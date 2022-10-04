Advanced search
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27 2022-10-05 am EDT
78620.00 JPY   +0.98%
10/04Japanese shares breach key level on retail boost
RE
10/04Fast Retailing : Sales data for yr to August 2023 (29KB)
PU
10/04Fast Retailing : Year to August 2023 (43KB)
PU
Japanese shares breach key level on retail boost

10/04/2022 | 11:00pm EDT
TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by retail companies, as the market tracked positive sentiment in global peers on the prospect that central banks are likely to temper their aggressive tightening policies.

The Nikkei share average rose as much as 0.81% and shot through the 27,000 psychological barrier. The benchmark pared early gains to trade up 0.35% at 27,085.97.

The broader Topix index gained 0.3%.

"It looks like a wait-and-see attitude is becoming more prevalent ahead of the ADP jobs report in the U.S. this evening," said a market analyst at a domestic securities firm.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 1.13% and had the biggest positive impact on the Nikkei after announcing an 11% year-on-year sales increase at domestic Uniqlo stores. The number of customers declined 2.9%, but average spend was up 14.4% due to price increases and stronger sales of fall/winter items.

Shares of ABC-Mart Inc rose on strong September figures, gaining 4.01% off a year-on-year sales increase of 18.1%. The footwear and sporting goods retailer is expected to get a boost from the upcoming World Cup.

Retail company Arclands Corp jumped 10.53% after a regulatory filing revealed that a fund linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami had taken a 5.06% ownership stake.

Toyo Engineering Corp rose 1.38% and Mitsubishi Corp climbed 0.26% after Alaska Gasline Development Corporation said it would work with both the companies to study the possibility of producing ammonia in the state.

Although every sector on the Nikkei advanced, the index's gains were muted in comparison with its peers, many of which rose after a smaller-than-expected rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia and soft U.S. jobs data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.26% in early trading, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 each gained more than 3% overnight.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 174 advanced, 41 declined, and 10 traded flat.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd made the biggest loss, falling 2.41%. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABC-MART,INC. 4.17% 6490 Delayed Quote.23.73%
ARCLANDS CORPORATION 10.13% 1642 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.00% 78620 Delayed Quote.16.86%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.26% 4250 Delayed Quote.10.79%
NASDAQ 100 3.14% 11582.54 Real-time Quote.-31.19%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 3.34% 11176.41 Real-time Quote.-30.87%
NIKKEI 225 2.96% 26992.21 Real-time Quote.-8.95%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED -4.48% 555 Delayed Quote.5.07%
TOPIX INDEX 0.39% 1913.48 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
TOYO CORPORATION 0.79% 1278 Delayed Quote.11.29%
TOYO ENGINEERING CORPORATION 1.38% 586 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 264 B 15 676 M 15 676 M
Net income 2022 246 B 1 705 M 1 705 M
Net cash 2022 690 B 4 777 M 4 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 7 956 B 55 098 M 55 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,5%
