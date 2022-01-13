Log in
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 01/13 01:00:00 am
59140 JPY   -1.92%
01:41aUniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates
RE
01:38aFast Retailing Sept.-Nov. net profit climbs on strong Uniqlo demand
AQ
01:11aFAST RETAILING : (680kb)
PU
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Clothes of collaborative label +J are displayed at Uniqlo's press room in Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 5.6% from a year earlier, boosted by sales in South Asia, North America and Europe.

Profit rose to 119.4 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ended Nov. 30. The market's consensus forecast was for 102.6 billion yen, an average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv showed.

Uniqlo's international segment reported record first-quarter results, while revenue and profits declined at operations in Japan and mainland China, the company said in a statement.

The company maintained its forecast for operating profit to climb 8.4% to 270 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in August.

Fast Retailing's shares have fallen 9.5% year-to-date, compared with a 1.1% drop in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index .

($1=114.5700 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 252 B 19 650 M 19 650 M
Net income 2022 185 B 1 614 M 1 614 M
Net cash 2022 697 B 6 078 M 6 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 6 160 B 53 686 M 53 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float -
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 60 300,00 JPY
Average target price 79 413,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.67%53 686
KERING1.16%99 870
INDITEX-2.24%98 888
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.74%37 782
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-1.11%32 189
ZALANDO SE-7.76%18 858