyo Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 2,327 2.28 Total - 85,150 83.38 (Notes) 1. "Number of shares held" is rounded down to the nearest unit of thousand shares. The shares held by The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. and Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. are all held in conjunction with trust businesses. According to the report of large shareholdings (Report of Change of Composition) submitted on 15 December 2020 by Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. and the two parties of Nomura International PLC and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all joint shareholders, each party held the shares stated below as at 8 December 2020. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 28 February 2021, these shareholdings have not been included in the above table of major shareholders. Number of Percentage of shares held Name or trade name Location total number of (in thousands of shares issued shares) Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 1-13-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 73 0.07 Nomura International PLC 1 Angel Lane, London EC4R 3AB, United 41 0.04 Kingdom Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. 2-2-1 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 11,812 11.14 4. In addition to the above, 3,943,966 shares of treasury stock are held by the Company (3.72% of the total number of outstanding shares). - 10 - Voting Rights Shares issued Class Non-voting shares Shares subject to restrictions on voting rights (e.g., treasury stock) Shares subject to restrictions on voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock) Shares with full voting rights (e.g., treasury stock) Shares with full voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock) Shares less than one unit Total number of shares issued Total number of voting rights of all shareholders As at 28 February 2021 Number of shares Number of voting rights Remarks - - - - - - - - - (Shares held as treasury stock) - - Common stock 3,943,900 Common stock 1,020,581 (Note) 1 102,058,100 Common stock － (Notes) 1, 2 71,656 106,073,656 － - - 1,020,581 - (Notes) 1. The columns for the number of shares of "Shares with full voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock)" and "Shares less than one unit" include 2,700 shares and 84 shares, respectively, held in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. 2. Common stock in the "Shares less than one unit" row includes 66 shares of treasury stock held by the Company. Treasury Stock As at 28 February 2021 Name or trade name of Number of Number of Total number of Percentage of Holder's address shares held in shares held in total number of holder shares held own name other's name shares issued (%) FAST RETAILING 10717-1 Sayama, Yamaguchi-shi, 3,943,900 - 3,943,900 3.72 CO., LTD. Yamaguchi Total - 3,943,900 - 3,943,900 3.72 2. Directors Since the submission of the year-end report for the preceding fiscal year, there has been no change of directors during the six months ended 28 February 2021. - 11 - 5. Financial Section Preparation of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group, namely, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 February 2021, the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the "interim condensed consolidated financial statements") were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"), pursuant to Article 93 of the "Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64 of 2007, hereinafter referred to as "Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules"). Review Report

Pursuant to the first clause of Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC. - 12 - (Amounts are stated in millions of yen and are rounded down to the nearest million unless otherwise stated) 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) Notes As at 31 August 2020 As at 28 February 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,093,531 1,220,854 Trade and other receivables 67,069 65,464 Other financial assets 16 49,890 55,162 Inventories 6 417,529 354,641 Derivative financial assets 16 14,413 14,244 Income taxes receivable 2,126 1,496 Other assets 10,629 17,402 Total current assets 1,655,191 1,729,266 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7,8 136,123 151,875 Right-of-use assets 8 399,944 396,335 Goodwill 8,092 8,092 Intangible assets 8 66,833 67,162 Financial assets 16 67,770 68,688 Investments in associates accounted 14,221 18,411 for using the equity method Deferred tax assets 45,447 44,630 Derivative financial assets 16 10,983 10,332 Other assets 8 7,383 7,124 Total non-current assets 756,799 772,653 Total assets 2,411,990 2,501,920 Liabilities and equity LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 210,747 203,430 Other financial liabilities 9,16 213,301 168,668 Derivative financial liabilities 16 2,763 5,621 Lease liabilities 114,652 118,956 Current tax liabilities 22,602 47,124 Provisions 752 882 Other liabilities 82,636 86,939 Total current liabilities 647,455 631,623 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 9,16 370,780 370,872 Lease liabilities 351,526 350,553 Provisions 32,658 36,437 Deferred tax