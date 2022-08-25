Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-08-26 am EDT
84860.00 JPY   +1.02%
Japan's Nikkei tracks tech-led Wall Street gains before Powell speech

08/25/2022 | 11:28pm EDT
TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied on Friday, tracking tech-led Wall Street gains as market participants awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer fresh clues on the path of U.S. monetary policy tightening.

The Nikkei had climbed 0.94% to 28,745.42 by the midday break, with more than three times as many stocks rising for each one that fell.

Industrials stood out as the best performing sector, followed by tech and basic materials. Energy was the only losing sector, down slightly amid a decline in crude oil prices overnight.

The broader Topix advanced 0.53% to 1,987.17.

The U.S. S&P 500 rose 1.41% on Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.75%, led by gains in Nvidia and Amazon.

Tech stocks generally get a boost from lower bond yields, and those on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slid the most in nearly three weeks overnight after several Fed officials were non-committal about the size of the interest rate hike they will approve at their meeting next month.

Powell will speak at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 1400 GMT on Friday.

"Investor caution ahead of Jackson Hole has been priced into the market over a relatively long period of time. So, barring any unexpected bearish outcome, people are largely expecting that after the event, stocks will take a leg higher," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Despite its gains on Friday, which could be the strongest since Aug. 17, the Nikkei was on track for a 0.64% weekly drop. The Topix has declined 0.37% so far in the week.

On the Nikkei, chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron was the biggest mover by index points, adding 42 points to the benchmark with a 2.65% gain.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was next, contributing 33 points with a 1.68% advance.

Startup investor SoftBank Group followed, adding 20 index points with a 1.68% rise. That's after major holding Alibaba rallied following a Wall Street Journal report that the United States and China were nearing an agreement allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.60% 137.28 Delayed Quote.-17.66%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.98% 84860 Delayed Quote.28.95%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.01% 179.13 Delayed Quote.-39.09%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.38% 5719 Delayed Quote.3.35%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 2.05% 45760 Delayed Quote.-33.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 257 B 16 511 M 16 511 M
Net income 2022 237 B 1 733 M 1 733 M
Net cash 2022 682 B 4 988 M 4 988 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 8 583 B 62 790 M 62 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,5%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 84 000,00 JPY
Average target price 78 673,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.95%62 872
INDITEX-17.28%73 292
KERING-23.10%66 590
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.76%31 689
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-31.15%16 889
PRADA S.P.A.-15.63%13 729