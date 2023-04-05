Advanced search
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-05 am EDT
29395.00 JPY   -1.92%
Japan's Nikkei slides to first loss in four days on strong yen, U.S. angst

04/05/2023 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled on Wednesday to its first loss in four days as a stronger yen and fears of a U.S. recession hit auto and energy stocks.

The Nikkei extended declines in the afternoon session to end down 1.68% at 27,813.26, plunging below the psychological 28,000 mark for the first time this month.

It had rallied 1.82% over the previous three sessions to touch the highest since March 10.

The broader Topix slid 1.92% to 1,983.84, following a three-day gain of 1.99%.

Shares that had rallied in recent days were sold by investors looking to lock in profits, with energy stocks among the worst-hit.

The yen extended its rally to as strong as 131.315 per dollar, weighing on sentiment broadly, and slapping down automakers in particular, as it cut the value of overseas sales.

Toyota Motor Corp dropped 2.45%, Honda Motor Co Ltd sank 2.23% and Mazda Motor tumbled 3.33%.

Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes declined, as evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's rate tightening campaign may trigger a deep downturn. New data showed job openings dropped to the lowest in two years, and factory orders fell for a second month.

"Rising concern over the U.S. economy and the decline in U.S. stocks are having a big impact," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, noting that economically-sensitive sectors such as energy and steel were being particularly hard hit.

"Given the Nikkei's rise in recent sessions, some profit taking is natural."

Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, dropping 1.92% and erasing 58 index points from the index.

Oil and coal producers lost 3.11% and iron and steel sank 3.16%, making them the worst-performing industry sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shipping alone rose, climbing 1.13% and continuing its strong rebound from the two-month low hit on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.35% 88.507 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BRENT OIL 0.15% 85.33 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.00% 164.225 Delayed Quote.3.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.00% 97.776 Delayed Quote.2.08%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.05% 144.052 Delayed Quote.2.65%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.92% 29395 Delayed Quote.11.65%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.23% 3514 Delayed Quote.18.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.23% 1.601076 Delayed Quote.1.64%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.12% 0.6885 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -3.33% 1189 Delayed Quote.22.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.60% 83.499 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
NIKKEI 225 -1.68% 27813.26 Real-time Quote.8.02%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.34% 877 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
NOMURA CORPORATION -2.53% 1042 Delayed Quote.5.01%
TOPIX INDEX -1.92% 1983.84 Delayed Quote.6.66%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -3.00% 7120 Delayed Quote.1.38%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.45% 1852.5 Delayed Quote.4.77%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.11% 131.596 Delayed Quote.1.72%
WTI 0.12% 81.059 Delayed Quote.0.03%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 618 B 19 866 M 19 866 M
Net income 2023 231 B 1 756 M 1 756 M
Net cash 2023 876 B 6 646 M 6 646 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,8x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 9 189 B 69 728 M 69 728 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 29 970,00 JPY
Average target price 30 095,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.11.65%69 728
INDITEX23.02%102 946
KERING22.86%78 975
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.50%37 157
HENNES & MAURITZ AB30.67%23 021
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.1.96%13 282