liabilities 7,760 9,105 Derivative financial liabilities 16 3,205 2,094 Other liabilities 2,524 2,414 Total non-current liabilities 768,455 771,478 Total liabilities 1,415,910 1,403,101 - 13 - Notes As at 31 August 2020 As at 28 February 2021 EQUITY Capital stock 10,273 10,273 Capital surplus 23,365 25,220 Retained earnings 933,303 1,015,248 Treasury stock, at cost (15,129) (15,022) Other components of equity 4,749 20,507 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent 956,562 1,056,228 Non-controlling interests 39,516 42,590 Total equity 996,079 1,098,819 Total liabilities and equity 2,411,990 2,501,920 - 14 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Six months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Notes Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Revenue 11 1,208,512 1,202,864 Cost of sales (631,722) (602,413) Gross profit 576,790 600,451 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12 (438,798) (420,750) Other income 13 6,002 4,446 Other expenses 8,13 (7,309) (16,512) Share of profit and loss of associates accounted 51 347 for using the equity method Operating profit 136,736 167,982 Finance income 14 18,069 7,059 Finance costs 14 (3,946) (3,559) Profit before income taxes 150,859 171,482 Income tax expense (47,414) (62,227) Profit for the period 103,444 109,255 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Parent 100,459 105,868 Non-controlling interests 2,985 3,387 Total 103,444 109,255 Earnings per share Basic (yen) 15 984.21 1,036.76 Diluted (yen) 15 982.49 1,035.04 - 15 - Three months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Notes Three months ended Three months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Revenue 585,028 583,066 Cost of sales (321,161) (307,436) Gross profit 263,867 275,630 Selling, general and administrative expenses (214,699) (207,504) Other income 1,918 2,229 Other expenses (5,842) (15,598) Share of profit and loss of associates accounted (197) 132 for using the equity method Operating profit 45,045 54,888 Finance income 5,850 11,168 Finance costs (2,051) (1,739) Profit before income taxes 48,844 64,317 Income tax expense (17,239) (27,555) Profit for the period 31,604 36,762 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Parent 29,552 35,487 Non-controlling interests 2,052 1,275 Total 31,604 36,762 Earnings per share Basic (yen) 15 289.51 347.49 Diluted (yen) 15 288.98 346.91 - 16 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Profit for the period 103,444 109,255 Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Financial assets measured at fair value through (231) 369 other comprehensive income / (loss) Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to (231) 369 profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating 14,715 18,269 foreign operations Cash flow hedges 25,556 4,584 Share of other comprehensive income of associates 18 55 Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to 40,291 22,909 profit or loss Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax 40,060 23,279 Total comprehensive income for the period 143,505 132,534 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 140,153 127,401 Non-controlling interests 3,352 5,133 Total comprehensive income for the period 143,505 132,534 - 17 - Three months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Profit for the period 31,604 36,762 Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Financial assets measured at fair value through (249) 31 other comprehensive income / (loss) Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to (249) 31 profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating (3,286) 11,822 foreign operations Cash flow hedges 5,312 16,233 Share of other comprehensive income / (loss) of (0) 42 associates Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to 2,024 28,098 profit or loss Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax 1,775 28,130 Total comprehensive income for the period 33,380 64,893 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 32,524 62,283 Non-controlling interests 855 2,609 Total comprehensive income for the period 33,380 64,893 - 18 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Other components of equity Financial Equity Capital Capital Retained Treasury assets Foreign Share of other attributable Non- Total Note stock, at measured Cash flow to owners controlling stock surplus earnings currency comprehensive Total equity cost at fair value translation hedge income of of the interest through other reserve Parent comprehensive reserve associates income As at 1 September 2019 10,273 20,603 928,748 (15,271) (697) (13,929) 8,906 (11) (5,732) 938,621 44,913 983,534 Effect of change in accounting - - (30,370) - - - - - - (30,370) (1,429) (31,800) policy Balance after adjustment 10,273 20,603 898,377 (15,271) (697) (13,929) 8,906 (11) (5,732) 908,250 43,483 951,734 Net changes during the period Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 100,459 - - - - - - 100,459 2,985 103,444 Other comprehensive - - - - (231) 13,727 26,178 18 39,693 39,693 366 40,060 income / (loss) Total comprehensive income / - - 100,459 - (231) 13,727 26,178 18 39,693 140,153 3,352 143,505 (loss) Transactions with the