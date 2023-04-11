Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
29795.00 JPY   +0.88%
03:34aUniqlo owner expected to post 30% profit rise, as investors eye China results
RE
04/06Rising Bond Yields, Inflation Keeps Japan Shares in Red; Daiseki to Relocate to Smaller Market of Tokyo Bourse
MT
04/05Fast Retailing "Power of Clothing Project" in Cooperation with UNHCR Marks 10th Year Anniversary
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniqlo owner expected to post 30% profit rise, as investors eye China results

04/11/2023 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks on, inside a Fast Retailing's Uniqlo casual clothing store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Second-quarter results from Japan's Fast Retailing Co, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, will on Thursday offer a window into how rapidly demand in China is recovering after the lifting of pandemic curbs.

The company, Japan's biggest retailer, reported a 2% dip in operating profit in the first quarter, partly due to lingering effects of COVID-19 restrictions in China, its biggest overseas market. China scrapped most of its COVID curbs at the end of last year and reopened to tourists last month.

Investors will also be looking at how significant wage increases announced in January are impacting the company's bottom line.

Fast Retailing's operating profit for the three months ended in February is expected to rise 30% to 91 billion yen ($682 million), according to an average of seven analyst estimates from Refinitiv.

For the full year, analysts are expecting profit to reach 347 billion yen, 17% higher than the record earnings achieved last year.

The company, founded by Japan's richest man, Tadashi Yanai, has nearly 900 Uniqlo stores in China, making it a bellwether for global retailers in the world's second-biggest economy.

As COVID curbs dampened Chinese operations over the past few years, Fast Retailing put increased focus on its North American and European businesses.

"We see significant risks to the company's valuation, especially with the China rebound taking longer than expected," LightStream Research analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri wrote in a report on the Smartkarma platform.

"In addition, Uniqlo's revenue growth seems to have plateaued in North America and Europe and there is also margin pressure from wage hikes and inventory growth."

Fast Retailing said it would raise wages by as much as 40%, sending shockwaves throughout corporate Japan. The company estimated at the time that overall personnel costs in Japan would rise about 15% from the previous year.

($1 = 133.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Rocky Swift


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 623 B 19 609 M 19 609 M
Net income 2023 234 B 1 746 M 1 746 M
Net cash 2023 876 B 6 548 M 6 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 9 056 B 67 704 M 67 704 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 57 576
Free-Float 81,5%
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 29 535,00 JPY
Average target price 30 154,36 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.03%67 704
INDITEX22.54%103 385
KERING16.80%74 050
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.12%36 332
HENNES & MAURITZ AB34.53%23 515
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-2.31%12 511
