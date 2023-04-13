Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:07:41 2023-04-14 am EDT
32800.00 JPY   +8.36%
12:11aTrending : Fast Retailing Shares Rise After Strong Results, Guidance
DJ
04/13Japan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost
RE
04/13Japan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost

04/13/2023 | 11:23pm EDT
TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied for a sixth straight session on Friday, its longest winning streak since July, as the benchmark index was buoyed by advances on Wall Street overnight and a 9% surge in Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing.

The Nikkei was up 0.98% at 28,433.11 by the lunch break, after touching a more than one-month high of 28,515.51 earlier in the session. That brought its gain for the week to 3.32%, the most since November.

From the current session, the Nikkei's 25-day moving average - which had been a weight on the index - is set to turn up, Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani said.

"Next week will be an easy week for the Nikkei to rise... There is a very real possibility of a break above the March 9 close of 28,623."

In the U.S., the S&P 500 jumped 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2% overnight, as traders became increasingly convinced of a peak in the Fed's interest rates hikes next month as inflation pressures ease and the labor market loosens.

Some of Japan's best-known tech names advanced, with Sony adding 1.05% and Nintendo up 1.49%.

A rise in crude to multi-month highs overnight also buoyed energy shares, with Itochu and Marubeni soaring 3.90% and 3.27%, respectively.

But the outsized influence of Fast Retailing's 9% surge on strong earnings - adding 277.5 index points, more than the Nikkei's total 276 point advance - was clear from the relative underperformance of the broader Topix, which rose 0.38% to 2,015.56, bringing its weekly gain to 2.55%.

Semiconductor stocks were notable decliners on the Nikkei though, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron dropping 1.69% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sliding 1.04% to be the index's biggest drags.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -0.52% 11510 Delayed Quote.36.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.6784 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.25422 Delayed Quote.2.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.7501 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.10702 Delayed Quote.1.99%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 8.59% 32790 Delayed Quote.12.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012266 Delayed Quote.0.84%
ITOCHU CORPORATION 4.24% 4520 Delayed Quote.4.56%
MARUBENI CORPORATION 3.51% 1964.5 Delayed Quote.25.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.99% 12166.27 Real-time Quote.13.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.6308 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
NIKKEI 225 0.26% 28156.97 Real-time Quote.7.62%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.51% 5460 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.45% 887 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.28% 1060 Delayed Quote.3.63%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 1.39% 12065 Delayed Quote.18.59%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -1.72% 15425 Delayed Quote.21.12%
TOPIX INDEX 0.52% 2018.51 Delayed Quote.6.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 636 B 19 910 M 19 910 M
Net income 2023 238 B 1 798 M 1 798 M
Net cash 2023 990 B 7 479 M 7 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,3x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 9 281 B 70 091 M 70 091 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
EV / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30 270,00 JPY
Average target price 30 797,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.40%68 244
INDITEX24.63%103 918
KERING19.58%74 355
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.24%35 193
HENNES & MAURITZ AB33.95%23 675
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-6.70%12 186
