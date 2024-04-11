TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co said on Thursday that second quarter profit increased by 7.2%, continuing momentum for what the Uniqlo operator expects to be a third straight year of record earnings.

Operating profit was 110.4 billion yen ($721.80 million) in the three months ended in February, compared with 103 billion yen the prior year and the 114.3 billion yen average estimate of five analysts in an LSEG survey.

Fast Retailing left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at 450 billion yen. ($1 = 152.9500 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)