Japanese shares breach key level on retail boost

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on
Wednesday, buoyed by retail companies, as the market tracked
positive sentiment in global peers on the prospect that central
banks are likely to temper their aggressive tightening policies.
The Nikkei share average rose as much as 0.81% and
shot through the 27,000 psychological barrier. The benchmark
pared early gains to trade up 0.35% at 27,085.97.
The broader Topix index gained 0.3%.
"It looks like a wait-and-see attitude is becoming more
prevalent ahead of the ADP jobs report in the U.S. this
evening," said a market analyst at a domestic securities firm.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 1.13% and had the
biggest positive impact on the Nikkei after announcing an 11%
year-on-year sales increase at domestic Uniqlo stores. The
number of customers declined 2.9%, but average spend was up
14.4% due to price increases and stronger sales of fall/winter
items.
Shares of ABC-Mart Inc rose on strong September
figures, gaining 4.01% off a year-on-year sales increase of
18.1%. The footwear and sporting goods retailer is expected to
get a boost from the upcoming World Cup.
Retail company Arclands Corp jumped 10.53% after a
regulatory filing revealed that a fund linked to activist
investor Yoshiaki Murakami had taken a 5.06% ownership stake.
Toyo Engineering Corp rose 1.38% and Mitsubishi
Corp climbed 0.26% after Alaska Gasline Development
Corporation said it would work with both the companies to study
the possibility of producing ammonia in the state.
Although every sector on the Nikkei advanced, the index's
gains were muted in comparison with its peers, many of which
rose after a smaller-than-expected rate hike from the Reserve
Bank of Australia and soft U.S. jobs data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 2.26% in early trading, while the S&P 500
index and the Nasdaq 100 each gained more than 3%
overnight.
Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 174 advanced, 41 declined,
and 10 traded flat.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd made the biggest loss,
falling 2.41%.
