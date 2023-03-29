Advanced search
    FAST   US3119001044

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
52.97 USD   +0.65%
05:06pFastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 First Quarter Earnings
BU
03/13Fastenal promotes Noelle Oas EVP/HR
AQ
03/08Fastenal Names New Executive VP of Human Resources
BU
Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 First Quarter Earnings

03/29/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2023 first quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:

https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm

Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that contained in our earnings announcement, regarding results for the quarter) will be available at 6:00 a.m., central time, on the day of the conference call. To access the presentation, please visit the following Web address: https://investor.fastenal.com/releases.cfm

An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will remain available until June 1, 2023. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online webcast.

About Fastenal

Fastenal provides a broad offering of industrial supplies, including fastener, safety, and metal cutting products, to manufacturing, construction, and state and local government customers through more than 3,300 in-market locations (branches and customer-specific Onsite locations) spanning 25 countries. With continual investment in tailored local inventory, dedicated local experts, and flexible FMI® (Fastenal Managed Inventory) and digital solutions, we help our business partners achieve product and process savings across the supply chain – a “high-touch, high-tech” approach encapsulated by our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation. Our local service teams are supported by 16 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, enabling us to grow by getting closer to customers and providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to customer supply chain challenges.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

FAST-G


© Business Wire 2023
