Japan's Nikkei changes course to rise as yen weakens

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
reversed course to rise on Friday, as investors bought back
beaten-down stocks with the yen weakening against the dollar.
The Nikkei gained 0.6% to 25,975.14 by the midday
break, after opening lower to track Wall Street's weak finish.
The index is set to fall 0.4% for the holiday-shortened week.
Wall Street's main indexes lost more than 1% overnight, with
Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market
eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating
hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.
The broader Topix rose 0.34% to 1,875.24 and is on
course to lose 0.8% for the week.
"The yen's gain against the dollar since the Bank of Japan's
policy tweak weighed on investor sentiment but the trend changed
yesterday," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the
investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Some investors bought back shares as some of those stocks
looked cheap amid the yen's decline."
Nikkei's heavyweights lifted the index, with chip-making
equipment maker Tokyo Electron rising 2.555% and
technology investor SoftBank Group climbing 1.58%. Fast
Retailing, the owner of the Uniqlo clothing brand, rose
0.53%.
Shipping firms jumped 2.9% to become the best
performer among the 33 industry sub-indxes on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange. Energy explorers rose 2.47% and oil
refiners gained 1.31%.
The property sector fell 1.04% and was the worst
performer among the industry groups.
Of the 225 Nikkei components, 124 stocks rose and 96 fell.
The volume of shares traded on the exchange's main board was
0.54 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the
past 30 days.
