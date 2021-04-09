Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/08
90980 JPY   +1.66%
12:06aFAST RETAILING  : Interim Report 2020/21
PU
04/08Consumer Cos Up As Investors See Silver Lining In Jobless Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04/08Global markets live: CVC, Twitter, Hitachi...
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : Interim Report 2020/21

04/09/2021 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅 銷 有 限 公 司

Interim Report 2020/21

2020.9.1-2021.2.28 Stock Code: 6288

Contents

1.

Corporate Profile

1

2.

Financial Highlights

2

3.

Management Discussion and Analysis

4

4.

Information about the Reporting Entity

9

5.

Financial Section

12

1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

13

Financial Position

(2) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

Profit or Loss and Interim Condensed Consolidated

15

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

15

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

17

Comprehensive Income

(3) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of

19

Changes in Equity

(4) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

21

2. Others

34

Independent Accountant's Review Report

35

1. Corporate Profile

Board of Directors

Principal Place of Business in Japan

Representative Director

Midtown Tower 9-7-1

Tadashi Yanai (Chairman, President and CEO)

Akasaka, Minato-ku

Tokyo 107-6231

Japan

Directors

Takeshi Okazaki

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

Kazumi Yanai

702-706, 7th Floor, Mira Place Tower A

Koji Yanai

No. 132 Nathan Road

Tsim Sha Tsui

External Directors

Kowloon

Toru Hambayashi

Hong Kong

Nobumichi Hattori

Masaaki Shintaku

HDR Registrar and HDR Transfer Office

Takashi Nawa

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Naotake Ohno

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

Board of Statutory Auditors

183 Queen's Road East

Akira Tanaka

Wanchai

Masaaki Shinjo

Hong Kong

Masumi Mizusawa

Keiko Kaneko (External)

Stock Code

Takao Kashitani (External)

Hong Kong: 6288

Masakatsu Mori (External)

Japan: 9983

Company Secretary

Website Address

Shea Yee Man

https://www.fastretailing.com

Independent Accountants

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

Principal Banks

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Registered Office and Headquarters

10717-1 Sayama

Yamaguchi City

Yamaguchi 754-0894

Japan

- 1 -

2. Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Summary

Half-yearly period

Half-yearly period

Term

of

of

59th Fiscal

59th Fiscal

60th Fiscal

Year

Year

Year

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended

ended

Accounting period

31 August

29 February

28 February

2020

2020

2021

Revenue (Millions of yen)

1,208,512

1,202,864

2,008,846

Operating profit (Millions of yen)

136,736

167,982

149,347

Profit before income taxes (Millions of yen)

150,859

171,482

152,868

Profit for the period attributable to owners

100,459

105,868

90,357

of the Parent (Millions of yen)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

140,153

127,401

110,134

of the Parent (Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)

1,020,308

1,056,228

956,562

Total assets (Millions of yen)

2,454,296

2,501,920

2,411,990

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

984.21

1,036.76

885.15

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

982.49

1,035.04

883.62

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the Parent to total assets (%)

41.6

42.2

39.7

Net cash generated by operating activities (Millions of yen)

236,680

352,125

264,868

Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities (Millions of yen)

(58,828)

(41,037)

(75,981)

Net cash (used in) / generated by financing activities (Millions of yen)

(99,195)

(201,334)

(183,268)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period (year) (Millions of yen)

1,184,303

1,220,854

1,093,531

Three months

Three months

Accounting period

ended

ended

29 February

28 February

2020

2021

Revenue (Millions of yen)

585,028

583,066

Profit attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)

29,552

35,487

Basic earnings per share for the period (Yen)

289.51

347.49

(Notes) 1. FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company", the "Parent", or the "Reporting entity") prepared interim condensed consolidated financial statements and therefore has not included the non-consolidated financial summary of the Reporting entity.

  1. Revenue does not include consumption taxes, etc.
  2. The financial figures are sourced from the interim condensed consolidated financial statements or consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

- 2 -

Business Description

There were no significant changes in the nature of the business engaged by the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") during the six months ended 28 February 2021.

In addition, there were no significant changes in the organizational structure of the Group, including the major subsidiaries, during the six months ended 28 February 2021.

- 3 -

3. Management Discussion and Analysis

Business Review

  1. Business and Operational Risks
    No new business-related risks have arisen during the six months ended 28 February 2021.
    There have been no significant changes concerning business-related risks as stated in the annual report for the preceding fiscal year.
  2. Financial Analysis
  1. Financial Position and Results of Operations

() Results of Operations

The Fast Retailing Group reported a decline in revenue but a large jump in profits in the first half of fiscal 2021, or the six months from 1 September 2020 to 28 February 2021 with consolidated revenue totaling 1.2028 trillion yen (−0.5% year-on-year), and operating profit rising strongly to 167.9 billion yen (+22.9% year-on-year). The rise in profit can be attributed primarily to large increases in profit from UNIQLO operations in Japan and Greater China (Mainland China market, Hong Kong market, and Taiwan market). On the other hand, due to the especially severe impact of COVID-19, The UNIQLO South Asia, Southeast Asia

  • Oceania (Southeast Asia, Australia, and India), UNIQLO North America, UNIQLO Europe regions and our Global Brands segment reported considerable declines in both revenue and profit. The first-half consolidated gross profit margin improved by 2.2 points year-on-year to 49.9% and the first-half selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 1.3 points year- on-year to 35.0%. We reported an impairment loss primarily on UNIQLO International operations and other losses of 11.7 billion yen under other income/expenses. In addition, we recorded a 4.7 billion yen foreign-exchange gain on foreign-currency denominated assets and other items, resulting in a finance income of 3.4 billion yen on a net basis. As a result, first-half profit before income taxes rose to 171.4 billion yen (+13.7% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 105.8 billion yen (+5.4% year-on-year).
    The Group's medium-term vision is to become the world's number one apparel retailer. In pursuit of this aim, we focus our efforts on expanding the UNIQLO International, as well as our GU brand and our global e-commerce operation. We continue to open multiple new UNIQLO stores in all markets and areas in which we operate and strive to instill deeper and more widespread empathy for UNIQLO's LifeWear concept of ultimate everyday wear. Within the UNIQLO International segment, the Greater China and Southeast Asia regions are continuing to serve as the key pillars of our Group's business and growth. In terms of our GU segment, in addition to expanding the GU store network primarily in Japan, we are working to establish GU's position as a brand that offers fun fashion at amazingly low prices. E-commerce sales continue to expand thanks to stronger initiatives to fuse online and physical stores and the offering of a wider range of services.

