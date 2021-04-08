Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (March 2021)

Last Updated: 2021.04.08

1H Open Close Total Stores 2H Open Close Total Stores (1H Total) 9 13 763(44) (2H Total) 3 4 762(44) (Full Year Total) 12 17 762(44) September 3 4 766(48) March 3 4 762(44) October 2 1 767(48) April November 0 0 767(48) May December 1 0 768(48) June January 0 6 762(47) July February 3 2 763(44) August

Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.

