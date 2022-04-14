Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech stocks drop

Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 12:10:10 am EDT
64960.00 JPY   +9.08%
04/14Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech stocks drop
RE
04/14Fast Retailing Shares Rise Sharply After Uniqlo Owner Delivers Strong First-Half Results
DJ
04/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermès, Meta, Twitter, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup...
TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked overnight weakness on Wall Street, but losses were limited as investors bought back stocks at a dent ahead of the overseas long weekend.

By 0211 GMT, the Nikkei index was down 0.3% at 27,101.07, but gave up most of its losses and even turned positive briefly.

The broader Topix had slipped 0.61% to 1,89638.

For the week, the Nikkei was set to lose 0.4% and Topix was on course to end flat.

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday at the end of a holiday-shortened week, as bond yields resumed their uphill climb and investors contended with mixed earnings and economic data.

"The direction of the Japanese market totally depends on the U.S. market these days, with not much market moving cues in Japan," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But the decline on the market was limited today because investors bought back stocks as they bet there would be no major moves on the markets overnight due to the long weekend in the U.S. and elsewhere."

Chip giants Tokyo Electron and Advantest led declines on the Nikkei, falling 4.11% and 3.92%, respectively.

Technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.37% and game maker Sony Group lost 3.135.

Subaru fell 3.49% after the automaker suspended shipment of some of its three main automobile models over an engine sensor malfunction and also plans to temporarily halt production of the models.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing jumped 7.27% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei even after the retailer flagged a big profit drop in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -3.58% 8360 Delayed Quote.-21.83%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 9.12% 64960 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.00% 223.9 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NIKKEI 225 1.22% 27172 Real-time Quote.-6.77%
S&P 500 -1.21% 4392.59 Real-time Quote.-6.71%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.13% 5698 Delayed Quote.2.91%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -2.52% 11215 Delayed Quote.-20.55%
SUBARU CORPORATION -3.41% 1784.5 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -4.14% 54330 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
TOPIX INDEX -0.64% 1895.85 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 239 B 17 783 M 17 783 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 519 M 1 519 M
Net cash 2022 597 B 4 739 M 4 739 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 6 084 B 48 312 M 48 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,4%
