Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fast Retailing : TRADING HALT

04/08/2021 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, pending the release of the interim results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended February 28, 2021, which constitutes inside information.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, April 8, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
12:40aFAST RETAILING  : Trading halt
PU
12:14aFAST RETAILING  : Announcements and Notices -
PU
04/06FAST RETAILING  : Expanded Ariake Office to Accelerate Transition to Digital Con..
PU
04/06Japanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sen..
RE
04/05Japanese shares fall on profit booking, checking U.S. rates
RE
04/05FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.  : half-yearly earnings release
04/05Japanese shares end higher on strong U.S. job data, SoftBank jumps
RE
04/04Japanese shares rise as strong U.S. job data lifts sentiment, index heavyweig..
RE
03/30Japan's Topix falls as shares go ex-dividend; Nikkei gains
RE
03/29Japanese shares end higher; Nomura plunges on flagging $2 bln loss
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 265 B 20 636 M 20 636 M
Net income 2021 177 B 1 615 M 1 615 M
Net cash 2021 538 B 4 900 M 4 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,6x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 9 138 B 83 302 M 83 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 89 876,47 JPY
Last Close Price 89 490,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.22%83 302
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.33%104 852
KERING-0.24%88 087
ROSS STORES, INC.0.49%44 042
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.77%38 455
ZALANDO SE-4.46%26 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