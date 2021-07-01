Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
France investigates fashion retailers for concealing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

07/01/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shops re-open in Nantes as COVID measures are eased in France

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said.

The source told Reuters Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan's Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex, France's SMCP and Skechers were the subject of the investigation, confirming a report by French media website Mediapart.

"An investigation has been opened by the crimes against humanity unit within the antiterrorism prosecutor's office following the filing of a complaint," the source said.

Inditex said it rejected the claims in the legal complaint, adding that it conducted rigorous traceability controls and would fully cooperate with the French investigation.

"At Inditex, we have zero tolerance for all forms of forced labour and have established policies and procedures to ensure this practice does not take place in our supply chain," the company said in a statement.

SMCP said it too would cooperate with the French authorities to prove the allegations false.

"SMCP works with suppliers located all over the world and maintains that it does not have direct suppliers in the region mentioned in the press," SMCP said, adding that it regularly audited its suppliers.

Uniqlo France were not immediately available to comment outside of European business hours. Skechers said it does not comment on pending litigation. It referred Reuters to a March 2021 statement in which it said it maintained a strict supplier code of conduct.

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) filed a complaint in France in early April against multinationals for concealment of forced labour and crimes against humanity.

U.N. experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's western Xinjiang region.

Many former inmates have said they were subject to ideological training and abuse. Rights groups say the camps have been used as a source of low-paid and coercive labour.

China denies all accusations of abuse.

Several Western brands including H&M, Burberry and Nike have been hit by consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang.

In March, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated immediately with its own punitive measures.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris; Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Paris and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.56% 2057 Delayed Quote.15.45%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.24% 83830 End-of-day quote.-9.34%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -1.08% 200.8 Delayed Quote.18.02%
INDITEX 0.88% 29.97 Delayed Quote.14.09%
SMCP S.A 2.86% 6.29 Real-time Quote.22.94%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 229 B 19 971 M 19 971 M
Net income 2021 167 B 1 497 M 1 497 M
Net cash 2021 505 B 4 523 M 4 523 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 8 562 B 76 724 M 76 694 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 83 830,00 JPY
Average target price 92 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.34%76 264
INDITEX14.09%114 545
KERING23.99%113 085
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.53%44 129
HENNES & MAURITZ AB18.02%39 361
ZALANDO SE11.96%30 657