UNIQLO Japan

UNIQLO Japan reported a rise in revenue and a significant increase in profit in the first half of fiscal 2021, with revenue expanding to 492.5 billion yen (+6.2% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 97.8 billion yen (+36.6% year-on-year). First- half same-store sales increased by 5.6% year-on-year thanks to strong sales of products such as loungewear and HEATTECH blankets that fulfilled customer demand for stay-at-home items, as well as buoyant sales of core Fall Winter items along with ultra stretch active jogger pants and other items in our sport utility wear range. Our e-commerce operation expanded significantly, with online sales rising to 73.8 billion yen (+40.5% year-on-year) in the first half. UNIQLO Japan's first-half gross profit margin improved by 2.9 points to 50.7% on the back of strong sales, improved discounting rates resulting from more restricted discount sales, and a lower cost of sales generated by improved production efficiency. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 1.4 points to 31.0% thanks to greater efficiencies primarily in distribution costs and advertising and promotion expenses.

UNIQLO International

UNIQLO International reported a decline in revenue but a significant increase in operating profit in the first half of fiscal 2021, with revenue falling to 521.8 billion yen (−3.6% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 67.0 billion yen (+25.9% year-on- year). UNIQLO Europe and North America saw sales struggle in the face of especially severe COVID-19 conditions, but performance in East Asia was broadly strong. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales remained strong with online sales rising in each market.

The Greater China region reported large rises in both revenue and profit in the first half as the Mainland China market along with the Taiwan market and the Hong Kong market witnessed further improvements in profits. UNIQLO Greater China's gross profit margin improved by 4.7 points year-on-year thanks to controlled discount sales, and the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 2.5 points as the operation maintained appropriate inventory levels and enjoyed greater efficiencies primarily in store personnel and distribution costs following concerted efforts to boost the efficiency of store operations. The

- 4 -

operational environment for UNIQLO South Korea continued to be tough resulting in a large decline in first-half revenue. However, improvements in the gross profit margin and selling, general and administrative expense ratio enabled the South Korean operation to post a slight operating profit compared to an operating loss in the previous year. UNIQLO S/SE Asia & Oceania reported sharp declines in both revenue and profit as the operation was adversely impacted by temporary store closures and restrictions on movement caused by COVID-19. However, Vietnam reported ongoing strong sales and a large rise in profits in the first half as the impact of COVID-19 remained low and the popularity of the UNIQLO brand increased. UNIQLO USA reported a large decline in revenue and a larger operating loss after some stores were temporarily closed or forced to limit customer numbers and people's movement outside the home was restricted. UNIQLO Europe also reported large declines in both revenue and profit in the first half as temporary store closures hit the operation hard. However, Russia achieved double-digit growth in first-halfsame-store sales and a large rise in operating profit as stores were not required to close temporarily in that market and sales of Winter items proved strong.

GU

The GU business segment achieved a steady year-on-year performance in the first half of fiscal 2021, with revenue totaling 132.6 billion yen (+0.3% year-on-year) and operating profit standing at 15.8 billion yen (+0.4% year-on-year).

While customer visits declined primarily in urban areas due to COVID-19,first-halfsame-store sales held steady year-on-year thanks to strong sales of the sweat-style knitwear that featured in our TV commercials, double-faced sweatshirts that successfully captured mass fashion trends, and loungewear and other items that satisfied customer demand for stay-at-home clothing. GU's gross profit margin held steady at the previous year's level, while the segment's selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 0.4 point thanks to stronger cost controls.

Global Brands

Global Brands reported a large decline in revenue and an operating loss in the first half of fiscal 2021. Revenue declined to 54.5 billion yen (−22.2% year-on-year) and the segment generated an operating loss of 8.1 billion yen (compared to a 0.7 billion yen profit recorded in the first half of fiscal 2020). Our Theory fashion label reported large declines in both revenue and profit as performance worsened in the United States and Japan in the face of COVID-19. Our Japan-based PLST brand reported a large decline in revenue and a slight operating loss following a reduction in customer visits primarily in urban areas. Finally, our France-based Comptoir des Cotonniers brand reported a large decline in revenue and a wider operating loss on the back of temporary store closures.

Sustainability

In keeping with our key sustainability message, "Unlocking the power of clothing," the Group pursues sustainability activities through our core clothing business focused on six clear material areas: Creating new value through products and services; Respecting human rights in our supply chain; Respecting the environment; Strengthening communities; Supporting employee fulfillment; Implementing good corporate governance. Our main activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from December

2020 to February 2021 involved:

  • Consideration for the environment: We respect the goal of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and are committed to establishing long-term reduction targets in our stores, offices and supply chain. We have started to gradually introduce renewable energy in our stores and offices. In addition, water is valuable resources for the production of clothing. Therefore, in the procurement of raw materials as well as the production, sale and use of our products, we are striving to prevent water pollution and reduce water usage, and are taking measures to address floods and other water risks. In view of these efforts, the CDP (an international non-profit organization that provides a platform for the disclosure of environmental information), included the Group in its Water Security A-List in December 2020, the highest rating for water resource measures. We have thus been recognized as a leading company in terms of active efforts and transparency in water resource management.
  • Community support: In support of efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been donating masks and isolation gowns to medical institutions and nursing care facilities around the world since last year. Also, in order to provide support for refugees, among whom the impact of COVID-19 has been spreading, we have intensified our collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). We plan to donate about a million UNIQLO AIRism masks to refugees and displaced persons in the five countries of Argentina, Iraq, Egypt, Chile and Bolivia, among others.
  • Good management (governance): As our business expands globally, we are focusing on ensuring compliance, strengthening risk management systems, managing sensitive information and ensuring the thoroughness of internal audits to firmly establishing internal control systems in each country and region. The efforts of each committee are also being intensified. Our Human Rights Committee conducts human rights investigations for employees focused on harassment and discrimination, discusses improvement measures and supports their promotion. In addition, in the event that significant compliance violation is suspected
    • 5 -

based on report to the employee hotline, the Code of Conduct Committee discusses whether a violation has been committed and how to prevent its recurrence. The Risk Management Committee has been strengthening risk management in business activities, and is continually discussing and planning our response to issues such as COVID-19, the risk of major disasters such as an earthquake in Tokyo and information security risks.

() Financial Position

Total assets as at 28 February 2021 were 2.5019 trillion yen, which was an increase of 89.9 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 127.3 billion yen in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of 1.6 billion yen in trade and other receivables, an increase of 5.2 billion yen in other current financial assets, a decrease of 62.8 billion yen in inventories, an increase of 6.7 billion yen in other current assets, an increase of 15.7 billion yen in property, plant and equipment, a decrease of 3.6 billion yen in right-of-use assets, and an increase of 4.1 billion yen in investments in associates accounted for using the equity method.

