Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (March 2021)

Last Updated: 2021.04.08

Year to August 2021 (September 1, 2020 ~ August 31, 2021)

Monthly Sales for March 2021

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2021 (238KB)

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 140.2 108.5 141.5 108.7 Customer Numbers 146.7 104.2 147.9 104.5 Average Purchase per Customer 95.6 104.1 95.6 104.0

Note:: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores): Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of March 2021

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 3 UNIQLO storeClosures: 4 UNIQLO store

Sales Comment:

Same-store sales rose by a considerable 40.2% year on year in March partly because the data were being compared to a low hurdle set in the previous year but also thanks to strong sales of Spring Summer ranges, products that satisfy stay-at-home demand, and collaborative collection items.

Other information:

At the end of March, a total of five stores remained temporarily closed and 79 stores were operating shorter working hours due to COVID-19. Stores that were either open for fewer hours or temporarily closed have not been excluded from the total number of same stores or own stores in the monthly sales data calculations.

Monthly Sales Figures (Historical)

