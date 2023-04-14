Advanced search
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:07:53 2023-04-14 am EDT
32790.00 JPY   +8.33%
12:11aTrending : Fast Retailing Shares Rise After Strong Results, Guidance
DJ
04/13Japan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost
RE
04/13Japan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost
RE
Trending : Fast Retailing Shares Rise After Strong Results, Guidance

04/14/2023 | 12:11am EDT
0355 GMT - Fast Retailing Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, as investors respond to strong earnings and guidance from the Uniqlo operator. Fast Retailing said Thursday that net profit rose 4.5% from a year earlier, while revenue rose 20% in the six months ended Feb. 28. The clothing retailer raised its net profit forecast for the full year to 240 billion yen ($1.81 billion) from Y230 billion forecast in January. Shares rose by as much as 9.7% in morning trading Friday and were last 8.8% higher. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


Financials
Sales 2023 2 636 B 19 910 M 19 910 M
Net income 2023 238 B 1 798 M 1 798 M
Net cash 2023 990 B 7 479 M 7 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,3x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 9 281 B 70 091 M 70 091 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
EV / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 81,5%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30 270,00 JPY
Average target price 30 797,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.40%68 244
INDITEX24.63%103 918
KERING19.58%74 355
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.24%35 193
HENNES & MAURITZ AB33.95%23 675
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-6.70%12 186
