Transcript : Fastenal Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The SPAC
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Cybersecurity
Luxury
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
Gold and Silver
Fintechs
The Cannabis Industry
Cybersecurity
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Fastenal Company
News
Summary
FAST
US3119001044
FASTENAL COMPANY
(FAST)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
54.81
USD
+0.38%
04/20
UBS Raises Fastenal Price Target to $56 From $48, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/18
FASTENAL CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/16
Fastenal Announces Management Changes
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Fastenal Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
04/22/2023 | 11:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
[Audio Gap] 2023 Annual Meeting with the shareholders. My name is Scott Satterlee, I'm Chair of the Board. And first, I want to thank everybody for taking the time to brave the elements and join us...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about FASTENAL COMPANY
04/20
UBS Raises Fastenal Price Target to $56 From $48, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/18
FASTENAL CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
04/16
Fastenal Announces Management Changes
CI
04/14
Baird Adjusts Price Target on Fastenal to $57 From $56, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/13
Industrials Up After Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/13
Progressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise
AQ
04/13
Fastenal First-Quarter Results Rise Despite Moderating Prices
MT
04/13
Fastenal lifts Q1 2023 results boosted by industrial demand
AQ
04/13
Transcript : Fastenal Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2023
CI
04/13
Fastenal Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FASTENAL COMPANY
04/20
UBS Raises Fastenal Price Target to $56 From $48, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/14
Baird Adjusts Price Target on Fastenal to $57 From $56, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/05
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Fastenal Company to $46 From $42, Keeps Underwei..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
7 379 M
-
-
Net income 2023
1 144 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
22,7 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
27,3x
Yield 2023
2,56%
Capitalization
31 299 M
31 299 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,24x
EV / Sales 2024
3,95x
Nbr of Employees
20 262
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart FASTENAL COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
54,81 $
Average target price
54,18 $
Spread / Average Target
-1,16%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Lars Florness
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holden Lewis
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Satterlee
Chairman
John L. Soderberg
Senior Executive VP-Information Technology
James Cory Jansen
Executive Vice President-Manufacturing
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY
15.38%
31 299
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.
19.94%
33 639
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
9.73%
5 352
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
11.75%
5 105
DIPLOMA PLC
-2.88%
4 482
NOW INC.
-15.75%
1 179
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
This content is reserved for subscribers
Be the first to know!
Unlock all the news, analysis and advice from our experts!
Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments
by becoming a savvy investor
$28
/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer?
Log In
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
Master