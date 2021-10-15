Fastenal : Earnings Document

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, or
Table of Contents
FASTENAL COMPANY
INDEX
Page
PART I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
2
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
6
ITEM 2.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
12
ITEM 3.
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
22
ITEM 4.
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
22
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
ITEM 1.
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
24
ITEM 1A.
RISK FACTORS
24
ITEM 2.
UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS
24
ITEM 6.
EXHIBITS
24
Table of Contents
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FASTENAL COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in millions except share information)
(Unaudited)
Assets
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
250.5
245.7
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $11.1 and $12.3,
949.4
769.4
respectively
Inventories
1,401.1
1,337.5
Prepaid income taxes
6.7
6.7
Other current assets
162.6
140.3
Total current assets
2,770.3
2,499.6
Property and equipment, net
1,019.2
1,030.7
Operating lease right-of-use assets
249.7
243.0
Other assets
183.3
191.4
Total assets
$
4,222.5
3,964.7
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
35.0
40.0
Accounts payable
256.9
207.0
Accrued expenses
278.0
272.1
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
92.6
93.6
Total current liabilities
662.5
612.7
Long-term debt
330.0
365.0
Operating lease liabilities
160.7
151.5
Deferred income taxes
104.6
102.3
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
Common stock: $0.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 575,163,289 and 574,159,575 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
--
2.9 2.9
90.6 61.9
2,900.8 2,689.6
(29.6) (21.2)
Total stockholders' equity
2,964.7
2,733.2
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,222.5
3,964.7
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
1
Table of Contents
FASTENAL COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in millions except earnings per share)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
4,479.0
4,289.3
$
1,554.2
1,413.3
Cost of sales
2,414.7
2,340.3
834.0
772.7
Gross profit
2,064.3
1,949.0
720.2
640.6
Operating and administrative expenses
1,147.8
1,071.6
401.8
350.5
Operating income
916.5
877.4
318.4
290.1
Interest income
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.1
Interest expense
(7.3)
(7.2)
(2.4)
(2.6)
Earnings before income taxes
909.3
870.5
316.1
287.6
Income tax expense
215.5
207.5
72.6
66.1
Net earnings
$
693.8
663.0
$
243.5
221.5
Basic net earnings per share
$
1.21
1.16
$
0.42
0.39
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.20
1.15
$
0.42
0.38
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
574.6
573.7
575.0
573.9
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
576.9
575.5
577.3
576.1
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
2
Table of Contents
FASTENAL COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
693.8
663.0
$
243.5
221.5
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments (net of tax of $0.0
(8.4)
(3.4)
(10.8)
11.1
in 2021 and 2020)
Comprehensive income
$
685.4
659.6
$
232.7
232.6
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
