Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (March 2021)

Last Updated: 2021.04.08
(Stores)
|
1H
|
Open
|
Close
|
Total Stores
|
2H
|
Open
|
Close
|
Total Stores
|
(1H Total)
|
9
|
13
|
763(44)
|
(2H Total)
|
3
|
4
|
762(44)
|
|
(Full Year Total)
|
12
|
17
|
762(44)
|
September
|
3
|
4
|
766(48)
|
March
|
3
|
4
|
762(44)
|
October
|
2
|
1
|
767(48)
|
April
|
|
|
|
November
|
0
|
0
|
767(48)
|
May
|
|
|
|
December
|
1
|
0
|
768(48)
|
June
|
|
|
|
January
|
0
|
6
|
762(47)
|
July
|
|
|
|
February
|
3
|
2
|
763(44)
|
August
|
|
|
Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.
The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.
The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.
Please click here for information on sales trends at UNIQLO Japan.