Total liabilities as at 28 February 2021 were 1.4031 trillion yen, which was a decrease of 12.8 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were a decrease of 7.3 billion yen in trade and other payables, a decrease of 44.6 billion yen in other current financial liabilities, an increase of 1.7 billion yen in derivative financial liabilities, an increase of 3.3 billion yen in lease liabilities, an increase of 24.5 billion yen in current tax liabilities, an increase of 4.3 billion yen in other current liabilities, an increase of 3.9 billion yen in provisions, and an increase of 1.3 billion yen in deferred tax liabilities.

Total net assets as at 28 February 2021 were 1.0988 trillion yen, which was an increase of 102.7 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 81.9 billion yen in retained earnings, and an increase of 15.7 billion yen in other components of equity.

- 6 -

(2) Cash Flows Information

Cash and cash equivalents as at 28 February 2021 had increased by 127.3 billion yen from the end of the preceding fiscal year, to 1.2208 trillion yen.

(Operating Cash Flows)

Net cash generated by operating activities for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 352.1 billion yen, which was an increase of 115.4 billion yen (+48.8% year-on-year) from the six months ended 29 February 2020. The principal factors were

  1. billion yen in profit before income taxes (an increase of 20.6 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020),
  1. billion yen in impairment losses (an increase of 6.2 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 4.7 billion yen in foreign exchange gains (an increase of 7.4 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), a decrease of 70.1 billion yen in inventories (an increase of 6.0 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), a decrease of 12.4 billion yen in trade and other payables (an increase of 20.5 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), an increase of 0.7 billion yen in other assets (a decrease of 11.4 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), and an increase of 60.1 billion yen in other liabilities (an increase of 61.3 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020).

(Investing Cash Flows)

Net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 41.0 billion yen, which was a decrease of

  1. billion yen (−30.2% year-on-year) from the six months ended 29 February 2020. The principal factors were a net increase of
  1. billion yen in bank deposits with original maturities of three months or longer (a decrease of 19.7 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 28.3 billion yen in payments for property, plant and equipment (an increase of 4.5 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 8.0 billion yen in payments for intangible assets (a decrease of 2.8 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 4.2 billion yen in payments for acquisition of investments in associates (an increase of 4.2 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), and 0.6 billion yen in proceeds from other investing activities (a decrease of 3.1 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020).

(Financing Cash Flows)

Net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 201.3 billion yen, which was an increase of

  1. 102.1 billion yen (+103.0% year-on-year) from the six months ended 29 February 2020. The principal factors were a net decrease of 4.8 billion yen in loans payable (an increase of 0.6 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 100.0 billion yen in repayment of redemption of bonds (an increase of 100.0 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), 1.3 billion yen in dividends paid to non-controlling interests (a decrease of 0.9 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020), and 70.7 billion yen in repayments of lease liabilities (an increase of 2.5 billion yen from the six months ended 29 February 2020).

  2. Estimates and Assumptions Used for Those Estimates in the Accounting
    Our assumptions concerning the impact of COVID-19 have changed since the previous consolidated fiscal year. Further details about this can be found in "4. Use of Estimates and Judgments" in "Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements" of "5. Financial Section."
    For the second-quarter consolidated accounting period, there are no significant changes to the estimates or the assumptions used for those estimates.
  3. Operational and Financial Challenges to Address as Priority
    There have been no significant challenges during the six months ended 28 February 2021 that resulted in issues that must be addressed by the Group.
  4. Research and Development Not applicable.

- 7 -

  1. Significant Facilities
    The following are the significant facilities that were newly completed during the six months ended 28 February 2021.
    Not applicable.

Company name

Type of facility

Name of business

Location

Completion date

UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED

UNIQLO

UNIQLO Hamburg

Hamburg, Germany

October 2020

International Store

Alter Wall

UNIQLO CANADA INC.

UNIQLO

UNIQLO Montreal

Montreal, Canada

October 2020

International Store

Eaton Centre

The following are the significant facilities that were newly planned during the six months ended 28 February 2021.

Not applicable. Not applicable.

3. Significant Contracts in Business Operation None.

- 8 -

4. Information about the Reporting Entity

1. Stock Information

  1. Number of Shares

(i) Total number of shares

Type

Total number of authorized shares

Common stock

300,000,000

Total

300,000,000

(ii) Shares Issued

Name of financial

Number of shares issued

Number of shares issued

instrument exchange

Type

as at submission date

of listing, or authorized

Remarks

as at 28 February 2021

(As at 9 April 2021)

financial instruments

firms association

First section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange and

100 shares

Common stock

106,073,656

106,073,656

the Main Board of

as one unit

the Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited (Note)

Total

106,073,656

106,073,656

-

-

(Note) Hong Kong Depositary Receipts are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

  1. Share Subscription Rights
    1. Details of the Stock Option Program Not applicable.
    2. Other Share Subscription Rights Not applicable.
  3. Exercise of convertible bonds with conditional permission for adjustment of exercise price Not applicable.
  4. Change in total number of Shares Issued, Capital Stock, Etc.

Increase/

Balance of total

Increase/

Balance of

Increase/

Balance of

(decrease) of

(decrease) of

(decrease) of

Date

number of

capital stock

capital reserve

total number of

capital stock

capital reserve

shares issued

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

shares issued

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

1 December 2020 to

-

106,073,656

-

10,273

-

4,578

28 February 2021

(Note) There was no change in the total number of shares issued, capital stock or capital reserve during the three months ended 28 February 2021.

- 9 -

(5) Major Shareholders

As at 28 February 2021

Number of

As a percentage

over total

shares held

Name or trade name

Location

number of

(in thousands

shares (excluding

of shares)

treasury stock)

Tadashi Yanai

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

22,037

21.58

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

2-11-3Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo

21,014

20.58

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

1-8-12 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

14,073

13.78

TTY Management B.V.

De Entree 99, 1101HE Amsterdam,

5,310

5.20

The Netherlands

Kazumi Yanai

New York, U.S.A.

4,781

4.68

Koji Yanai

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

4,781

4.68

Fight & Step Co., Ltd.

1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

4,750

4.65

MASTERMIND, LLC

1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

3,610

3.54

JP Morgan Chase Bank

25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf,

London, England 5JP E14

2,464

2.41

(Standing proxy Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

(2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Teruyo Yanai

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

2,327

2.28

Total

-

85,150

83.38

(Notes) 1. "Number of shares held" is rounded down to the nearest unit of thousand shares.

