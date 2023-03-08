Fastenal Names New Executive VP of Human Resources

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST) has appointed Noelle J. Oas, JD, as executive vice president of human resources (HR). In her new role, she will oversee several teams that fall under the human resources umbrella: benefits, insurance, payroll, diversity and compliance, and the Fastenal School of Business (the company’s employee training and development division). Ms. Oas is in her eighth year with Fastenal, having previously served as director of compliance. Prior to joining Fastenal, she worked in employment law litigation.

Ms. Oas is succeeding Reyne K. Wisecup, who recently retired after 34 years with the company. Ms. Wisecup’s career exemplified two central themes of the Fastenal story: opportunity and growth. She started as a receptionist in 1988, when the company had just 375 employees and 75 branches. With a willingness to learn and embrace new challenges, she gravitated to the human resources area and took on increasing responsibilities. She eventually went on to lead HR functions for the company as it grew from a U.S. Midwest-centered business to a global organization with 22,000-plus employees spread across 26 countries. In 2000, Reyne was elected to Fastenal’s board of directors, and she will continue to serve as a board member.

“First off, I want to thank Reyne Wisecup for her stewardship of Fastenal’s people-centered culture through many years of change and growth; and, personally, I would like to thank Reyne for years of providing me with great advice,” said Dan Florness, Fastenal’s president and CEO. “I also want to congratulate Noelle Oas on her new role. With her legal acumen and commitment to employee empowerment, the Fastenal ‘Blue Team’ will continue to benefit from strong human resources leadership.”

Fastenal provides a broad offering of industrial supplies, including fastener, safety, and metal cutting products, to manufacturing, construction, and state and local government customers through approximately 3,300 in-market locations (branches and customer-specific Onsite locations) spanning 25 countries. With continual investment in tailored local inventory, dedicated local experts, and flexible FMI® (Fastenal Managed Inventory) and digital solutions, we help our business partners achieve product and process savings across the supply chain – a “high-touch, high-tech” approach encapsulated by our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. Our local service teams are supported by 16 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, enabling us to grow by getting closer to customers and providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to customer supply chain challenges.

