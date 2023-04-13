Advanced search
    FAST   US3119001044

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
52.34 USD   -0.42%
Industrials Up After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:17pProgressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise
AQ
Fastenal First-Quarter Results Rise Despite Moderating Prices
MT
Industrials Up After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

04/13/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after weak economic data spurred bets on easier monetary policy.

New jobless claims increased 11,000 to an adjusted 239,000 last week, testing recent highs.

"Bad news is once again good news for stocks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"The latest jobless claims report does support the narrative that the labor market is gradually weakening, but it is still relatively near historically low levels."

Fastenal shares ticked down after the maker of fasteners and other industrial supplies posted earnings short of the average Wall Street target.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1659ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 350 M - -
Net income 2023 1 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 81,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,0x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 30 003 M 30 003 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 19 854
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart FASTENAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Fastenal Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,56 $
Average target price 52,91 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Lars Florness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holden Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Satterlee Chairman
John L. Soderberg Senior Executive VP-Information Technology
James Cory Jansen Executive Vice President-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY11.28%30 003
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.16.57%32 900
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.30%5 200
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.7.06%4 891
DIPLOMA PLC-4.97%4 405
NOW INC.-16.38%1 171
