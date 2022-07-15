Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:37 2022-07-15 am EDT
75910.00 JPY   +8.24%
12:30aUniqlo owner's shares reach 2022 high on profit forecast, yen
RE
07/14Fast Retailing and Nintendo boost Nikkei in range-bound trading
RE
07/14Fast Retailing Shares Soar After Uniqlo Owner Boosts Fiscal-Year Guidance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniqlo owner's shares reach 2022 high on profit forecast, yen

07/15/2022 | 12:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uniqlo fast fashion retailer opens in Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fast Retailing shares surged to the highest level this year in Tokyo trading on Friday after the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo posted a record quarterly profit and raised full-year forecasts.

The stock rose as much as 8.5%, the biggest one-day gain since April 15, and headed for the highest close since November 2021.

Strong results in North America and Europe helped offset sharp declines in sales and profit in China, Fast Retailing's biggest foreign market that has been hampered by COVID-19 restrictions on mobility and business, the company said.

The yen's slide to a 24-year low of 139 to the U.S. dollar is also providing a boost by lifting the repatriated value of overseas earnings.

"China, for obvious reasons, was a headwind, but the continued recovery in all other regions was impressive," said Mark Chadwick, an analyst who publishes on the Smartkarma research platform.

"The U.S. and European regions both became profitable in the quarter. It seems as though Uniqlo really has good product market fit in the U.S. now, and we are looking forward to a more aggressive expansion across the States," he added.

Operating profit for the three-month period to the end of May jumped 37% from a year earlier to 81.8 billion yen ($587.4 million), an all-time high, the company said after the close of trading on Thursday.

The company raised its dividend and lifted its full-year operating profit forecast by 17% to 290 billion yen.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 216 B 15 930 M 15 930 M
Net income 2022 217 B 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net cash 2022 943 B 6 777 M 6 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 7 165 B 51 506 M 51 506 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 55 589
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 70 130,00 JPY
Average target price 72 557,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Yanai Director
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.80%51 506
INDITEX-17.88%73 586
KERING-29.27%61 922
ROSS STORES, INC.-34.31%26 710
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.17%20 683
PRADA S.P.A.-16.93%13 511