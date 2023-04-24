Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fastbase, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBSE   US31189L1017

FASTBASE, INC.

(FBSE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:59:25 2023-04-20 pm EDT
0.1300 USD   +44.44%
04:23pTrustfeed Corp (otc : TRFE) Confirms Completion of Its Two-Year Audit
PR
04/04Trustfeed exceeds 350 million consumer reviews
PR
01/06Fastbase Inc. Provides WebLeads 8.0 Service Focused on Additive Manufacturing to 3DX Industries Inc.
PR
Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) Confirms Completion of Its Two-Year Audit

04/24/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) a subsidiary of Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) announce completion of audits. The company now has audited financials for 2021 and 2022 which shows increasing revenues and no debts.

Trustfeed Corp, CEO, Rasmus Refer said: "I am immensely proud of what our team and auditors have accomplished in getting this audit completed so efficiently. While we are working hard behind the scenes on our technology and deal completions, we are already busy with the next steps for Trustfeed. We look forward to continued transparency with our current and new Shareholders as well as our customers."

Being audited is a requirement to becoming SEC reporting.
Trustfeed's majority shareholder is Fastbase (OTC:FBSE)

About Trustfeed Corp.
Trustfeed was founded in 2021 to revolutionize the company data and product review world with a trusted platform of reviews and company profiles. The company provides trusted company and product information with state-of-the-art crawler technology. Machine learning and Artificial intelligence tools are the techniques that Trustfeed uses in its constant endeavor to source trustworthy information. Trustfeed enables businesses to create brand awareness, get endorsement of their products and anticipate a feedback loop for product improvement.

Source:
Trustfeed Corp
140 Broadway, 46th Floor
10005 New York, United States
Email: rl@trustfeed.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrustfeedC
Website: https://www.trustfeed.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustfeed-corp-otctrfe-confirms-completion-of-its-two-year-audit-301805976.html

SOURCE Trustfeed Corp


© PRNewswire 2023
