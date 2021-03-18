Log in
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Fast Retailing : and Mercari Conclude Comprehensive Partnership Agreement to Create a Safe and Secure Marketplace

03/18/2021 | 12:08am EDT
Last Updated: 2021.03.18

Information sharing to issue reminders at time of new product launches,
and strengthen measures to protect against rights-infringing products

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. and Mercari Inc., operator of the Mercari marketplace app, have concluded a Memorandum on Marketplace Co-creation ('the Agreement') on March 17, 2021, under which both companies will jointly pursue a range of measures aimed at establishing a safer and more secure environment for the buying and selling of Fast Retailing Group brand products on the Mercari marketplace.

Fast Retailing Group brand products are widely traded on the Mercari marketplace app, with UNIQLO items the most listed and purchased brand for the last three years*. Under the Agreement, Fast Retailing and Mercari will closely cooperate to create an environment in which 'all users can obtain the products they want, anyplace and anytime.' By sharing product and launch information beforehand, and at the time of release for special new products, issuing reminders to customers and taking measures to counter rights-infringing products, the two companies aim to avoid confusion for their customers, and establish a safer and more secure trading environment.

*Source: Mercari, 2020: https://about.mercari.com/press/news/articles/20200702_infographics/

Content of cooperation under the Memorandum on Marketplace Co-creation:

Fast Retailing

  • Provide Mercari with information on launch of special new products, as well as product information, images, and other data
  • Issue reminders through websites and other outlets
  • In cases where confusion can be expected at stores, implement entry restrictions and other necessary measures

Mercari

  • Based on information provided by Fast Retailing, issue reminders regarding special new products on the Mercari app and the company's official blog
  • Following consultation with Fast Retailing and for special products that are subject to agreement, take steps to remove listings that are against the Mercari terms of service

Fast Retailing and Mercari, based on the Agreement, will work to create a safer and more secure environment for customers to utilize products and services. Going forward, Fast Retailing will cooperate with other marketplace providers to ensure a pleasant shopping environment for customers.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
