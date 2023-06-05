Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:49:09 2023-06-05 pm EDT
34580.00 JPY   +1.23%
Japan shares edge higher on boost from miners, Fast Retailing

06/05/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share index edged higher on Tuesday, with mining stocks and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing leading gains on technical support for heavyweight stocks ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices.

The Nikkei rose 0.41% to 32,350.58 by the midday break, recovering from an early slide and adding to a 33-year peak climbed on Monday. The broader Topix rose 0.19% to 2,224.07.

Ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices on June 9, "stocks with a large contribution to the index were speculatively bought, supporting the market", Tokai Tokyo Research Institute senior strategist Takashi Nakamura said.

Advantest slid 2.21% after chip-related peers declined in U.S. trading. Fast Retailing climbed 1.38%, contributing the most a gain in the benchmark Nikkei gauge.

Mizuho Financial Group lost 1.17%, pacing declines among lenders on reports U.S. regulators may enact tougher capital requirements following recent bank failures.

U.S. shares ended lower on Monday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee might pause its interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting.

"In both Japan and the U.S., the markets are looking for a pause in the rally or a dip in prices before the FOMC," said Kazuo Kamitami, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"However, I strongly feel that we could be at the beginning of a very powerful upward trend."

The Nikkei has surged 15% in the past three months, outpacing major global indexes. A technical indicator, known as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), for the gauge stood at 79, above the 70-mark indicating an overheated market.

Among the Nikkei components, 122 stocks rose and 101 declined.

Mining companies led the gains among the 33 industry sub-indexes, rising 1.55%. Banks led losses, sagging 1.27%.

Nitto Denko, a maker of protective films that supplies Apple, climbed 0.92% after the IPhone maker unveiled a costly new augmented-reality headset. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -2.29% 17905 Delayed Quote.109.08%
APPLE INC. -0.76% 179.58 Delayed Quote.39.27%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.29% 34580 Delayed Quote.22.53%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.39% 2102.5 Delayed Quote.13.39%
NIKKEI 225 2.20% 32217.43 Real-time Quote.20.81%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 0.14% 10380 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.32% 934 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.90% 1217 Delayed Quote.24.36%
TOKAI CORP. -0.70% 1836 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2226.29 Delayed Quote.15.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 679 B 19 183 M 19 183 M
Net income 2023 242 B 1 731 M 1 731 M
Net cash 2023 887 B 6 350 M 6 350 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,5x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 10 475 B 75 006 M 75 006 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34 160,00 JPY
Average target price 33 589,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Naotake Ohno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.53%72 197
INDITEX28.89%107 342
KERING5.55%66 433
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.17%35 334
HENNES & MAURITZ AB26.82%21 522
BURBERRY GROUP PLC6.95%10 253
