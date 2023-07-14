O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Fastenal Co, código ISIN BRFASLBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 12/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,350000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,137286325 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 30/08/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 25/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 26/07/2023 até 27/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Fastenal Co (Company), ISIN BRFASLBDR007, hereby informs that on 12/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,350000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,137286325 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 30/08/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 25/07/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 26/07/2023 to 27/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Fastenal Company published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 14:58:08 UTC.
Fastenal Company is one of the North American leaders in industrial and construction material distribution. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fastening products (34%): screws, nuts, bolts, joints, etc.;
- protection equipment (20.8%);
- storage and handling equipment (13.7%);
- industrial assembly and disassembly tools (8.4%);
- pneumatic and hydraulic tools (6.5%);
- cutting equipment (5%);
- electrical materials (4.4%);
- welding equipment (3.9%);
- other (3.3%).
At the end of 2022, the group had 3,306outlets located primarily in the United States (2,7079), Canada (276), Mexico/Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic (177, and Europe (80).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (84%), Canada and Mexico (12.7%) and other (3.3%).