Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech stocks drop

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Friday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked
overnight weakness on Wall Street, but losses were limited as
investors bought back stocks at a dent ahead of the overseas
long weekend.
By 0211 GMT, the Nikkei index was down 0.3% at
27,101.07, but gave up most of its losses and even turned
positive briefly.
The broader Topix had slipped 0.61% to 1,89638.
For the week, the Nikkei was set to lose 0.4% and Topix was
on course to end flat.
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday at the end of a
holiday-shortened week, as bond yields resumed their uphill
climb and investors contended with mixed earnings and economic
data.
"The direction of the Japanese market totally depends on the
U.S. market these days, with not much market moving cues in
Japan," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset
Management.
"But the decline on the market was limited today because
investors bought back stocks as they bet there would be no major
moves on the markets overnight due to the long weekend in the
U.S. and elsewhere."
Chip giants Tokyo Electron and Advantest
led declines on the Nikkei, falling 4.11% and 3.92%,
respectively.
Technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.37%
and game maker Sony Group lost 3.135.
Subaru fell 3.49% after the automaker suspended
shipment of some of its three main automobile models over an
engine sensor malfunction and also plans to temporarily halt
production of the models.
Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing jumped
7.27% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei even after the
retailer flagged a big profit drop in China due to COVID-19
restrictions.