  1. The shares held by The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. and Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. are all held in conjunction with trust businesses.
  2. According to the report of large shareholdings (Report of Change of Composition) submitted on 15 December 2020 by Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. and the two parties of Nomura International PLC and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all joint shareholders, each party held the shares stated below as at 8 December 2020. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 28 February 2021, these shareholdings have not been included in the above table of major shareholders.

Number of

Percentage of

shares held

Name or trade name

Location

total number of

(in thousands of

shares issued

shares)

Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.

1-13-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

73

0.07

Nomura International PLC

1 Angel Lane, London EC4R 3AB, United

41

0.04

Kingdom

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

2-2-1 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

11,812

11.14

4. In addition to the above, 3,943,966 shares of treasury stock are held by the Company (3.72% of the total number of outstanding shares).

- 10 -

  1. Voting Rights
  1. Shares issued

Class

Non-voting shares

Shares subject to restrictions on voting rights (e.g., treasury stock)

Shares subject to restrictions on voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock)

Shares with full voting rights (e.g., treasury stock)

Shares with full voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock)

Shares less than one unit

Total number of shares issued

Total number of voting rights of all shareholders

As at 28 February 2021

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Remarks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Shares held as treasury

stock)

-

-

Common stock

3,943,900

Common stock

1,020,581

(Note) 1

102,058,100

Common stock

(Notes) 1, 2

71,656

106,073,656

-

-

1,020,581

-

(Notes) 1. The columns for the number of shares of "Shares with full voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock)" and "Shares less than one unit" include 2,700 shares and 84 shares, respectively, held in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

  1. 2. Common stock in the "Shares less than one unit" row includes 66 shares of treasury stock held by the Company.

  2. Treasury Stock

As at 28 February 2021

Name or trade name of

Number of

Number of

Total number of

Percentage of

Holder's address

shares held in

shares held in

total number of

holder

shares held

own name

other's name

shares issued (%)

FAST RETAILING

10717-1 Sayama,

Yamaguchi-shi,

3,943,900

-

3,943,900

3.72

CO., LTD.

Yamaguchi

Total

-

3,943,900

-

3,943,900

3.72

2. Directors

Since the submission of the year-end report for the preceding fiscal year, there has been no change of directors during the six months ended 28 February 2021.

- 11 -

5. Financial Section

  1. Preparation of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
    The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group, namely, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 February 2021, the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the "interim condensed consolidated financial statements") were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"), pursuant to Article 93 of the "Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64 of 2007, hereinafter referred to as "Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules").
  2. Review Report
    Pursuant to the first clause of Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC.

- 12 -

(Amounts are stated in millions of yen and are rounded down to the nearest million unless otherwise stated)

1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Notes

As at 31 August 2020

As at 28 February 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,093,531

1,220,854

Trade and other receivables

67,069

65,464

Other financial assets

16

49,890

55,162

Inventories

6

417,529

354,641

Derivative financial assets

16

14,413

14,244

Income taxes receivable

2,126

1,496

Other assets

10,629

17,402

Total current assets

1,655,191

1,729,266

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7,8

136,123

151,875

Right-of-use assets

8

399,944

396,335

Goodwill

8,092

8,092

Intangible assets

8

66,833

67,162

Financial assets

16

67,770

68,688

Investments in associates accounted

14,221

18,411

for using the equity method

Deferred tax assets

45,447

44,630

Derivative financial assets

16

10,983

10,332

Other assets

8

7,383

7,124

Total non-current assets

756,799

772,653

Total assets

2,411,990

2,501,920

Liabilities and equity

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

210,747

203,430

Other financial liabilities

9,16

213,301

168,668

Derivative financial liabilities

16

2,763

5,621

Lease liabilities

114,652

118,956

Current tax liabilities

22,602

47,124

Provisions

752

882

Other liabilities

82,636

86,939

Total current liabilities

647,455

631,623

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

9,16

370,780

370,872

Lease liabilities

351,526

350,553

Provisions

32,658

36,437

Deferred tax liabilities

7,760

9,105

Derivative financial liabilities

16

3,205

2,094

Other liabilities

2,524

2,414

Total non-current liabilities

768,455

771,478

Total liabilities

1,415,910

1,403,101

- 13 -

Notes

As at 31 August 2020

As at 28 February 2021

EQUITY

Capital stock

10,273

10,273

Capital surplus

23,365

25,220

Retained earnings

933,303

1,015,248

Treasury stock, at cost

(15,129)

(15,022)

Other components of equity

4,749

20,507

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent

956,562

1,056,228

Non-controlling interests

39,516

42,590

Total equity

996,079

1,098,819

Total liabilities and equity

2,411,990

2,501,920

- 14 -

  1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
    Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Six months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Notes

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Revenue

11

1,208,512

1,202,864

Cost of sales

(631,722)

(602,413)

Gross profit

576,790

600,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12

(438,798)

(420,750)

Other income

13

6,002

4,446

Other expenses

8,13

(7,309)

(16,512)

Share of profit and loss of associates accounted

51

347

for using the equity method

Operating profit

136,736

167,982

Finance income

14

18,069

7,059

Finance costs

14

(3,946)

(3,559)

Profit before income taxes

150,859

171,482

Income tax expense

(47,414)

(62,227)

Profit for the period

103,444

109,255

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Parent

100,459

105,868

Non-controlling interests

2,985

3,387

Total

103,444

109,255

Earnings per share

Basic (yen)

15

984.21

1,036.76

Diluted (yen)

15

982.49

1,035.04

- 15 -

Three months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Notes

Three months ended

Three months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Revenue

585,028

583,066

Cost of sales

(321,161)

(307,436)

Gross profit

263,867

275,630

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(214,699)

(207,504)

Other income

1,918

2,229

Other expenses

(5,842)

(15,598)

Share of profit and loss of associates accounted

(197)

132

for using the equity method

Operating profit

45,045

54,888

Finance income

5,850

11,168

Finance costs

(2,051)

(1,739)

Profit before income taxes

48,844

64,317

Income tax expense

(17,239)

(27,555)

Profit for the period

31,604

36,762

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Parent

29,552

35,487

Non-controlling interests

2,052

1,275

Total

31,604

36,762

Earnings per share

Basic (yen)

15

289.51

347.49

Diluted (yen)

15

288.98

346.91

- 16 -

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Profit for the period

103,444

109,255

Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Financial assets measured at fair value through

(231)

369

other comprehensive income / (loss)

Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

(231)

369

profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating

14,715

18,269

foreign operations

Cash flow hedges

25,556

4,584

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

18

55

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to

40,291

22,909

profit or loss

Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax

40,060

23,279

Total comprehensive income for the period

143,505

132,534

Attributable to:

Owners of the Parent

140,153

127,401

Non-controlling interests

3,352

5,133

Total comprehensive income for the period

143,505

132,534

- 17 -

Three months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Profit for the period

