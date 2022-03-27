Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/28 12:09:17 am EDT
61890 JPY   -1.87%
03/27Japan's Nikkei set to snap 9-day winning streak on profit-taking
RE
03/24Japanese shares slip after eight days of gains
RE
03/24Japan's Nikkei closes at nine-week high as oil eases
RE
Japan's Nikkei set to snap 9-day winning streak on profit-taking

03/27/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Monday, with investors locking in profits following a nine-day winning streak ahead of the fiscal year-end this week.

The Nikkei was down 0.58% at 27,987.20, as of midday break, following an almost 12% surge over nine days, when the benchmark touched a five-week high of 28,338.81.

The broader Topix slid 0.34% to 1,974.73.

"It's not surprising that after a nine-day winning streak, there would be a strengthening sense of caution about taking stocks higher," said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

"It's natural that profit-taking would be the focus of trade now."

The Nikkei finished the morning of its lows though, buoyed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds, displaying its commitment to its uber-dovish yield curve control policy after the benchmark yield approached the implicit policy ceiling.

The yen weakened past 123 per dollar following the BOJ's action, supporting shares of exporters such as Toyota Motor, which rose 0.71%.

There were 107 advancers in the Nikkei index against 112 decliners, and six were flat.

Energy shares formed the best performing sector, rallying 1.61%, with crude oil prices still at very elevated levels despite a pullback on Monday.

Basic materials, though, were the biggest drag by far with a 1.85% slump.

Japan's chip giants also retreated, tracking a drop in their U.S. peers in the previous session. Tokyo Electron and Advantest each dipped 0.52%.

The biggest loser by index points was Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, sliding 2.3%. Tech investor SoftBank Group also stood out for its nearly 1% decline.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -0.83% 9550 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.69% 92.555 Delayed Quote.9.74%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.42% 161.764 Delayed Quote.3.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.52% 98.447 Delayed Quote.7.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.31% 134.703 Delayed Quote.2.43%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.84% 61890 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.65% 1.612877 Delayed Quote.3.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.21% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 117.2 Delayed Quote.51.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.47% 85.464 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NIKKEI 225 0.14% 28149.84 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.13% 604.7351 Delayed Quote.51.44%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.02% 5400 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -0.82% 62930 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
TOPIX INDEX -0.05% 1980.57 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.98% 2210.5 Delayed Quote.3.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.58% 122.994 Delayed Quote.6.08%
WTI -0.36% 110.317 Delayed Quote.48.62%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 250 B 18 439 M 18 439 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 569 M 1 569 M
Net cash 2022 703 B 5 765 M 5 765 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 6 443 B 52 804 M 52 804 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,4%
