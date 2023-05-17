Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fastbase, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBSE   US31189L1017

FASTBASE, INC.

(FBSE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:34:58 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.0700 USD    0.00%
09:31aFastbase inc. launches webleads 9.0 to maintain laser focus on mobile web tracking
PR
05/05Webleads 9.0 New Powerful Google Analytics 4 Add-on From Fastbase Inc (otc : FBSE) - laser focus on mobile web tracking
PR
05/05Fastbase, Inc. Launches Next Generation Google Analytics 4 Power-Packed Add-On
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FASTBASE INC. LAUNCHES WEBLEADS 9.0 TO MAINTAIN LASER FOCUS ON MOBILE WEB TRACKING

05/17/2023 | 09:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) announce that it launched its next generation Google Analytics 4 power-packed add-on: WebLeads 9.0 a novel, web-tracking system that identifies individual mobile devices and provides a plethora of information about those devices. The add-on, combined with Fastbase WebLeads 9.0 Script, is a powerful way of identification of web visitors across mobile and desktop devices.

Rasmus Refer, CEO, Fastbase: "Searches from mobile devices have overtaken desktop searches and this trend continues to rise. A study by Sistrix analyzed billions of searches and discovered that 64% are carried out on mobile phones and only 35% on the desktop.  In addition,  there's another bombshell change in website analysis coming. Google's algorithms will eventually use the mobile version of a website's content as the primary way to rank pages from that website."

Fortunately, for any companies tracking their web-site traffic for leads, the new generation Google Analytics 4 add-on from Fastbase with WebLeads 9.0 will keep them in the loop. Whereas, until recently it was only possible to identify visitors from the web, this add-on can identify iOS and Android devices visiting websites. The devil is in the detail and there is no shortage of that.  Now we get extra clarity about the app being used during the visit, which screen, the operating system used and specific device detail.

Mr. Refer added, "This new mobile intelligence is a game-changer. It will have a huge impact on B2B businesses providing them with much more web visitor data. The value-add is the fact that we tell you where the devices are - we are not just providing stats. The additional information you get with WebLeads 9.0 means generating a significant increase in leads."

Mr. Refer concluded, "With WebLead as Fastbase's flagship business took leading the way, Fastbase will use it for future development of partner tools for use by digital marketing companies of all sizes.  As a result, we anticipate that we could see increased annual revenues of $2 to 3 million."

About Fastbase

Fastbase provides business insights on a large scale and offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers detailed information on website visitors for the past 24 months, including name of company, contact information, emails, and LinkedIn profiles.

Source:

Fastbase Inc.


email: rl@fastbase.com


https://www.fastbase.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastbase-inc-launches-webleads-9-0-to-maintain-laser-focus-on-mobile-web-tracking-301827027.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
