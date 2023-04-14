Trending : Fast Retailing Shares Rise After Strong Results, Guidance

0355 GMT - Fast Retailing Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, as investors respond to strong earnings and guidance from the Uniqlo operator. Fast Retailing said Thursday that net profit rose 4.5% from a year earlier, while revenue rose 20% in the six months ended Feb. 28. The clothing retailer raised its net profit forecast for the full year to 240 billion yen ($1.81 billion) from Y230 billion forecast in January. Shares rose by as much as 9.7% in morning trading Friday and were last 8.8% higher. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

04-14-23 0010ET