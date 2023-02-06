Advanced search
    FAST   US3119001044

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
54.20 USD   -1.97%
06:03aNorth American Morning Briefing: Payrolls -3-
DJ
02/01FASTENAL COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/23Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Fastenal to $53 From $54, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Fastenal : January 2023 Sales Information

02/06/2023 | 07:00am EST
JANUARY 2023 INFORMATION WEB RELEASE

Release date: 2/6/23

Fastenal Company and Subsidiaries (Fastenal)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

Change

Net sales

$

601,239

540,494

11.2%

Business days

21

21

0.0%

Daily sales

$

28,630

25,738

11.2%

Impact of currency fluctuations

(0.6%)

(0.1%)

Impact of weather (est.)

0.0%

(0.5%) to (0.6%)

Historical*

Daily sales in October

$

28,750

25,319

The historical figure represents the average

Change in daily sales since October

(0.4%)

1.7%

0.2% from 2017 to 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Daily sales growth by geography

United States

11.2%

14.9%

Calculated using US days and US dollars.

Canada/Mexico

17.3%

14.6%

Rest of World

(8.5%)

15.8%

Total Company

11.2%

14.9%

Daily sales growth by end market

Manufacturing

17.0%

20.8%

Non-residential construction

(1.7%)

12.9%

Daily sales growth by product line

Fasteners

11.6%

20.9%

Safety

6.2%

12.9%

Other

14.1%

11.0%

Growth metrics by customer/channel type

Daily sales growth - national accounts

16.0%

19.0%

Daily sales growth - non-national accounts

6.0%

10.0%

% of Top 100 national accounts growing

78.0%

85.0%

% of public branches growing

63.5%

73.4%

Daily sales growth rates are rounded to whole percentage rates.

Employee headcount at month end

Jan-23

Jan-22

Change

Dec-22

Change

In-market locations (branches & Onsites) - FTE

12,178

11,432

6.5%

12,017

1.3%

Non-in-market selling - FTE

2,482

2,171

14.3%

2,459

0.9%

Total selling personnel - FTE

14,660

13,603

7.8%

14,476

1.3%

Distribution/Transportation personnel - FTE

2,963

2,757

7.5%

2,971

(0.3%)

Manufacturing personnel - FTE

697

633

10.1%

696

0.1%

Organizational support personnel - FTE**

1,808

1,609

12.4%

1,711

5.7%

Total non-selling personnel - FTE

5,468

4,999

9.4%

5,378

1.7%

Total personnel - FTE

20,128

18,602

8.2%

19,854

1.4%

Total personnel - absolute

22,566

20,728

8.9%

22,386

0.8%

  • Historical averages exclude the impact of the March 2017 acquisition of Mansco. They also exclude 2020, a year during which many months were significantly impacted by COVID-19 surge activity and so would not be considered representative of normal activity.
  • Organizational support personnel consists of: (1) Sales & Growth Driver Support personnel (35%-40% of category), which includes sourcing, purchasing, supply chain, product development, etc.; (2) Information Technology personnel (35%-40% of category); (3) Administrative Support personnel (25%-30% of category), which includes human resources, Fastenal School of Business, accounting and finance, senior management, etc.

Definitions in release:

Net sales - Net sales for the period indicated.

Daily sales - Net sales divided by the number of business days in the US.

FTE - Full-time equivalent headcount.

Next monthly sales release date: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM(central time)

Next earnings release date: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM(central time)

Disclaimer

Fastenal Company published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 11:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
