Sweden's Balder buys Entra stake, but won't join takeover battle

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm Balder has bought a 5% stake in Norway's Entra but has no plans to join the ongoing takeover battle for the Oslo-listed firm, it said on Monday.

Two other Swedish real estate firms, SBB and Castellum, are both bidding for Entra, Norway's largest listed real estate company.

"We prefer Entra to remain a listed company on the Oslo Bourse," Balder Chief Executive Erik Selin said in a statement.

"We see Entra as a long-term investment and do not plan to bid for the whole company," Selin said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)