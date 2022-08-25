Japan's Nikkei tracks tech-led Wall Street gains before Powell speech

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rallied on Friday, tracking tech-led Wall Street gains as market
participants awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell that could offer fresh clues on the path of U.S. monetary
policy tightening.
The Nikkei had climbed 0.94% to 28,745.42 by the
midday break, with more than three times as many stocks rising
for each one that fell.
Industrials stood out as the best performing sector,
followed by tech and basic materials. Energy was the only losing
sector, down slightly amid a decline in crude oil prices
overnight.
The broader Topix advanced 0.53% to 1,987.17.
The U.S. S&P 500 rose 1.41% on Thursday and the
tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.75%, led by gains in Nvidia
and Amazon.
Tech stocks generally get a boost from lower bond yields,
and those on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
slid the most in nearly three weeks overnight after several Fed
officials were non-committal about the size of the interest rate
hike they will approve at their meeting next month.
Powell will speak at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming at 1400 GMT on Friday.
"Investor caution ahead of Jackson Hole has been priced into
the market over a relatively long period of time. So, barring
any unexpected bearish outcome, people are largely expecting
that after the event, stocks will take a leg higher," said a
market participant at a domestic securities firm.
Despite its gains on Friday, which could be the strongest
since Aug. 17, the Nikkei was on track for a 0.64% weekly drop.
The Topix has declined 0.37% so far in the week.
On the Nikkei, chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron
was the biggest mover by index points, adding 42 points
to the benchmark with a 2.65% gain.
Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was next,
contributing 33 points with a 1.68% advance.
Startup investor SoftBank Group followed, adding 20
index points with a 1.68% rise. That's after major holding
Alibaba rallied following a Wall Street Journal report
that the United States and China were nearing an agreement
allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong
to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)