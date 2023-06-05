Japan shares edge higher on boost from miners, Fast Retailing

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share index
edged higher on Tuesday, with mining stocks and Uniqlo operator
Fast Retailing leading gains on technical support for
heavyweight stocks ahead of the fixing of special quotation
prices.
The Nikkei rose 0.41% to 32,350.58 by the midday
break, recovering from an early slide and adding to a 33-year
peak climbed on Monday. The broader Topix rose 0.19% to
2,224.07.
Ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices on June 9,
"stocks with a large contribution to the index were
speculatively bought, supporting the market", Tokai Tokyo
Research Institute senior strategist Takashi Nakamura said.
Advantest slid 2.21% after chip-related peers
declined in U.S. trading. Fast Retailing climbed
1.38%, contributing the most a gain in the benchmark Nikkei
gauge.
Mizuho Financial Group lost 1.17%, pacing declines
among lenders on reports U.S. regulators may enact tougher
capital requirements following recent bank failures.
U.S. shares ended lower on Monday as investors weighed
whether the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee might pause
its interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting.
"In both Japan and the U.S., the markets are looking for a
pause in the rally or a dip in prices before the FOMC," said
Kazuo Kamitami, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
"However, I strongly feel that we could be at the beginning
of a very powerful upward trend."
The Nikkei has surged 15% in the past three months,
outpacing major global indexes. A technical indicator, known as
the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), for the gauge stood at
79, above the 70-mark indicating an overheated market.
Among the Nikkei components, 122 stocks rose and 101
declined.
Mining companies led the gains among the 33
industry sub-indexes, rising 1.55%. Banks led losses,
sagging 1.27%.
Nitto Denko, a maker of protective films that
supplies Apple, climbed 0.92% after the IPhone maker
unveiled a costly new augmented-reality headset.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Rashmi Aich)