owners of the Parent Acquisition of treasury - - - (5) - - - - - (5) - (5) stock Disposal of treasury stock - 934 - 78 - - - - - 1,013 - 1,013 Dividends 10 - - (24,494) - - - - - - (24,494) (1,569) (26,064) Share-based payments - 1,690 - - - - - - - 1,690 - 1,690 Transfer to non-financial - - - - - - (6,299) - (6,299) (6,299) (794) (7,093) assets Total transactions with - 2,625 (24,494) 73 - - (6,299) - (6,299) (28,095) (2,363) (30,459) the owners of the Parent Total net changes during the - 2,625 75,964 73 (231) 13,727 19,878 18 33,394 112,057 988 113,046 period As at 29 February 2020 10,273 23,229 974,342 (15,198) (928) (202) 28,785 7 27,661 1,020,308 44,471 1,064,780 - 19 - For the six months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Other components of equity Equity Financial assets Treasury attributable Non- Note Capital Capital Retained measured at fair Foreign Cash flow Share of other Total stock surplus earnings stock, value currency comprehensive to owners controlling equity at cost hedge Total of the interests through other translation income of reserve Parent comprehensive reserve associates income As at 1 September 2020 10,273 23,365 933,303 (15,129) 385 (8,489) 12,905 (51) 4,749 956,562 39,516 996,079 Net changes during the period Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 105,868 - - - - - - 105,868 3,387 109,255 Other comprehensive - - - - 369 16,389 4,717 55 21,533 21,533 1,746 23,279 income / (loss) Total comprehensive income / - - 105,868 - 369 16,389 4,717 55 21,533 127,401 5,133 132,534 (loss) Transactions with the owners of the Parent Acquisition of treasury - - - (4) - - - - - (4) - (4) stock Disposal of treasury stock - 1,215 - 111 - - - - - 1,327 - 1,327 Dividends 10 - - (24,504) - - - - - - (24,504) (1,367) (25,871) Share-based payments - 639 - - - - - - - 639 - 639 Transfer to non-financial - - - - - - (5,193) - (5,193) (5,193) (691) (5,884) assets Transfer to retained - - 581 - (581) - - - (581) - - - earnings Total transactions with the - 1,855 (23,923) 106 (581) - (5,193) - (5,774) (27,735) (2,058) (29,794) owners of the Parent Total net changes during the - 1,855 81,945 106 (211) 16,389 (475) 55 15,758 99,665 3,074 102,740 period As at 28 February 2021 10,273 25,220 1,015,248 (15,022) 173 7,900 12,429 4 20,507 1,056,228 42,590 1,098,819 - 20 - (4) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Note Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 150,859 171,482 Depreciation and amortization 87,871 89,004 Impairment losses 8 5,443 11,696 Interest and dividend income (5,878) (2,310) Interest expenses 3,946 3,551 Foreign exchange losses / (gains) (12,190) (4,740) Share of profit and loss of associates accounted for using the (51) (347) equity method Losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment 355 609 (Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables 207 (420) (Increase) / Decrease in inventories 64,120 70,197 Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables (32,925) (12,402) (Increase) / Decrease in other assets 10,648 (764) Increase / (Decrease) in other liabilities (1,227) 60,132 Others, net 2,061 2,278 Cash generated from operations 273,241 387,964 Interest and dividends income received 5,633 2,099 Interest paid (3,483) (3,114) Income taxes paid (39,535) (36,036) Income taxes refunded 825 1,212 Net cash generated by operating activities 236,680 352,125 Cash flows from investing activities Amounts deposited into bank deposits with original maturities (53,772) (47,286) of three months or longer Amounts withdrawn from bank deposits with original 33,503 46,738 maturities of three months or longer Payments for property, plant and equipment (23,833) (28,359) Payments for intangible assets (10,895) (8,083) Payments for acquisition of right-of-use assets (1,759) (666) Payments for lease and guarantee deposits (2,952) (1,825) Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits 3,437 2,057 Payments for acquisition of investments in associates - (4,232) Others, net (2,556) 620 Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities (58,828) (41,037) - 21 - (Millions of yen) Note Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable 976 32,618 Repayment of short-term loans payable (847) (37,453) Repayment of long-term loans payable (4,343) - Repayment of redemption of bonds 9 - (100,000) Dividends paid to owners of the Parent 10 (24,494) (24,504) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,328) (1,367) Repayments of lease liabilities (68,231) (70,733) Others, net 73 106 Net cash generated by / (used in) financing activities (99,195) (201,334) Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in 19,127 17,570 foreign currencies Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 97,783 127,323 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 1,086,519 1,093,531 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 1,184,303 1,220,854 - 22 - Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Reporting Entity

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. is a company incorporated in Japan. The locations of the registered headquarters and principal offices of the Company are disclosed on the Group's website (http://www.fastretailing.com/eng/).

