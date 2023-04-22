Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fastenal Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAST   US3119001044

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
54.81 USD   +0.38%
04/20UBS Raises Fastenal Price Target to $56 From $48, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/18FASTENAL CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/16Fastenal Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Fastenal Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call

04/22/2023 | 11:00am EDT
[Audio Gap] 2023 Annual Meeting with the shareholders. My name is Scott Satterlee, I'm Chair of the Board. And first, I want to thank everybody for taking the time to brave the elements and join us...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about FASTENAL COMPANY
04/14Baird Adjusts Price Target on Fastenal to $57 From $56, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/13Industrials Up After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/13Progressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise
AQ
04/13Fastenal First-Quarter Results Rise Despite Moderating Prices
MT
04/13Fastenal lifts Q1 2023 results boosted by industrial demand
AQ
04/13Transcript : Fastenal Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2023
CI
04/13Fastenal Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on FASTENAL COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 379 M - -
Net income 2023 1 144 M - -
Net cash 2023 22,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,3x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 31 299 M 31 299 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 20 262
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart FASTENAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Fastenal Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,81 $
Average target price 54,18 $
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Lars Florness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holden Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Satterlee Chairman
John L. Soderberg Senior Executive VP-Information Technology
James Cory Jansen Executive Vice President-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY15.38%31 299
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.19.94%33 639
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.73%5 352
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.11.75%5 105
DIPLOMA PLC-2.88%4 482
NOW INC.-15.75%1 179
