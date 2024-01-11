TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co said on Thursday that first quarter operating profit jumped 25%, as the Uniqlo operator charts a third-straight year of record earnings.

Profit was 146.7 billion yen ($1.01 billion) in the three months through November compared with 117.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The consensus forecast was for 137.9 billion yen, according to the average estimate of five analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Fast Retailing held its full-year operating profit forecast of 450 billion yen, following record earnings of 381.1 billion yen in fiscal 2023.