The principal activities of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are the operations of the UNIQLO business (i.e., casual clothing retail business operating under the "UNIQLO" brand in Japan and overseas), GU business (i.e., casual clothing retail business operating under the "GU" brand in Japan and overseas), Theory business (i.e., apparel design and retail business in Japan and overseas) and other businesses. Basis of Preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 34. The Group meets all of the criteria of a "specified company" defined under Article 1-2 of the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules and accordingly, applies Article 93 of the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules. Since the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required for consolidated financial statements, they should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2020.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved on 9 April 2021 by Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO, and Takeshi Okazaki, Group Executive Vice President and CFO. Significant Accounting Policies

The accounting policies presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2020 are applied consistently in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Use of Estimates and Judgments

The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The effects of the review of accounting estimates are recognized in the accounting period in which the estimates were reviewed and in future accounting periods.

With the global spread of COVID-19, the Group's performance has been adversely affected due to temporarily closing stores, etc. Regarding impairment to our non-financial assets, in the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period, we had assumed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to be felt through to the end of August 2021, on the basis of the assumption that business activities would gradually return to normal. However, there is continued uncertainty around the future economic outlook owing to concerns such as the spread of the virus, and the timing for the situation subsiding differs from region to region and on a case-by-case basis. As such, we made accounting estimates involving the assumption that the impact will last until the end of February 2022 for most countries and regions including Japan. For stores in other certain countries and regions, it may take longer for the situation to get under control.

In principle, estimates and judgments that have significant effects on the amounts recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are the same as those in the preceding fiscal year. - 23 - 5. Segment Information Description of reportable segments

The Group's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and which are reviewed regularly by the Board of Directors (the "Board") to make decisions about the allocation of resources and to assess performance. The Group's main retail clothing business is divided into four reportable operating segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU and Global Brands, each of which is used to frame and form the Group's strategy.

The main businesses covered by each reportable segment are as follows: UNIQLO Japan: UNIQLO clothing business within Japan

UNIQLO International: UNIQLO clothing business outside of Japan

GU: GU clothing business in Japan and overseas

Global Brands: Theory, PLST, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, PRINCESSE TAM.TAM and J Brand clothing business (ii) Segment revenue and results For the six months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 463,568 541,248 132,293 70,100 1,207,211 1,301 - 1,208,512 Operating profit / (loss) 71,626 53,267 15,823 741 141,458 278 (5,000) 136,736 Segment income /(loss) (i.e., profit / loss before 73,470 54,159 15,711 517 143,858 279 6,721 150,859 income taxes) Other disclosure: Impairment losses 596 4,377 100 368 5,443 - - 5,443 (Note 3) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. (Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses". For the six months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 492,519 521,826 132,671 54,561 1,201,579 1,284 - 1,202,864 Operating profit / (loss) 97,870 67,070 15,888 (8,188) 172,641 44 (4,703) 167,982 Segment income /(loss) (i.e., profit / loss before 98,499 65,995 15,811 (8,436) 171,870 45 (432) 171,482 income taxes) Other disclosure: Impairment losses 839 9,035 434 1,386 11,696 - - 11,696 (Note 3) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. (Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses". - 24 - For the three months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 230,536 260,499 59,344 33,987 584,368 659 - 585,028 Operating profit / (loss) 33,068 15,431 3,446 (1,128) 50,818 311 (6,084) 45,045 Segment income /(loss) (i.e., profit / loss before 34,017 17,138 3,333 (1,252) 53,236 312 (4,705) 48,844 income taxes) Other disclosure: Impairment losses - 4,206 51 349 4,607 - - 4,607 (Note 3) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. (Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses". For the three months ended 28 February 2021 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 238,667 261,196 56,157 26,493 582,514 552 - 583,066 Operating profit / (loss) 37,787 25,649 2,284 (7,965) 57,756 61 (2,929) 54,888 Segment income /(loss) (i.e., profit / loss before 38,703 25,250 2,315 (8,090) 58,179 62 6,075 64,317 income taxes) Other disclosure: Impairment losses 845 8,961 434 1,322 11,563 - - 11,563 (Note 3) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. (Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses". - 25 - 6. Inventories Write-down of inventories to their net realizable values recognized in expenses is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Write-down of inventories to net realizable value 4,121 7,525 7. Property, Plant and Equipment The carrying amount of property, plant and equipment at each reporting date is as follows: (Millions of yen) As at