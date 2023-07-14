Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down as a rally in cyclical sectors stalled.

Industrials were among the major gainers earlier this week after a series of inflation readings showed price increases were slowing.

Shares of Fastenal, a distributor of nuts, bolts and tools, rose despite warnings that it expects a slowdown in demand.

SpaceX's decision to price stock at $81 a share in its latest liquidity event for current and former employees reflects a 5% increase in the value of Elon Musk's rocket maker.

