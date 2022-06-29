UNIQLO Launches JOIN: THE POWER OF CLOTHING, a Campaign Supporting Action for a Better World - Starting July 1, Campaign Includes Doraemon Sustainability Mode Items Made With 100% Recycled Fibers

Last Updated: 2022.06.29

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the launch of JOIN: THE POWER OF CLOTHING, a global campaign to support activities for a better world. The campaign will start from Japan on Friday, July 1.

The aim of the JOIN：THE POWER OF CLOTHING campaign is to encourage UNIQLO customers to be a part of the environmental sustainability activities that UNIQLO has conducted up to now. The two main initiatives, conducted at UNIQLO stores and the uniqlo.com online store, are Buy and JOIN and Learn and JOIN. The program aims to raise awareness of global problems such as ocean pollution among customers, and to inspire action that makes the world a better place.

In addition, UNIQLO will sell products made with 100% recycled fibers (plush toys, pocketable bags, T-shirts), featuring designs with Doraemon Sustainability Mode, the UNIQLO Global Sustainability Ambassador.

During the campaign, when customers purchase UNIQLO products made with recycled materials, or Blue Cycle Jeans, they will be contributing to a better world in more ways than one. UNIQLO parent company, Fast Retailing, will donate up to US$1 million (approximately 130 million yen) to the Nippon Foundation to support activities that reduce ocean waste, by donating the profits of sales of these campaign items.

In the lead up to the campaign, from Wednesday, June 29, customers who bring used, washed plastic bottles to collection boxes at the UNIQLO Harajuku and UNIQLO TOKYO stores will have a chance to receive a campaign item as gift, including a Doraemon Sustainability Mode plush toy or a pocketable tote bag (articles not for sale).* * Limited quantities, first-come basis. Once per day per customer, 80 persons on weekdays, 160 persons on weekends and holidays.

The JOIN：THE POWER OF CLOTHING campaign gives customers two ways to participate.

1. Buy and JOIN - Support donations with purchases

When customers purchase products incorporating recycled material, such as items made from 100% recycled polyester recovered from plastic bottles and featuring the Doraemon Sustainability Mode motif, or environmentally-friendly Blue Cycle Jeans, Fast Retailing will donate up to US$1 million (approximately 130 million yen) from the profits of campaign item sales to the Nippon Foundation to support activities to reduce ocean waste.

Launch date ： July 1, 2022 (Friday) (Scheduled) Items ： • Doraemon Sustainability Mode Toy, ¥1,990

(100% recycled polyester, approx. 14 plastic bottles) • Doraemon Sustainability Mode Pocketable Bag, ¥990

(100% recycled polyester, approx. 5 plastic bottles) • Doraemon Sustainability Mode T-shirt, ¥1,500 (one design)

(100% recycled polyester, approx. 24 plastic bottles) • Doraemon Sustainability Mode KIDS T-shirt, ¥990 (one design)

(100% recycled polyester, approx. 13 plastic bottles) Availability ： All UNIQLO stores in Japan, and through the UNIQLO.com online store

JOIN Campaign Products (Total 54 items)

* Results obtained in a comparison of 2017 MENS regular fit jeans with 2018 model of same style, using the Blue Cycle process. Water reduction levels vary slightly by product.

2. Learn and Join - Find out more about ocean pollution through special content

UNIQLO will open a special website on Wednesday, June 29, where visitors can learn about environmental issues and take action. The site includes messages from UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors calling for participation in the campaign, and a video with LifeWear Special Ambassador Haruka Ayase outlining some of the sustainability focus areas at UNIQLO. There is also a wide range of special content to learn about ocean-related issues, including an interview with a biological oceanographer, Ryota Nakajima, a talk with Ms. Yoko Koga on reducing the use of plastics in everyday life, and an interview with environmental specialist Dr. Keith Alverson.

Special website: www.uniqlo.com/jointpoc

Scan the QR code to visit the special website with more information on Doraemon Sustainability Mode items.

Participate in the plastic bottle collection program to get items made with 100% recycled fibers!

Prize machines installed in stores for a limited time

In the lead up to the campaign, prize machines will be placed in the UNIQLO Harajuku and UNIQLO TOKYO stores. Customers who bring in used, washed plastic bottles, and place them in the nearby collection boxes, will receive a special coin to use in the prize machines. Each coin is valid for one turn on the machine (once per day per customer, 80 persons on weekdays, 160 persons on weekends and holidays). Prizes available from the machine include JOIN Campaign articles made using 100% recycled fibers, such as a Doraemon Sustainability Mode plush toys and pocketable tote bags (articles not for sale), as well as AIRism masks with a Doraemon Sustainability Mode decoration, and an original large sticker.

The Sports GOMI X UNIQLO program to reduce ocean waste with the feel of playing sports

Most ocean waste is everyday garbage from urban areas that has been washed out to sea from rivers. The Sports GOMI X UNIQLO program, held in areas near UNIQLO stores nationwide, is a community-oriented sustainability program to pick up trash, conducted in partnership with local residents and community groups.

To encourage broad participation in this activity to reduce ocean waste, the Sports GOMI X UNIQLO program can be enjoyed by both children and adults with a feel of playing sports, allowing everyone to have fun while learning about environmental issues. The program is actively promoted through a special website and at stores.

Items sent in a specially designed box

To commemorate the JOIN: THE POWER OF CLOTHING campaign, items purchased through the uniqlo.com online store during the program period will be sent in a specially designed box. The special packaging is intended to raise awareness among e-commerce customers of ocean waste and other global issues, promoting participation in activities to make the world better. ©Fujiko-Pro

