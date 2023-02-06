Fastenal : January 2023 Sales Information

Daily sales growth rates are rounded to whole percentage rates.
Employee headcount at month end
Jan-23
Jan-22
Change
Dec-22
Change
In-market locations (branches & Onsites) - FTE
12,178
11,432
6.5%
12,017
1.3%
Non-in-market selling - FTE
2,482
2,171
14.3%
2,459
0.9%
Total selling personnel - FTE
14,660
13,603
7.8%
14,476
1.3%
Distribution/Transportation personnel - FTE
2,963
2,757
7.5%
2,971
(0.3%)
Manufacturing personnel - FTE
697
633
10.1%
696
0.1%
Organizational support personnel - FTE**
1,808
1,609
12.4%
1,711
5.7%
Total non-selling personnel - FTE
5,468
4,999
9.4%
5,378
1.7%
Total personnel - FTE
20,128
18,602
8.2%
19,854
1.4%
Total personnel - absolute
22,566
20,728
8.9%
22,386
0.8%
Historical averages exclude the impact of the March 2017 acquisition of Mansco. They also exclude 2020, a year during which many months were significantly impacted by COVID-19 surge activity and so would not be considered representative of normal activity.
Organizational support personnel consists of: (1) Sales & Growth Driver Support personnel (35%-40% of category), which includes sourcing, purchasing, supply chain, product development, etc.; (2) Information Technology personnel (35%-40% of category); (3) Administrative Support personnel (25%-30% of category), which includes human resources, Fastenal School of Business, accounting and finance, senior management, etc.
Definitions in release:
Net sales - Net sales for the period indicated.
Daily sales - Net sales divided by the number of business days in the US.
FTE - Full-time equivalent headcount.
Next monthly sales release date: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM(central time)
Next earnings release date: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM(central time)
Fastenal Company published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 11:59:08 UTC.