    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:28 2022-08-19 am EDT
85420.00 JPY   -1.40%
Japanese stocks pare early gains as Fast Retailing weighs

08/18/2022 | 11:00pm EDT
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks surged at the open alongside an early slide in the value of the yen before paring gains as stocks that powered a recent rally slipped.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.09% at 28,967.94 at the end of the morning session, having opened up 0.53% to break through the 29,000 mark. The index closed down 0.96% the previous day.

The broader Topix index was up 0.27%.

The yen earlier tested a milestone of its own, with the greenback rising to 136.38 against the currency for the first time since July 28. It last traded at 136.08.

"While lots of stocks are making gains right now, some major contributors to the index that have led the recent rally like Fast Retailing are weak, so overall the movement is sluggish," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The Nikkei is up 1.2% so far this week.

Of its 225 constituents, 128 gained on Friday morning while 91 were down and six flat.

Fast Retailing, the operator of clothing brands including Uniqlo, fell 1.45% by the break, which had the biggest impact on the index due to its price-weighting.

Founder and Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai has been outspoken on the impact of a weak yen on his import-heavy business, saying there's "absolutely no merit" to the currency's depreciation.

Pharmaceuticals manufacturer Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd fell 2.62%, the biggest loser among stocks.

The best performer was electrical components manufacturer Fujikura LTD, up 5.84%.

The energy sector was the biggest gainer, rising 1.23%, while healthcare slipped the most overall at 0.57%. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.30% 94.137 Delayed Quote.11.91%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 162.118 Delayed Quote.4.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.25% 105.141 Delayed Quote.14.71%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. -2.99% 3959 Delayed Quote.41.37%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.77% 2.58 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.21% 137.307 Delayed Quote.4.96%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.41% 85420 Delayed Quote.34.94%
FUJIKURA LTD. 6.17% 981 Delayed Quote.63.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.32% 1.709869 Delayed Quote.10.18%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.27% 0.703 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.22% 84.955 Delayed Quote.7.58%
NIKKEI 225 -0.96% 28942.14 Real-time Quote.1.50%
SANKYO CO., LTD. 1.37% 4065 Delayed Quote.34.52%
TOPIX INDEX 0.24% 1995.16 Delayed Quote.0.74%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.34% 136.266 Delayed Quote.17.28%