31,604

36,762

Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Financial assets measured at fair value through

(249)

31

other comprehensive income / (loss)

Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

(249)

31

profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating

(3,286)

11,822

foreign operations

Cash flow hedges

5,312

16,233

Share of other comprehensive income / (loss) of

(0)

42

associates

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to

2,024

28,098

profit or loss

Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of income tax

1,775

28,130

Total comprehensive income for the period

33,380

64,893

Attributable to:

Owners of the Parent

32,524

62,283

Non-controlling interests

855

2,609

Total comprehensive income for the period

33,380

64,893

- 18 -

  1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 29 February 2020

(Millions of yen)

Other components of equity

Financial

Equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

assets

Foreign

Share of other

attributable

Non-

Total

Note

stock, at

measured

Cash flow

to owners

controlling

stock

surplus

earnings

currency

comprehensive

Total

equity

cost

at fair value

translation

hedge

income of

of the

interest

through other

reserve

Parent

comprehensive

reserve

associates

income

As at 1 September 2019

10,273

20,603

928,748

(15,271)

(697)

(13,929)

8,906

(11)

(5,732)

938,621

44,913

983,534

Effect of change in accounting

-

-

(30,370)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30,370)

(1,429)

(31,800)

policy

Balance after adjustment

10,273

20,603

898,377

(15,271)

(697)

(13,929)

8,906

(11)

(5,732)

908,250

43,483

951,734

Net changes during the period

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

100,459

-

-

-

-

-

-

100,459

2,985

103,444

Other comprehensive

-

-

-

-

(231)

13,727

26,178

18

39,693

39,693

366

40,060

income / (loss)

Total comprehensive income /

-

-

100,459

-

(231)

13,727

26,178

18

39,693

140,153

3,352

143,505

(loss)

Transactions with the owners

of the Parent

Acquisition of treasury

-

-

-

(5)

-

-

-

-

-

(5)

-

(5)

stock

Disposal of treasury stock

-

934

-

78

-

-

-

-

-

1,013

-

1,013

Dividends

10

-

-

(24,494)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24,494)

(1,569)

(26,064)

Share-based payments

-

1,690

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,690

-

1,690

Transfer to non-financial

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,299)

-

(6,299)

(6,299)

(794)

(7,093)

assets

Total transactions with

-

2,625

(24,494)

73

-

-

(6,299)

-

(6,299)

(28,095)

(2,363)

(30,459)

the owners of the Parent

Total net changes during the

-

2,625

75,964

73

(231)

13,727

19,878

18

33,394

112,057

988

113,046

period

As at 29 February 2020

10,273

23,229

974,342

(15,198)

(928)

(202)

28,785

7

27,661

1,020,308

44,471

1,064,780

- 19 -

For the six months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Other components of equity

Equity

Financial assets

Treasury

attributable

Non-

Note

Capital

Capital

Retained

measured at fair

Foreign

Cash flow

Share of other

Total

stock

surplus

earnings

stock,

value

currency

comprehensive

to owners

controlling

equity

at cost

hedge

Total

of the

interests

through other

translation

income of

reserve

Parent

comprehensive

reserve

associates

income

As at 1 September 2020

10,273

23,365

933,303

(15,129)

385

(8,489)

12,905

(51)

4,749

956,562

39,516

996,079

Net changes during the period

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

105,868

-

-

-

-

-

-

105,868

3,387

109,255

Other comprehensive

-

-

-

-

369

16,389

4,717

55

21,533

21,533

1,746

23,279

income / (loss)

Total comprehensive income /

-

-

105,868

-

369

16,389

4,717

55

21,533

127,401

5,133

132,534

(loss)

Transactions with the owners

of the Parent

Acquisition of treasury

-

-

-

(4)

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

-

(4)

stock

Disposal of treasury stock

-

1,215

-

111

-

-

-

-

-

1,327

-

1,327

Dividends

10

-

-

(24,504)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24,504)

(1,367)

(25,871)

Share-based payments

-

639

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

639

-

639

Transfer to non-financial

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,193)

-

(5,193)

(5,193)

(691)

(5,884)

assets

Transfer to retained

-

-

581

-

(581)

-

-

-

(581)

-

-

-

earnings

Total transactions with the

-

1,855

(23,923)

106

(581)

-

(5,193)

-

(5,774)

(27,735)

(2,058)

(29,794)

owners of the Parent

Total net changes during the

-

1,855

81,945

106

(211)

16,389

(475)

55

15,758

99,665

3,074

102,740

period

As at 28 February 2021

10,273

25,220

1,015,248

(15,022)

173

7,900

12,429

4

20,507

1,056,228

42,590

1,098,819

- 20 -

(4) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Note

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

150,859

171,482

Depreciation and amortization

87,871

89,004

Impairment losses

8

5,443

11,696

Interest and dividend income

(5,878)

(2,310)

Interest expenses

3,946

3,551

Foreign exchange losses / (gains)

(12,190)

(4,740)

Share of profit and loss of associates accounted for using the

(51)

(347)

equity method

Losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment

355

609

(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables

207

(420)

(Increase) / Decrease in inventories

64,120

70,197

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables

(32,925)

(12,402)

(Increase) / Decrease in other assets

10,648

(764)

Increase / (Decrease) in other liabilities

(1,227)

60,132

Others, net

2,061

2,278

Cash generated from operations

273,241

387,964

Interest and dividends income received

5,633

2,099

Interest paid

(3,483)

(3,114)

Income taxes paid

(39,535)

(36,036)

Income taxes refunded

825

1,212

Net cash generated by operating activities

236,680

352,125

Cash flows from investing activities

Amounts deposited into bank deposits with original maturities

(53,772)

(47,286)

of three months or longer

Amounts withdrawn from bank deposits with original

33,503

46,738

maturities of three months or longer

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(23,833)

(28,359)

Payments for intangible assets

(10,895)

(8,083)

Payments for acquisition of right-of-use assets

(1,759)

(666)

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits

(2,952)

(1,825)

Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits

3,437

2,057

Payments for acquisition of investments in associates

-

(4,232)

Others, net

(2,556)

620

Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities

(58,828)

(41,037)

- 21 -

(Millions of yen)

Note

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

976

32,618

Repayment of short-term loans payable

(847)

(37,453)

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(4,343)

-

Repayment of redemption of bonds

9

-

(100,000)

Dividends paid to owners of the Parent

10

(24,494)

(24,504)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2,328)

(1,367)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(68,231)

(70,733)

Others, net

73

106

Net cash generated by / (used in) financing activities

(99,195)

(201,334)

Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in

19,127

17,570

foreign currencies

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

97,783

127,323

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

1,086,519

1,093,531

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

1,184,303

1,220,854

- 22 -

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Reporting Entity
    FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. is a company incorporated in Japan. The locations of the registered headquarters and principal offices of the Company are disclosed on the Group's website (http://www.fastretailing.com/eng/).
    The principal activities of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are the operations of the UNIQLO business (i.e., casual clothing retail business operating under the "UNIQLO" brand in Japan and overseas), GU business (i.e., casual clothing retail business operating under the "GU" brand in Japan and overseas), Theory business (i.e., apparel design and retail business in Japan and overseas) and other businesses.
  2. Basis of Preparation
    The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 34. The Group meets all of the criteria of a "specified company" defined under Article 1-2 of the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules and accordingly, applies Article 93 of the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules. Since the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required for consolidated financial statements, they should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2020.
    The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved on 9 April 2021 by Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO, and Takeshi Okazaki, Group Executive Vice President and CFO.
  3. Significant Accounting Policies
    The accounting policies presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2020 are applied consistently in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
  4. Use of Estimates and Judgments
    The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The effects of the review of accounting estimates are recognized in the accounting period in which the estimates were reviewed and in future accounting periods.
    With the global spread of COVID-19, the Group's performance has been adversely affected due to temporarily closing stores, etc. Regarding impairment to our non-financial assets, in the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period, we had assumed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to be felt through to the end of August 2021, on the basis of the assumption that business activities would gradually return to normal. However, there is continued uncertainty around the future economic outlook owing to concerns such as the spread of the virus, and the timing for the situation subsiding differs from region to region and on a case-by-case basis. As such, we made accounting estimates involving the assumption that the impact will last until the end of February 2022 for most countries and regions including Japan. For stores in other certain countries and regions, it may take longer for the situation to get under control.
    In principle, estimates and judgments that have significant effects on the amounts recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are the same as those in the preceding fiscal year.

- 23 -

5. Segment Information

  1. Description of reportable segments
    The Group's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and which are reviewed regularly by the Board of Directors (the "Board") to make decisions about the allocation of resources and to assess performance. The Group's main retail clothing business is divided into four reportable operating segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU and Global Brands, each of which is used to frame and form the Group's strategy.
    The main businesses covered by each reportable segment are as follows: UNIQLO Japan: UNIQLO clothing business within Japan
    UNIQLO International: UNIQLO clothing business outside of Japan
    GU: GU clothing business in Japan and overseas
    Global Brands: Theory, PLST, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, PRINCESSE TAM.TAM and J Brand clothing business

(ii) Segment revenue and results

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Interim

Condensed

Others

Adjustments

Total

Consolidated

UNIQLO

UNIQLO

Global

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

GU

Statement of

Japan

International

Brands

Profit or Loss

Revenue

463,568

541,248

132,293

70,100

1,207,211

1,301

-

1,208,512

Operating profit / (loss)

71,626

53,267

15,823

741

141,458

278

(5,000)

136,736

Segment income /(loss)

(i.e., profit / loss before

73,470

54,159

15,711

517

143,858

279

6,721

150,859

income taxes)

Other disclosure:

Impairment losses

596

4,377

100

368

5,443

-

-

5,443

(Note 3)

(Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc.

(Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments.

(Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses".

For the six months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Interim

Condensed

Others

Adjustments

Total

Consolidated

UNIQLO

UNIQLO

Global

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

GU

Statement of

Japan

International

Brands

Profit or Loss

Revenue

492,519

521,826

132,671

54,561

1,201,579

1,284

-

1,202,864

Operating profit / (loss)

97,870

67,070

15,888

(8,188)

172,641

44

(4,703)

167,982

Segment income /(loss)

(i.e., profit / loss before

98,499

65,995

15,811

(8,436)

171,870

45

(432)

171,482

income taxes)

Other disclosure:

Impairment losses

839

9,035

434

1,386

11,696

-

-

11,696

(Note 3)

(Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc.

(Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments.

(Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses".

- 24 -

For the three months ended 29 February 2020

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Interim

Condensed

Others

Adjustments

Total

Consolidated

UNIQLO

UNIQLO

Global

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

GU

Statement of

Japan

International

Brands

Profit or Loss

Revenue

230,536

260,499

59,344

33,987

584,368

659

-

585,028

Operating profit / (loss)

33,068

15,431

3,446

(1,128)

50,818

311

(6,084)

45,045

Segment income /(loss)

(i.e., profit / loss before

34,017

17,138

3,333

(1,252)

53,236

312

(4,705)

48,844

income taxes)

Other disclosure:

Impairment losses

-

4,206

51

349

4,607

-

-

4,607

(Note 3)

(Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc.

(Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments.

(Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses".

For the three months ended 28 February 2021

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Interim

Condensed

Others

Adjustments

Total

Consolidated

UNIQLO

UNIQLO

Global

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

GU

Statement of

Japan

International

Brands

Profit or Loss

Revenue

238,667

261,196

56,157

26,493

582,514

552

-

583,066

Operating profit / (loss)

37,787

25,649

2,284

(7,965)

57,756

61

(2,929)

54,888

Segment income /(loss)

(i.e., profit / loss before

38,703

25,250

2,315

(8,090)

58,179

62

6,075

64,317

income taxes)

Other disclosure:

Impairment losses

845

8,961

434

1,322

11,563

-

-

11,563

(Note 3)

(Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc.

(Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments.

(Note 3) Details on the Impairment losses are stated in note "8. Impairment losses".

- 25 -

6. Inventories

Write-down of inventories to their net realizable values recognized in expenses is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Write-down of inventories to net realizable value

4,121

7,525

7. Property, Plant and Equipment

The carrying amount of property, plant and equipment at each reporting date is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

As at

As at

31 August 2020

28 February 2021

Buildings and structures

110,733

104,201

Furniture, equipment and vehicles

16,773

18,492

Land

1,927

1,927

Construction in progress

13,220

20,721

Total

136,123

151,875

- 26 -

8. Impairment Losses

The Group's impairment losses during the six months ended 28 February 2021 amounted to 11,696 million yen, compared with 5,443 million yen during the six months ended 29 February 2020, and are included in "other expenses" on the Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss.

The breakdown of impairment losses is as follows:

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Impairment losses are mainly due to a reduction in profitability of store assets at UNIQLO Japan and UNIQLO International, and no material impairment losses are recognized.

