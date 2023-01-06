Japan's Nikkei ends higher in bargain buying as yen weakens

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
reversed early losses to end higher on Friday, as investors
bought back beaten-down stocks with the yen weakening against
the dollar.
The Nikkei rose 0.59% to close at 25,973.85, after
opening lower following Wall Street's weak finish overnight. The
index lost 0.46% for the holiday-shortened week.
Wall Street's main indexes lost more than 1%, with the
Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labour
market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its
rate hike cycle anytime soon as it stays focused on taming
inflation.
The broader Topix rose 0.37% to 1,875.76 and lost
0.84% for the week.
"The yen's gain against the dollar since the Bank of Japan's
policy tweak weighed on investor sentiment but the trend changed
yesterday," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager of
investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Some investors bought back shares as some of those stocks
looked cheap amid the yen's decline."
Nikkei's heavyweights lifted the index, with chip-making
equipment maker Tokyo Electron rising 3.51% and
technology investor SoftBank Group climbing 1.24%.
Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo climbed 3.51%.
Sony Group rose 2.41% and Honda Motor
gained 1.93% after the chairman of Sony Honda Mobility said
their year-old electric-vehicle joint venture is in early
discussions about a potential stock offering to raise cash.
Shipping firms jumped 3.27% to become the best
performer among the 33 industry sub-indxes on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange. Energy explorers rose 2.42%.
Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo clothing brand,
lost 0.15%.
The property sector fell 1.18% and was the worst
performer among the industry groups.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee
and Vinay Dwivedi)