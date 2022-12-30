Advanced search
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
80530.00 JPY   +1.94%
02:09aJapan's Nikkei ends flat, posts first annual loss in 4 years
RE
12/29Japanese shares track Wall Street rise, caution ahead of holiday caps gains
RE
12/29Wall Street's Overnight Losses Weigh Down Tokyo Shares Thursday
MT
Japan's Nikkei ends flat, posts first annual loss in 4 years

12/30/2022 | 02:09am EST
TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index on Friday gave up early gains to end flat ahead of new year holidays, and posted its first yearly loss in four years.

The Nikkei closed flat at 26,094.50, after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session driven by overnight gains on Wall Street. The index dropped 9.4% for the year, its first loss since 2018.

The broader Topix reversed course to end 0.19% lower at 1,891.71, falling 5% for the year, its first loss in four years as well.

"Investors are worried there may be something happening in the U.S. during the holiday. There are many uncertainties in overseas markets," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Japanese market will reopen on Wednesday after new year holidays.

Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo clothing brand, rose 1.94% and technology investor SoftBank Group gained 0.46%.

Shipping firms rose 1.23% and were the best performers among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo bourse.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 1.56%. Drug maker Chugai Pharmaceutical fell 1.00%.

Oil explorers dropped 1.33% and were the worst performers among the sub-indexes. Refiners fell 1.02%.

Of the Nikkei components, 91 stocks rose and 121 declined, while 13 were flat.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse's main board was 0.9 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.43% 83.99 Delayed Quote.9.30%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD -1.00% 3368 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.94% 80530 Delayed Quote.20.96%
IWAICOSMO HOLDINGS, INC. 0.54% 1298 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
NIKKEI 225 0.00% 26094.5 Real-time Quote.-8.51%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD -1.56% 4177 Delayed Quote.-39.14%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.46% 5644 Delayed Quote.3.39%
TOPIX INDEX -0.19% 1891.71 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
WTI 0.34% 78.855 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 617 B 19 632 M 19 632 M
Net income 2023 239 B 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net cash 2023 978 B 7 339 M 7 339 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 0,91%
Capitalization 8 074 B 60 560 M 60 560 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 51,9%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 79 000,00 JPY
Average target price 90 170,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.20.96%60 560
KERING-32.62%61 843
ROSS STORES, INC.0.01%39 358
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.51%17 608
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-30.32%13 148
BURBERRY GROUP PLC11.97%9 220