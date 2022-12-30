Japan's Nikkei ends flat, posts first annual loss in 4 years

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index on Friday
gave up early gains to end flat ahead of new year holidays, and
posted its first yearly loss in four years.
The Nikkei closed flat at 26,094.50, after rising as
much as 0.9% earlier in the session driven by overnight gains on
Wall Street. The index dropped 9.4% for the year, its first loss
since 2018.
The broader Topix reversed course to end 0.19% lower
at 1,891.71, falling 5% for the year, its first loss in four
years as well.
"Investors are worried there may be something happening in
the U.S. during the holiday. There are many uncertainties in
overseas markets," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the
investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.
Japanese market will reopen on Wednesday after new year
holidays.
Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo clothing brand,
rose 1.94% and technology investor SoftBank Group
gained 0.46%.
Shipping firms rose 1.23% and were the best
performers among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo
bourse.
Staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 1.56%. Drug
maker Chugai Pharmaceutical fell 1.00%.
Oil explorers dropped 1.33% and were the worst
performers among the sub-indexes. Refiners fell
1.02%.
Of the Nikkei components, 91 stocks rose and 121 declined,
while 13 were flat.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse's main board
was 0.9 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the
past 30 days.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
and Vinay Dwivedi)