For the six months ended 28 February 2021

The breakdown of impairment losses by asset type is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

28 February 2021

Buildings and structures

1,439

Furniture, equipment and vehicles

374

Subtotal on property, plant and equipment

1,814

Software

106

Other intangible assets

7

Subtotal on intangible assets

113

Right-of-use assets

9,765

Other non-current assets (long-term prepayments)

2

Total impairment losses

11,696

Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

Impairment losses amounting to 11,696 million yen represented write downs of the carrying amounts of store assets to the recoverable amounts, primarily due to a reduction in profitability of certain stores, including flagship stores. With the global spread of COVID-19, the Group's performance has been adversely affected due to temporarily closing stores, etc. Although the timing for the situation subsiding differs from region to region and on a case-by-case basis, we made accounting estimates involving the assumption that the impact will last until the end of February 2022 for most countries and regions including Japan. For stores in other certain countries and regions, it may take longer for the situation to get under control.

The grouping of assets is based on the smallest cash-generating unit ("CGU") that independently generates cash inflow. In principle, each store, including flagship stores, is considered as an individual CGU and recoverable amounts thereon are calculated based on value in use.

The value in use is calculated by discounting the cash flow projections based on estimates and growth rates approved by management at a discount rate of mainly 8.1%. Theoretically, the projected cash flows cover a maximum period of five years, and do not use a growth rate that exceeds the long-term average market growth rate. The pre-tax discount rate calculation is primarily based on the weighted-average cost of capital.

- 27 -

The main CGUs for which impairment losses were recorded are as follows:

Operating segment

CGU

Type

UNIQLO Japan

UNIQLO CO., LTD. stores

Buildings, structures and right-of-use

assets etc.

UNIQLO International

UNIQLO USA LLC, UNIQLO EUROPE

Buildings, structures and right-of-use

LIMITED etc., stores

assets etc.

GU

GU (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. stores

Buildings, structures and right-of-use

assets etc.

Global Brands

COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS S.A.S.,

Buildings, structures and right-of-use

etc., stores

assets etc.

9. Corporate Bonds

The 2nd non-collateralized corporate bonds of 100,000 million yen (interest rate: 0.291%; date of maturity: 18 December 2020) was repaid during the 6 months ended 28 February 2021.

10. Dividends

The total amount of dividends paid was as follows:

For the six months ended 29 February 2020

Resolution

Meeting of the Board on 5 November 2019

Total dividends

Dividends per share

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

24,494

240

Dividends were declared on 5 November 2019 and paid on 8 November 2019. The effective date of the dividend was for shareholders as at 31 August 2019.

For the six months ended 28 February 2021

Resolution

Total dividends

Dividends per share

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Meeting of the Board on 4 November 2020

24,504

240

Dividends were declared on 4 November 2020 and paid on 6 November 2020. The effective date of the dividend was for shareholders as at 31 August 2020.

Dividends on common stock declared subsequent to 28 February 2021 are as follows:

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Total dividends (Million yen)

24,499

24,511

Dividends per share (yen)

240

240

The Board has approved the dividends on common stock subsequent to 28 February 2021, and the amount is not recognized as a liability as at 28 February 2021.

- 28 -

11. Revenue

The Group conducts its global clothing retail operations through both physical stores and e-commerce channels. The following is a breakdown of total revenue by major regional market operation.

Six months ended 29 February 2020

Revenue

Percent of Total

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Japan

463,568

38.4

Greater China

270,334

22.4

Other parts of Asia & Oceania

135,428

11.2

North America & Europe

135,485

11.2

UNIQLO (Note 1)

1,004,816

83.1

GU (Note 2)

132,293

10.9

Global Brands (Note 3)

70,100

5.8

Others (Note 4)

1,301

0.1

Total

1,208,512

100.0

(Note 1) Revenue is classified by nation or region based on customer location.

The designated countries and regions are classified as follows:

Greater China:

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan

Other parts of Asia & Oceania:

South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines,

Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, India

North America & Europe:

United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Russia,

Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy

(Note 2)

Main national and regional market:

Japan

(Note 3)

Main national and regional markets:

North America, Europe, Japan

(Note 4) The "Others" category includes real estate leasing operations.

- 29 -

Six months ended 28 February 2021

Revenue

Percent of Total

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Japan

492,519

40.9

Greater China

310,807

25.8

Other parts of Asia & Oceania

110,032

9.1

North America & Europe

100,986

8.4

UNIQLO (Note 1)

1,014,346

84.3

GU (Note 2)

132,671

11.0

Global Brands (Note 3)

54,561

4.5

Others (Note 4)

1,284

0.1

Total

1,202,864

100.0

(Note 1) Revenue is classified by nation or region based on customer location.

The designated countries and regions are classified as follows:

Greater China:

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan

Other parts of Asia & Oceania:

South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines,

Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, India

North America & Europe:

United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Russia,

Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy

(Note 2) Main national and regional market:

Japan

(Note 3) Main national and regional markets:

North America, Europe, Japan

(Note 4) The "Others" category includes real estate leasing operations.

12. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The breakdown of selling, general and administrative expenses for each reporting period is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Advertising and promotion

39,712

36,170

Lease expenses

38,742

35,456

Depreciation and amortization

87,871

89,004

Outsourcing

25,370

25,177

Salaries

145,931

141,353

Distribution

54,124

50,295

Others

47,044

43,292

Total

438,798

420,750

- 30 -

13. Other Income and Other Expenses

The breakdown of other income and other expenses for each reporting period is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Other income

Foreign exchange gains (Note)

3,551

2,366

Others

2,450

2,079

Total

6,002

4,446

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Other expenses

Loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment

355

609

Impairment losses

5,443

11,696

Others

1,510

4,207

Total

7,309

16,512

(Note) Currency adjustments incurred in the course of operating transactions are included in "Other income".

14. Finance Income and Finance Costs

The breakdown of finance income and finance costs for each reporting period is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Finance income

Foreign exchange gains (Note)

12,190

4,740

Interest income

5,867

2,301

Others

11

16

Total

18,069

7,059

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Finance costs

Interest expenses

3,946

3,551

Others

-

7

Total

3,946

3,559

(Note) Currency adjustments incurred in the course of non-operating transactions are included in "Finance income".

