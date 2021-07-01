France to investigate fashion retailers for concealing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have launched
an inquiry into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing
crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial
source said on Thursday.
The procedure is linked to accusations against China over
its treatment of minority Muslim Uighurs in the region,
including the use of forced labour, the source said.
The source told Reuters Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan's
Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex, France's
SMCP and Skechers were the subject of the
investigation, confirming a report by French media website
Mediapart.
"An investigation has been opened by the crimes against
humanity section of the anti-terrorism prosecution following the
filing of a complaint," the source said.
Inditex said it rejected the claims in the legal complaint,
that it conducted rigorous traceability controls and would fully
cooperate with the French investigation.
"At Inditex, we have zero tolerance for all forms of forced
labour and have established policies and procedures to ensure
this practice does not take place in our supply chain," the
company said in a statement.
SMCP and Uniqlo France were not immediately available to
comment outside of European business hours. Skechers did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) filed a complaint
in France in early April against multinationals for concealment
of forced labour and crimes against humanity.
Several Western brands including H&M, Burberry and Nike have
been hit by consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns
about forced labour in Xinjiang.
The United States in late March highlighted a deteriorating
picture for human rights across the world, calling out China's
repression of Uighurs.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Additional reporting by
Richard Lough in Paris and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)