Japanese stocks pare early gains as Fast Retailing weighs

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks surged at the open
alongside an early slide in the value of the yen before paring
gains as stocks that powered a recent rally slipped.
The Nikkei share average was up 0.09% at 28,967.94
at the end of the morning session, having opened up 0.53% to
break through the 29,000 mark. The index closed down 0.96% the
previous day.
The broader Topix index was up 0.27%.
The yen earlier tested a milestone of its own,
with the greenback rising to 136.38 against the currency for the
first time since July 28. It last traded at 136.08.
"While lots of stocks are making gains right now, some major
contributors to the index that have led the recent rally like
Fast Retailing are weak, so overall the movement is
sluggish," said a market participant at a domestic securities
firm.
The Nikkei is up 1.2% so far this week.
Of its 225 constituents, 128 gained on Friday morning while
91 were down and six flat.
Fast Retailing, the operator of clothing brands including
Uniqlo, fell 1.45% by the break, which had the biggest impact on
the index due to its price-weighting.
Founder and Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai has been outspoken
on the impact of a weak yen on his import-heavy business, saying
there's "absolutely no merit" to the currency's depreciation.
Pharmaceuticals manufacturer Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
fell 2.62%, the biggest loser among stocks.
The best performer was electrical components manufacturer
Fujikura LTD, up 5.84%.
The energy sector was the biggest gainer, rising 1.23%,
while healthcare slipped the most overall at 0.57%.
(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team)