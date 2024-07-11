TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing , the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit surged 29%.

Profit rose to 144.7 billion yen ($894.81 million) in the three months to May 31 from 112.5 billion yen in the year-earlier period. The consensus forecast was for earnings of 127.1 billion yen, based on a LSEG poll of six analysts.

The company raised its full-year profit forecast to 475 billion yen from 450 billion yen. ($1 = 161.7100 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)