As at 31 August 2020 28 February 2021 Buildings and structures 110,733 104,201 Furniture, equipment and vehicles 16,773 18,492 Land 1,927 1,927 Construction in progress 13,220 20,721 Total 136,123 151,875 - 26 - 8. Impairment Losses The Group's impairment losses during the six months ended 28 February 2021 amounted to 11,696 million yen, compared with 5,443 million yen during the six months ended 29 February 2020, and are included in "other expenses" on the Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. The breakdown of impairment losses is as follows: For the six months ended 29 February 2020 Impairment losses are mainly due to a reduction in profitability of store assets at UNIQLO Japan and UNIQLO International, and no material impairment losses are recognized. For the six months ended 28 February 2021 The breakdown of impairment losses by asset type is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended 28 February 2021 Buildings and structures 1,439 Furniture, equipment and vehicles 374 Subtotal on property, plant and equipment 1,814 Software 106 Other intangible assets 7 Subtotal on intangible assets 113 Right-of-use assets 9,765 Other non-current assets (long-term prepayments) 2 Total impairment losses 11,696 Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets Impairment losses amounting to 11,696 million yen represented write downs of the carrying amounts of store assets to the recoverable amounts, primarily due to a reduction in profitability of certain stores, including flagship stores. With the global spread of COVID-19, the Group's performance has been adversely affected due to temporarily closing stores, etc. Although the timing for the situation subsiding differs from region to region and on a case-by-case basis, we made accounting estimates involving the assumption that the impact will last until the end of February 2022 for most countries and regions including Japan. For stores in other certain countries and regions, it may take longer for the situation to get under control. The grouping of assets is based on the smallest cash-generating unit ("CGU") that independently generates cash inflow. In principle, each store, including flagship stores, is considered as an individual CGU and recoverable amounts thereon are calculated based on value in use. The value in use is calculated by discounting the cash flow projections based on estimates and growth rates approved by management at a discount rate of mainly 8.1%. Theoretically, the projected cash flows cover a maximum period of five years, and do not use a growth rate that exceeds the long-term average market growth rate. The pre-tax discount rate calculation is primarily based on the weighted-average cost of capital. - 27 - The main CGUs for which impairment losses were recorded are as follows: Operating segment CGU Type UNIQLO Japan UNIQLO CO., LTD. stores Buildings, structures and right-of-use assets etc. UNIQLO International UNIQLO USA LLC, UNIQLO EUROPE Buildings, structures and right-of-use LIMITED etc., stores assets etc. GU GU (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. stores Buildings, structures and right-of-use assets etc. Global Brands COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS S.A.S., Buildings, structures and right-of-use etc., stores assets etc. 9. Corporate Bonds The 2nd non-collateralized corporate bonds of 100,000 million yen (interest rate: 0.291%; date of maturity: 18 December 2020) was repaid during the 6 months ended 28 February 2021. 10. Dividends The total amount of dividends paid was as follows: For the six months ended 29 February 2020 Resolution Meeting of the Board on 5 November 2019 Total dividends Dividends per share (Millions of yen) (Yen) 24,494 240 Dividends were declared on 5 November 2019 and paid on 8 November 2019. The effective date of the dividend was for shareholders as at 31 August 2019. For the six months ended 28 February 2021 Resolution Total dividends Dividends per share (Millions of yen) (Yen) Meeting of the Board on 4 November 2020 24,504 240 Dividends were declared on 4 November 2020 and paid on 6 November 2020. The effective date of the dividend was for shareholders as at 31 August 2020. Dividends on common stock declared subsequent to 28 February 2021 are as follows: Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Total dividends (Million yen) 24,499 24,511 Dividends per share (yen) 240 240 The Board has approved the dividends on common stock subsequent to 28 February 2021, and the amount is not recognized as a liability as at 28 February 2021. - 28 - 11. Revenue The Group conducts its global clothing retail operations through both physical stores and e-commerce channels. The following is a breakdown of total revenue by major regional market operation. Six months ended 29 February 2020 Revenue Percent of Total (Millions of yen) (%) Japan 463,568 38.4 Greater China 270,334 22.4 Other parts of Asia & Oceania 135,428 11.2 North America & Europe 135,485 11.2 UNIQLO (Note 1) 1,004,816 83.1 GU (Note 2) 132,293 10.9 Global Brands (Note 3) 70,100 5.8 Others (Note 4) 1,301 0.1 Total 1,208,512 100.0 (Note 1) Revenue is classified by nation or region based on customer location. The designated countries and regions are classified as follows: Greater China: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan Other parts of Asia & Oceania: South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, India North America & Europe: United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy (Note 2) Main national and regional market: Japan (Note 3) Main national and regional markets: North America, Europe, Japan (Note 4) The "Others" category includes real estate leasing operations. - 29 - Six months ended 28 February 2021 Revenue Percent of Total (Millions of yen) (%) Japan 492,519 40.9 Greater China 310,807 25.8 Other parts of Asia & Oceania 110,032 9.1 North America & Europe 100,986 8.4 UNIQLO (Note 1) 1,014,346 84.3 GU (Note 2) 132,671 11.0 Global Brands (Note 3) 54,561 4.5 Others (Note 4) 1,284 0.1 Total 1,202,864 100.0 (Note 1) Revenue is classified by nation or region based on customer location. The designated countries and regions are classified as follows: Greater China: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan Other parts of Asia & Oceania: South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, India North America & Europe: United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy (Note 2) Main national and regional market: Japan (Note 3) Main national and regional markets: North America, Europe, Japan (Note 4) The "Others" category includes real estate leasing operations. 12. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses The breakdown of selling, general and administrative expenses for each reporting period is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses Advertising and promotion 39,712 36,170 Lease expenses 38,742 35,456 Depreciation and amortization 87,871 89,004 Outsourcing 25,370 25,177 Salaries 145,931 141,353 Distribution 54,124 50,295 Others 47,044 43,292 Total 438,798 420,750 - 30 - 13. Other Income and Other Expenses The breakdown of other income and other expenses for each reporting period is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Other income Foreign exchange gains (Note) 3,551 2,366 Others 2,450 2,079 Total 6,002 4,446 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Other expenses Loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment 355 609 Impairment losses 5,443 11,696 Others 1,510 4,207 Total 7,309 16,512 (Note) Currency adjustments incurred in the course of operating transactions are included in "Other income". 14. Finance Income and Finance Costs The breakdown of finance income and finance costs for each reporting period is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Finance income Foreign exchange gains (Note) 12,190 4,740 Interest income 5,867 2,301 Others 11 16 Total 18,069 7,059 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Finance costs Interest expenses 3,946 3,551 Others - 7 Total 3,946 3,559 (Note) Currency adjustments incurred in the course of non-operating transactions are included in "Finance income". - 31 - 15. Earnings per Share Six months ended 29 February 2020 Equity per share attributable to owners of the Parent (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Six months ended 28 February 2021 9,994.97 Equity per share attributable to owners 10,342.04 of the Parent (Yen) 984.21 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 1,036.76 982.49 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 1,035.04 (Note) The basis for calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows: Six months ended Six months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Basic earnings per share for the period Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) 100,459 105,868 Profit not attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) - - Profit attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) 100,459 105,868 Average number of common stock outstanding during the period (Shares) 102,070,655 102,114,907 Diluted earnings per share for the period Adjustment to profit (Millions of yen) - - Increase in number of common stock (Shares) 179,046 169,788 (Number of share subscription rights included in increase) (179,046) (169,788) Three months ended 29 February 2020 Three months ended 28 February 2021 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 289.51 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 347.49 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 288.98 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 346.91 (Note) The basis for calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows: Three months ended Three months ended 29 February 2020 28 February 2021 Basic earnings per share for the period Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) 29,552 35,487 Profit not attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) - - Profit attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) 29,552 35,487 Average number of common stock outstanding during the period (Shares) 102,076,667 102,123,125 Diluted earnings per share for the period Adjustment to profit (Millions of yen) - - Increase in number of common stock (Shares) 186,765 172,120 (Number of share subscription rights included in increase) (186,765) (172,120) - 32 - 16. Fair value of Financial Instruments Information about the carrying amount and fair value of financial instruments is as follows: (Millions of yen) As at 31 August 2020 As at 28 February 2021 Carrying amounts Fair value Carrying amounts Fair value Financial assets: Security deposits and guarantees 63,639 64,341 64,377 65,108 Total 63,639 64,341 64,377 65,108 Financial liabilities: Corporate bonds 469,342 470,938 369,411 371,951 Total 469,342 470,938 369,411 371,951 Notes concerning financial assets and financial liabilities for which book values approximate fair values have been omitted. The fair value of security deposits and guarantees is calculated on the basis of the present value, applying the current market interest rate. The fair value of corporate bonds is calculated with reference to publicly available market prices. The fair value measurements of security deposits and guarantees and corporate bonds are classified as Level 2. The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the interim condensed financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy based on the following characteristics: Level 1 - based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is observable, either directly or indirectly Level 3 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable When multiple inputs are used to measure fair value, the fair value level is determined based on the input with the lowest level classification in the overall fair value assessment. - 33 - The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: (Millions of yen) As at 31 August 2020 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Net financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss Net financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments - Fair value Fair value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 1,158 212 1,370 - - 1,550 - 1,550 - 17,878 - 17,878 1,158 19,428 212 20,799 (Millions of yen) As at 28 February 2021 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Net financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss Net financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments - Fair value Fair value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 787 213 1,001 - - 459 - 459 - 16,401 - 16,401 787 16,861 213 17,862 For the valuation of Level 2 derivative financial instruments for which a market value is available, we use a valuation model that uses observable data on the measurement date using inputs such as interest rates, yield curves, currency rates and volatility in comparable instruments. Financial instruments classified as Level 3 consist mainly of unlisted shares. The fair values of unlisted shares are measured by the division responsible in the Group according to the Group's accounting policy, etc., using the immediately preceding figures available for each quarter. There were no significant changes due to the purchase, sale, issuance and settlement of Level 3 financial instruments, and no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3. 17. Commitments for Expenditures The Group had the following commitments at each reporting date: (Millions of yen) As at As at 31 August 2020 28 February 2021 Commitment for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment 19,745 24,942 Commitment for the acquisition of intangible assets 2,139 2,781 Total 27,081 22,527 18. Subsequent Events Not applicable. 2. Others Dividends The Company resolved to pay dividends from retained earnings at the meeting of the Board convened on 8 April 2021. The total amount of dividends paid and the amount per share are stated under "Financial Section 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10. Dividends." - 34 - (TRANSLATION) Independent accountant's review report 9 April 2021 To the Board of Directors of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC Tokyo office Designated Engagement Partner, Certified Public Accountant: Koichi Okubo Designated Engagement Partner, Certified Public Accountant: Hirofumi Otani Accountant's Conclusion Pursuant to the first paragraph of Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, we have reviewed the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") included in the Financial Section, namely, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 February 2021, the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 28 February 2021, and the consolidated results of their operations for the three-month and six-month periods then ended and their cash flows for the six-month period then ended in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"), pursuant to Article 93 of the "Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements". Basis for Accountant's Conclusion We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly review standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibility under those standards is further described in the Accountant's Responsibility for the Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Professional Ethics in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities as accountants. We believe that we have obtained the evidence to provide a basis for our review conclusion. Responsibilities of Management and Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors for the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with paragraph 4 of IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" ("IAS 1"). Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors are responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the Group's financial reporting process. Accountant's Responsibility for the Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Our objective is to issue an accountant's report that includes our conclusion. - 35 - As part of a review in accordance with quarterly review standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the review. We also: •Make inquiries, primarily of management and persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and apply analytical and other quarterly review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. •Conclude whether nothing has come to our attention, based on the evidence obtained, related to going concern that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with paragraph 4 of IAS 1, if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our accountant's report to the related disclosures in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our conclusion. Our conclusions are based on the evidence obtained up to the date of our accountant's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. •Evaluate whether nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the overall presentation and disclosures of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not in accordance with IAS 34, as well as the overall presentation, structure and content of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. •Obtain evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express a conclusion on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. We remain solely responsible for our conclusion. We communicate with Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding the planned scope and timing of the review and significant findings that we identify during our review. We also provide Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Interest Required to Be Disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan Our firm and its designated engagement partners do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan. Notes to the Readers of Independent Accountant's Review Report This is an English translation of the independent accountant's review report as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan for the conveniences of the reader. - 36 - Attachments Original document

