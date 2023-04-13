Industrials Up After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after weak economic data spurred bets on easier monetary policy.

New jobless claims increased 11,000 to an adjusted 239,000 last week, testing recent highs.

"Bad news is once again good news for stocks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"The latest jobless claims report does support the narrative that the labor market is gradually weakening, but it is still relatively near historically low levels."

Fastenal shares ticked down after the maker of fasteners and other industrial supplies posted earnings short of the average Wall Street target.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1659ET