Sweden's Balder buys Entra stake, but won't join takeover battle

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm Balder
has bought a 5% stake in Norway's Entra
but has no plans to join the ongoing takeover battle for the
Oslo-listed firm, it said on Monday.
Two other Swedish real estate firms, SBB and
Castellum, are both bidding for Entra, Norway's
largest listed real estate company.
"We prefer Entra to remain a listed company on the Oslo
Bourse," Balder Chief Executive Erik Selin said in a statement.
"We see Entra as a long-term investment and do not plan to
bid for the whole company," Selin said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)