Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/22 01:00:00 am
60110 JPY   +2.42%
05:21aJapan's Fast Retailing in U-turn on Russia stores
RE
05:18aURGENT : Uniqlo operator to suspend business in Russia
AQ
04:53aFAST RETAILING : Statement Regarding UNIQLO Operations in Russia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Fast Retailing in U-turn on Russia stores

03/10/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk inside Fast Retailing's Uniqlo casual clothing store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co is suspending its Russian operations temporarily, it said on Thursday, reversing its previous position and adding that it condemned acts of aggression.

While numerous brands announced their exits from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Fast Retailing's founder had told Japanese media that the company would continue operating its 50 stores in Russia because "clothing is a necessity of life".

But on Thursday it said: "While continuing our Uniqlo business in Russia, it has become clear to us that we can no longer proceed due to a number of difficulties.

"We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals."

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Tim Kelly; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.42% 60110 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
TIM S.A. 2.77% 12.98 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -10.82% 118.895 Delayed Quote.73.46%
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
05:21aJapan's Fast Retailing in U-turn on Russia stores
RE
05:18aURGENT : Uniqlo operator to suspend business in Russia
AQ
04:53aFAST RETAILING : Statement Regarding UNIQLO Operations in Russia
PU
03/09Uniqlo stays put in russia citing citizens' 'same right to live'
AQ
03/08Japanese shares rise after three-day slide; SoftBank shines
RE
03/08MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 8, 2022
03/08Fast Retailing to Continue Operations in Russia Despite its War with Ukraine
MT
03/08Japan's Nikkei Sinks Below 25,000; Fast Retailing to Continue Operations in Russia
MT
03/07Uniqlo Plans to Keep Stores Open in Russia, Nikkei Reports
DJ
03/07Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Boeing suspends buying Russian titanium
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 249 B 19 423 M 19 423 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 653 M 1 653 M
Net cash 2022 615 B 5 313 M 5 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 5 996 B 51 787 M 51 787 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float -
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 58 690,00 JPY
Average target price 75 572,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.14%51 787
KERING-17.84%79 835
INDITEX-20.64%78 132
ROSS STORES, INC.-24.87%31 294
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-17.42%25 187
ZALANDO SE-30.45%14 062