- 31 -

15. Earnings per Share

Six months ended 29 February 2020

Equity per share attributable to owners of the Parent (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

Six months ended 28 February 2021

9,994.97

Equity per share attributable to owners

10,342.04

of the Parent (Yen)

984.21

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

1,036.76

982.49

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

1,035.04

(Note) The basis for calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows:

Six months ended

Six months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Basic earnings per share for the period

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)

100,459

105,868

Profit not attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen)

-

-

Profit attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen)

100,459

105,868

Average number of common stock outstanding during the period (Shares)

102,070,655

102,114,907

Diluted earnings per share for the period

Adjustment to profit (Millions of yen)

-

-

Increase in number of common stock (Shares)

179,046

169,788

(Number of share subscription rights included in increase)

(179,046)

(169,788)

Three months ended 29 February 2020

Three months ended 28 February 2021

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

289.51

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

347.49

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

288.98

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

346.91

(Note) The basis for calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows:

Three months ended

Three months ended

29 February 2020

28 February 2021

Basic earnings per share for the period

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen)

29,552

35,487

Profit not attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen)

-

-

Profit attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen)

29,552

35,487

Average number of common stock outstanding during the period (Shares)

102,076,667

102,123,125

Diluted earnings per share for the period

Adjustment to profit (Millions of yen)

-

-

Increase in number of common stock (Shares)

186,765

172,120

(Number of share subscription rights included in increase)

(186,765)

(172,120)

- 32 -

16. Fair value of Financial Instruments

Information about the carrying amount and fair value of financial instruments is as follows:

(Millions of yen)

As at 31 August 2020

As at 28 February 2021

Carrying amounts

Fair value

Carrying amounts

Fair value

Financial assets:

Security deposits and guarantees

63,639

64,341

64,377

65,108

Total

63,639

64,341

64,377

65,108

Financial liabilities:

Corporate bonds

469,342

470,938

369,411

371,951

Total

469,342

470,938

369,411

371,951

Notes concerning financial assets and financial liabilities for which book values approximate fair values have been omitted.

The fair value of security deposits and guarantees is calculated on the basis of the present value, applying the current market interest rate.

The fair value of corporate bonds is calculated with reference to publicly available market prices.

The fair value measurements of security deposits and guarantees and corporate bonds are classified as Level 2.

The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the interim condensed financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy based on the following characteristics:

Level 1 - based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is observable, either directly or indirectly

Level 3 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable

When multiple inputs are used to measure fair value, the fair value level is determined based on the input with the lowest level classification in the overall fair value assessment.

- 33 -

The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments:

(Millions of yen)

As at 31 August 2020

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Net financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

Net financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments - Fair value

Fair value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

1,158

212

1,370

-

-

1,550

-

1,550

-

17,878

-

17,878

1,158

19,428

212

20,799

(Millions of yen)

As at 28 February 2021

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Net financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

Net financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments - Fair value

Fair value

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

787

213

1,001

-

-

459

-

459

-

16,401

-

16,401

787

16,861

213

17,862

For the valuation of Level 2 derivative financial instruments for which a market value is available, we use a valuation model that uses observable data on the measurement date using inputs such as interest rates, yield curves, currency rates and volatility in comparable instruments.

Financial instruments classified as Level 3 consist mainly of unlisted shares. The fair values of unlisted shares are measured by the division responsible in the Group according to the Group's accounting policy, etc., using the immediately preceding figures available for each quarter.

There were no significant changes due to the purchase, sale, issuance and settlement of Level 3 financial instruments, and no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3.

17. Commitments for Expenditures

The Group had the following commitments at each reporting date:

(Millions of yen)

As at

As at

31 August 2020

28 February 2021

Commitment for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment

19,745

24,942

Commitment for the acquisition of intangible assets

2,139

2,781

Total

27,081

22,527

18. Subsequent Events Not applicable.

2. Others

Dividends

The Company resolved to pay dividends from retained earnings at the meeting of the Board convened on 8 April 2021. The total amount of dividends paid and the amount per share are stated under "Financial Section 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10. Dividends."

- 34 -

(TRANSLATION)

Independent accountant's review report

9 April 2021

To the Board of Directors of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

Tokyo office

Designated Engagement Partner,

Certified Public Accountant:

Koichi Okubo

Designated Engagement Partner,

Certified Public Accountant:

Hirofumi Otani

Accountant's Conclusion

Pursuant to the first paragraph of Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, we have reviewed the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") included in the Financial Section, namely, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 28 February 2021, the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at

28 February 2021, and the consolidated results of their operations for the three-month and six-month periods then ended and their cash flows for the six-month period then ended in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"), pursuant to Article 93 of the "Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements".

Basis for Accountant's Conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly review standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibility under those standards is further described in the Accountant's Responsibility for the Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Professional Ethics in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities as accountants. We believe that we have obtained the evidence to provide a basis for our review conclusion.

Responsibilities of Management and Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors for the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with paragraph 4 of IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" ("IAS 1").

Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors are responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the Group's financial reporting process.

Accountant's Responsibility for the Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objective is to issue an accountant's report that includes our conclusion.

- 35 -

As part of a review in accordance with quarterly review standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the review. We also:

•Make inquiries, primarily of management and persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and apply analytical and other quarterly review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan.

•Conclude whether nothing has come to our attention, based on the evidence obtained, related to going concern that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with paragraph 4 of IAS 1, if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our accountant's report to the related disclosures in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our conclusion. Our conclusions are based on the evidence obtained up to the date of our accountant's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

•Evaluate whether nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the overall presentation and disclosures of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not in accordance with IAS 34, as well as the overall presentation, structure and content of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

•Obtain evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express a conclusion on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. We remain solely responsible for our conclusion.

We communicate with Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding the planned scope and timing of the review and significant findings that we identify during our review.

We also provide Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Interest Required to Be Disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan

Our firm and its designated engagement partners do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.

Notes to the Readers of Independent Accountant's Review Report

This is an English translation of the independent accountant's review report as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan for the conveniences of the reader.

- 36 -

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
12:06aFAST RETAILING  : Interim Report 2020/21
PU
04/08Consumer Cos Up As Investors See Silver Lining In Jobless Data -- Consumer Ro..
DJ
04/08Global markets live: CVC, Twitter, Hitachi...
04/08FAST RETAILING  : Results Summary for FY2021 First Half (Six Months to February ..
PU
04/08UPDATE2 : Fast Retailing keeping eye on cotton supply amid Xinjiang controversy
AQ
04/08UPDATE1 : Fast Retailing keeping eye on cotton supply amid Xinjiang controversy
AQ
04/08URGENT : Fast Retailing keeping eye on cotton supply amid Xinjiang controversy
AQ
04/08FAST RETAILING  : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing lifts full-year profit outlook as ..
RE
04/08FAST RETAILING  : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
04/08FAST RETAILING  : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 28 febru..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 273 B 20 801 M 20 801 M
Net income 2021 177 B 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net cash 2021 692 B 6 334 M 6 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 9 292 B 85 031 M 85 029 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 91 150,00 JPY
Last Close Price 90 980,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.61%83 302
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.18%103 547
KERING1.78%88 009
ROSS STORES, INC.3.78%44 009
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.18%38 771
ZALANDO SE-4.22%26 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