Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
80050.00 JPY   -1.83%
01:28aJapan's Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries
RE
02/21Nikkei drops to 1-month low on political tensions, rate-hike worries
RE
02/13Japan stocks track Wall Street higher ahead of crucial U.S. CPI
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries

02/22/2023 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a one-month low on Wednesday under broad selling pressure piled on by rising global political tensions and worries that U.S. rate hikes will end up slowing down the world's economy.

The Nikkei lost 1.34% to close at 27,104.32, lowest since Jan. 23, and posted its steepest daily decline since Jan. 19.

There were just 15 gainers in the index against 209 decliners while one stock remained unchanged.

The broader Topix fell 1.11% to 1,975.25.

Bellwether stocks such as job search provider Recruit Holdings and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing were among the biggest drags on the market.

Fast Retailing dropped 1.83%, as weak outlooks from U.S. retailers Home Depot and Walmart dented confidence. Recruit fell 2.17%.

"It seems to be driven by the declines on Wall Street, stoked by both yield rises but also geopolitical fears," said Charu Chanana, a strategist with Saxo Markets in Singapore.

Market participants were also nervous ahead of Japanese inflation data due on Friday and central bank governor nominee Kazuo Ueda's appearance before parliament on the same day, Chanana added.

The yen was also under pressure, as was the Japanese bond market following an unexpected rebound in U.S. business activity that raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates this year.

Meanwhile, a survey on Tuesday showed Japan's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace in 30 months in February and on Wednesday a Reuters poll showed manufacturers' mood was gloomy and the service sector sentiment slid for a second month.

Ratcheting up geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia's last major nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

A broker downgrade weighed on insurer T&D Holdings, which dropped 5.9%. Pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo led gainers with a 3.32% rise. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.54% 92.118 Delayed Quote.3.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.14% 163.201 Delayed Quote.1.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 99.549 Delayed Quote.2.96%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 3.32% 4417 Delayed Quote.0.59%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 143.713 Delayed Quote.2.24%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.83% 80050 Delayed Quote.1.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.14% 1.627843 Delayed Quote.2.27%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.01% 0.6868 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.45% 5769.84 Real-time Quote.4.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.08% 83.973 Delayed Quote.0.56%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 27473.1 Real-time Quote.5.51%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD -2.17% 3698 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
T&D HOLDINGS INC. -5.90% 2011 Delayed Quote.12.36%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -7.06% 295.5 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
TOPIX INDEX -1.11% 1975.25 Delayed Quote.5.71%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.09% 134.844 Delayed Quote.2.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.52% 75.03 Delayed Quote.0.42%
WALMART INC. 0.61% 147.33 Delayed Quote.3.28%
All news about FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
01:28aJapan's Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries
RE
02/21Nikkei drops to 1-month low on political tensions, rate-hike worries
RE
02/13Japan stocks track Wall Street higher ahead of crucial U.S. CPI
RE
02/07Japan's Nikkei sinks as weak tech earnings snuff Wall Street boost
RE
02/07Nintendo promises 10% pay hike even as it trims profit outlook
RE
02/07Japan's Nikkei inches lower ahead of Powell's speech
RE
02/06Japan Dec real wages rebound on one-off bonuses, household spending falls
RE
02/05Japan's Nikkei hits more than 7-week high as weaker yen lifts exporters
RE
02/01Japan's Nikkei rises as tech stocks track Nasdaq higher
RE
01/31Japan Inc strives to lure skilled workers as inflation, labour crunch bite
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 610 B 19 374 M 19 374 M
Net income 2023 232 B 1 721 M 1 721 M
Net cash 2023 963 B 7 143 M 7 143 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 8 334 B 61 848 M 61 848 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 81 540,00 JPY
Average target price 88 786,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.25%61 848
INDITEX14.45%95 078
KERING24.31%77 209
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.72%39 840
HENNES & MAURITZ AB14.74%20 312
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.9.51%14 754