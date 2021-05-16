Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares erase early gains as slow vaccination woes weigh on heavyweights

05/16/2021 | 11:17pm EDT
TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares erased early gains and edged down on Monday, as worries about slow-paced domestic vaccination rollouts weighed on sentiment, with index heavyweights including Tokyo Electron Ltd leading declines.

The Nikkei share average lost 1.18%% to 27,753.83 by 0235 GMT, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix edged down 0.36% to 1,876.62.

"Japanese tech shares could have tracked Nasdaq's higher today but they didn't. That means the market has negative reasons that are unique to Japan," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The biggest reason is slow rollouts of vaccines. That weighs on business sentiment, which prompted investors to sell the Nikkei's heavyweights."

Chipmaking equipment maker supplier Tokyo Electron fell 3.68%, becoming the biggest drag on Nikkei.

Other heavyweights also lost ground, with SoftBank Group losing 1.13% and Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo clothing stores, down 1.9%.

On Friday, Japan expanded a state of emergency to three more prefectures in a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

While medical resources are being pushed to the brink, Japan's inoculation drive has been the slowest among advanced nations, with just 3% of the population vaccinated, according to Reuters data.

Honda Motor fell 3.22%, as the automaker warned semiconductor shortages and higher raw material costs would curb growth in the current year.

Seven & i Holdings fell 3.89% after U.S. officials raised competitive concerns over the Japanese retailer's acquisition of 3,900 Speedway gas and convenience stores from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 3.22% 86930 End-of-day quote.-5.99%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.00% 3327 End-of-day quote.15.62%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.53% 4942 End-of-day quote.35.06%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.72% 8528 End-of-day quote.5.83%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 4.76% 46410 End-of-day quote.20.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 256 B 20 605 M 20 605 M
Net income 2021 174 B 1 590 M 1 590 M
Net cash 2021 542 B 4 953 M 4 953 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,2x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 8 878 B 81 154 M 81 093 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 57 727
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 92 386,67 JPY
Last Close Price 86 930,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.99%81 154
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.21.51%119 622
KERING18.93%107 035
ROSS STORES, INC.6.26%46 538
HENNES & MAURITZ AB23.20%42 030
ZALANDO SE-7.67%25 831