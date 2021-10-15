Log in
    FAST   US3119001044

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
Fastenal : Earnings Document

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, or
  • Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the transition period from __________ to __________

Commission file number 0-16125

FASTENAL COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Minnesota

41-0948415

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

2001 Theurer Boulevard, Winona, Minnesota

55987-1500

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(507) 454-5374

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $.01 per share

FAST

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files.) Yes ý No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

ý

Accelerated Filer

Non-accelerated Filer

Smaller Reporting Company

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No ý As of October 11, 2021, there were approximately 575,163,354 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

Table of Contents

FASTENAL COMPANY

INDEX

Page

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6

ITEM 2.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

12

ITEM 3.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

22

ITEM 4.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

22

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

ITEM 1.

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

24

ITEM 1A.

RISK FACTORS

24

ITEM 2.

UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS

24

ITEM 6.

EXHIBITS

24

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FASTENAL COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in millions except share information)

(Unaudited)

Assets

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

250.5

245.7

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $11.1 and $12.3,

949.4

769.4

respectively

Inventories

1,401.1

1,337.5

Prepaid income taxes

6.7

6.7

Other current assets

162.6

140.3

Total current assets

2,770.3

2,499.6

Property and equipment, net

1,019.2

1,030.7

Operating lease right-of-use assets

249.7

243.0

Other assets

183.3

191.4

Total assets

$

4,222.5

3,964.7

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Current portion of debt

$

35.0

40.0

Accounts payable

256.9

207.0

Accrued expenses

278.0

272.1

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

92.6

93.6

Total current liabilities

662.5

612.7

Long-term debt

330.0

365.0

Operating lease liabilities

160.7

151.5

Deferred income taxes

104.6

102.3

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

Common stock: $0.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 575,163,289 and 574,159,575 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

--

2.9 2.9

90.6 61.9

2,900.8 2,689.6

(29.6) (21.2)

Total stockholders' equity

2,964.7

2,733.2

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,222.5

3,964.7

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

1

Table of Contents

FASTENAL COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in millions except earnings per share)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

4,479.0

4,289.3

$

1,554.2

1,413.3

Cost of sales

2,414.7

2,340.3

834.0

772.7

Gross profit

2,064.3

1,949.0

720.2

640.6

Operating and administrative expenses

1,147.8

1,071.6

401.8

350.5

Operating income

916.5

877.4

318.4

290.1

Interest income

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.1

Interest expense

(7.3)

(7.2)

(2.4)

(2.6)

Earnings before income taxes

909.3

870.5

316.1

287.6

Income tax expense

215.5

207.5

72.6

66.1

Net earnings

$

693.8

663.0

$

243.5

221.5

Basic net earnings per share

$

1.21

1.16

$

0.42

0.39

Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.20

1.15

$

0.42

0.38

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

574.6

573.7

575.0

573.9

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

576.9

575.5

577.3

576.1

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

Table of Contents

FASTENAL COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings

$

693.8

663.0

$

243.5

221.5

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

Foreign currency translation adjustments (net of tax of $0.0

(8.4)

(3.4)

(10.8)

11.1

in 2021 and 2020)

Comprehensive income

$

685.4

659.6

$

232.7

232.6

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

